WHITE BEAR LAKE — It was a packed gym and a great show, but Stillwater was chasing a different outcome while falling to the second-seeded Bears 52-50 in the Section 4AAAA semifinals on Saturday, March 11 at White Bear Lake High School.

White Bear Lake’s Jeremy Kolb scored on a deft pass from Jack Janicki with two seconds remaining to provide the game-winner and send the Bears into the section finals for the first time in more than two decades.

Tags

Load comments