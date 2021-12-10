OAK PARK HEIGHTS — A packed gym was treated to nail-biter as Stillwater held off Blaine for a 75-72 nonconference boys basketball victory on Friday, Dec. 3 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the season opener for the Ponies, who received a game-high 45 points from junior Max Shikenjanski.
Stillwater led 32-30 at halfime, but pushed the lead to 18 points in the second half. The Bengals charged back and eventually pulled in front 70-69 with two minutes remaining.
Led by Tanner Thomson at the free throw line, the Ponies scored six straight points for a 75-70 lead with just 17 seconds remaining. Thomson finished with 10 points and Drew Johnson added 11.
Ethan Pettis paced the Bengals (0-1) with 16 points.
• Stillwater followed with a 67-53 nonconference loss against Apple Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at SAHS.
Shikenjanski, who led all scorers with 21 points, needs just 14 points to reach 1,000 points in his career.
Michael King poured in 19 points to lead the Eagles (2-1), who jumped out to a 38-23 halftime lead.
Blaine 30 42 — 72
Stillwater 32 43 — 75
Blaine (pts): Isaac Moin 13, Kallen Tinsen-Jenkins 9, Ryan Bohlman 2, Ethan Pettis 16, Brandon Merrigan 5, Zach Schusted 6, AJ Kaul 13 and Jack Pelkey 8.
Stillwater: Drew Johnson 11, Tanner Thomson 10, Nick Koehn 5, Joe Hoheisel 2, Tyler Wiese 2 and Max Shikenjanski 45.
Apple Valley 38 29 — 67
Stillwater 23 30 — 53
Apple Valley (pts): Mileo Patterson 9, Eli Ocharo 10, Tim Wyandt 5, Quinn Ewald 7, Abdulwakeel Gbadamosi 1, Michael Kang 19, Romelo Speights 5 and Tayvion Gardner 11.
Stillwater: Brett Hilde 6, Will Swanson 8, Blake Hilde 4, Tanner Thomson 3, Nick Koehn 2, Tyler Wiese 5, Michael Tague 4 and Max Shikenjanski 21.
Ponies hold off STMA
The sixth-ranked Stillwater girls basketball team held off seventh-ranked St. Michael-Albertville 70-66 in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic at the Hopkins Lindbergh Center.
Senior guard Amber Scalia drained seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points to lead the Ponies while Lizzie Holder added 18 points.
One of those 3-pointers pushed Scalia over 1,000 points for her career. Scalia entered the game with 979 career points.
Tessa Johnson paced the Knights (5-1) with 29 points.
• The Ponies (1-0 SEC, 3-0) also kicked off their Suburban East Conference schedule with a convincing 97-41 victory at Irondale on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Amy Thompson scored 24 points and Lexi Karlen added 22 to lead the Ponies, who also received 19 points from Scalia and 13 from Holder.
Stillwater stormed out to a 53-26 halftime lead against the Knights (0-1, 0-3).
Stillwater 40 30 — 70
STMA 32 34 — 66
Stillwater (pts): Amy Thompson 8, Amber Scalia 31, Lizzie Holder 18, Lydia Knutson 5 and Lexi Karlen 8.
St. Michael-Albertville: Tessa Johnson 29, Emma Miller 10, Piper Carlson 4, Abby Hoselton 3, Lauren Hoselton 11, Ja’Kahla Craft 7 and Kylie Diaz 2.
Stillwater 53 44 — 97
Irondale 26 15 — 41
Stillwater (pts): Liana Buckhalton 4, Eva Stafne 2, Annika Peper 2, Amy Thompson 24, Elise Dieterle 3, Katie Hardtke 3, Amber Scalia 19, Lizzie Holder 13, Lydia Knutson 5 and Lexi Karlen 22.
Irondale: Raymond Kidd 12, Kimori Morris 2, Madison Freiberg 3, Liz Hiatt 4, Pam Chapman 7, Saylor Gallagher 6 and Cici Herlofsky 7.
