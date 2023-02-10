WHITE BEAR LAKE — Jack Janicki led a three-pronged attack for the Bears as they dispatched Stillwater 67-50 in a Suburban East Conference boys basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 2 at White Bear Lake High School.

The Ponies (7-4 SEC, 11-7) could have pulled into a tie with the Bears (9-2, 11-5) for second place in the conference standings behind East Ridge (11-0, 13-5), were unable to recover after falling behind 39-21 at halftime. There were also seeding implications in place for Section 4AAAA, with the Ponies and Bears the leading contenders for a top two seed behind East Ridge.

