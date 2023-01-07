Amy Thompson col.jpg

Amy Thompson

The Stillwater boys basketball team finished with a 1-1 record in the Granite City Classic on Dec. 29-30 in St. Cloud.

The Ponies opened with a 64-60 overtime victory over St. Cloud Tech on Day 1 of the event at St. Cloud State University, but fell to Rogers 71-63 the following day at St. John’s University.

