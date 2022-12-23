OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The night before commemorating his commitment to play football at the University of Minnesota, senior Max Shikenjanski exploded for 47 points to help send the Stillwater boys basketball team to a 92-82 nonconference victory over Mahtomedi on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Stillwater Area High School.

Shikenjanski, a quarterback and preferred walk-on for the Gophers, helped the Ponies rally from an early deficit to grab a 33-31 halftime lead. Shikenjanski scored 25 of his points before halftime on the way to the second-highest point total of his career.

