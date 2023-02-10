WHITE BEAR LAKE — Jack Janicki led a three-pronged attack for the Bears as they dispatched Stillwater 67-50 in a Suburban East Conference boys basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 2 at White Bear Lake High School.
The Ponies (7-4 SEC, 11-7) could have pulled into a tie with the Bears (9-2, 11-5) for second place in the conference standings behind East Ridge (11-0, 13-5), were unable to recover after falling behind 39-21 at halftime. There were also seeding implications in place for Section 4AAAA, with the Ponies and Bears the leading contenders for a top two seed behind East Ridge.
Janicki, who did not play in Stillwater’s 57-43 victory over the Bears on Dec. 16, led all scorers with 22 points and he had plenty of support with teammates Jack Misgen and Wyatt Hawks added 17 points apiece.
With the victory, White Bear Lake also seized possession of the “Old Oil Can”, a traveling trophy that was brought back this season for the first time in more than half a century. The trophy is up for grabs only during regular season games, though there is a chance these teams could meet again in sections.
“It was an important game with seeding implications, conference implications and it’s a rivalry game so there was a lot going on,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “It would have been nice to get (the Oil Can) back, but they played well and we didn’t. We didn’t shoot well, we didn’t play great defense and we didn’t play great as a team that day and they were able to get us.”
Stillwater struggled to keep pace with leading scorer Max Shikenjanski on the beam for the last 10 minutes of the first half. The senior finished with 17 points, marking the first time he has scored fewer than 21 points in a game all season.
Tanner Thompson added nine points for the Ponies and Henry Zollar chipped in with eight points.
“We got a little frustrated with ourselves and I think that prevented us from doing what we needed to do,” Hannigan said. “We made some early mistakes and it got away from us.”
White Bear Lake pulled away in the first half, turning several Stillwater turnovers into quick points. The Bears were also able to get into the lane with the ball, setting up Hawks with several some emphatic dunks.
“We cut it to 11 and had some opportunities, but we could never just get over that hump to make it a game,” Hannigan said. “Our fight in the second half was good. We came out and played and competed, but when we had the opportunities to put some pressure on them and make it a ballgame we weren’t able to take advantage. It was definitely an improved second half.
“We’re hoping to get another crack at them in the playoffs. It’s one of those games we have to move on from.”
Stillwater 21 29 — 50
White Bear Lake 39 28 — 67
Stillwater (pts): Brett Hilde 6, Henry Zollar 8, Tanner Thomson 9, Tyler Wiese 5, Lake de Jongh 5 and Max Shikenjanski 17.
White Bear Lake: Jack Janicki 22, Jeremy Kolb 4, Sawyer Collins 5, Jack Misgen 17, Josh Doghor 2 and Wyatt Hawks 17.
