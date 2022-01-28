ST. PAUL — In a game that has mirrored Cretin-Derham Hall’s season thus far, the Raiders put together an impressive second half to defeat Stillwater 81-63 in a Suburban East Conference boys basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
It was the fifth straight conference victory for the Raiders (5-3 SEC, 8-5) after starting the season 0-3 against league opponents and 2-5 overall. Cretin-Derham Hall’s only loss in its last seven games came against top-ranked Totino-Grace.
Stillwater (4-5, 8-7), which received a game-high 27 points from Max Shikenjanski, built a 38-35 lead before getting outscored 46-25 in the second half. Tanner Thomson added 13 points for the Ponies.
Donavhan Cain paced Cretin-Derham Hall with 20 points while Michigan State recruit Tre Holloman finished with 16 points.
Stillwater 38 25 — 63
Cretin-Derham Hall 35 46 — 81
Stillwater (pts): Brett Hilde 4, Will Swanson 3, Andy Gustafson 5, Drew Johnson 5, Tanner Thomson 13, Nick Koehn 4, Tyler Wiese 2 and Max Shikenjanski 27.
Cretin-Derham Hall: Adam Tauer 7, Charlie Plum 12, Donavhan Cain 20, Miles Bollinger 3, Tre Holloman 16, Ollie Wilcox 2, Jake Little 2, Brandon Melchior 14 and Sam Koopmeiners 5.
Irondale 71, Stillwater 68
At New Brighton, Max Shikenjanski poured in a game-high 35 points, but it wasn’t enough for Stillwater in a 71-68 conference setback against the Knights on Friday, Jan. 21 at Irondale High School.
It was an important game for the Ponies as they try to stay in the top half of the conference. The six teams in the middle of the standings are separated by just one game.
Drake Gomez, DJ Anthony and Obinna Izuora each tossed in 15 points for the Knights (5-4 SEC, 10-5), who also received 13 points from Jordan Tieh.
Tanner Tompson contributed 12 points for Stillwater while Nick Koehn added 7.
Stillwater 34 34 — 68
Irondale 34 37 — 71
Stillwater (pts): Will Swanson 3, Blake Hilde 3, Drew Johnson 2, Tanner Thomson 12, Nick Koehn 7, Tyler Wiese 4 and Max Shikenjanski 35.
Irondale: Obinna Izuora 15, Jordan Tieh 13, DJ Anthony 15, Max Herlofsky 5, Kenneth Ejiofor 4, Drake Gomez 15 and Calvin Marcelius 4.
