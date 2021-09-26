Marisa Bonilla

Girls soccer

Facing one of its biggest challenges as it attempts to defend its Suburban East Conference championship, the Stillwater girls soccer team defeated ninth-ranked White Bear Lake 2-0 on Sept. 21.

Senior captain Marisa Bonilla delivered her seventh goal of the season to provide the game-winner in the 11th minute as the Ponies prevailed in a match-up of the only remaining unbeatens in the SEC.

The sixth-ranked Ponies (4-0-0 SEC, 7-2-0) are scheduled to host third-ranked Maple Grove in a nonconference game on Sept. 25.

Adrik Kraftson

Boys cross country

After winning two races to start the season, Adrik Kraftson delivered another strong performance as the Stillwater boys cross country team placed third in the Rochester Mayo Invitational on Sept. 16.

The senior placed third with a time of 16:32 at Rochester, just four seconds behind individual winner Manny Putz (16:28) of Onalaska. Kraftson claimed top honors while leading the seventh-ranked Ponies to wins at Marshfield and Faribault earlier this season.

Stillwater is scheduled to compete in the Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday, Sept. 25.

