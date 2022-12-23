OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The night before commemorating his commitment to play football at the University of Minnesota, senior Max Shikenjanski exploded for 47 points to help send the Stillwater boys basketball team to a 92-82 nonconference victory over Mahtomedi on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Stillwater Area High School.
Shikenjanski, a quarterback and preferred walk-on for the Gophers, helped the Ponies rally from an early deficit to grab a 33-31 halftime lead. Shikenjanski scored 25 of his points before halftime on the way to the second-highest point total of his career.
Shikenjanski finished just two points shy of the school record 49 points he scored during a last-second loss to Cretin-Derham Hall late last season, which broke the single-game scoring record that stood for more than half a century.
Tyler Wiese added 13 points and Joe Hoheisel chipped in with 12 for the Ponies (2-0 SEC, 5-2).
It was the first loss of the season for Mahtomedi (2-1), which is ranked No. 4 in Class AAA by Minnesota Basketball News. Will Underwood led the Zephyrs with 27 points and Ben Carlson added 25.
Mahtomedi 31 51 — 82
Stillwater 33 57 — 90
Mahtomedi (pts): Ben Carlson 25, Cole Armitage 7, James Ecker 3, AJ McCleery 16, Javan Harvey 4 and Will Underwood 27.
Stillwater: Henry Zollar 2, Brady Benning 4, Aiden Hammond 2, Joe Hoheisel 12, John Dieterle 2, Lake de Jongh 8, Tyler Wiese 13 and Max Shikenjanski 47.
DeLaSalle 73, Stillwater 48
At Osseo, the Ponies were unable to keep pace with DeLaSalle in a 73-48 nonconference loss on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Osseo High School.
The Islanders (4-2), the state runner-ups in Class AAA and ranked second this season, opened up a 33-20 halftime lead and outscored Stillwater 40-28 in the second half.
Max Shikenjanski led the Ponies with 22 points and Brett Hilde added eight.
Stillwater 20 28 — 48
DeLaSalle 33 40 — 73
Stillwater (pts): Brett Hilde 8, Henry Zollar 4, John Dieterle 4, Lake de Jongh 4, Tyler Wiese 6 and Max Shikenjanski 22.
DeLaSalle: Nasir Whitlock 27, PJ Pounds 7, Isreal Moses V 11, Jaden Morgan 17, Marcus Anderson 4, Riley Blaylark 2, Myles Dillon-Parks 2 and Andrew Apiagyei 3.
Stillwater 57, WB Lake 43
At Oak Park Heights, a new version of the “Old Oil Can” made a comeback and so did Stillwater while outscoring the Bears 35-15 in the second half of a 57-43 Suburban East Conference victory on Friday, Dec. 16 at SAHS.
The Ponies trailed 29-22 at halftime, but stormed back to secure the Old Oil Can, which will go to the winner of each regular season game in this long-running series going forward.
Max Shikenjanski dropped in 22 points for Stillwater while Brett Hilde added 13 points.
Jack Misgen scored 14 points to pace White Bear Lake (1-1 SEC, 2-2), which also received 12 points from Jeremy Kolb.
White Bear Lake 28 15 — 43
Stillwater 22 35 — 57
White Bear Lake (pts): Anthony Turner 2, Jeremy Kolb 12, Jack Misgen 14, Josh Doghor 1, Colin Piper 2, Wyatt Hawks 9 and Zach Nelson 3.
Stillwater: Brett Hilde 13, Henry Zollar 2, Brady Benning 4, Aidan Hammond 4, Joe Hoheisel 4, Joe Fredkove 2, Lake de Jongh 4, Tyler Wiese 2 and Max Shikenjanski 22.
Girls basketball
At White Bear Lake, Jordyn Schmittdiel collected a game-high 21 points to help send the Bears to a 76-69 victory over Stillwater in a Suburban East Conference girls basketball game on Friday, Dec. 16 at White Bear Lake High School.
Amy Thompson delivered 20 points to lead the Ponies (3-1 SEC, 6-1). Lexi Karlen added 15 points while Liana Buckhalton added 13 and Annika Peper chipped in with 12 points.
Blessing Adebisi contributed 15 points for the Bears (4-0, 8-1), who join East Ridge (4-0, 8-2) atop the conference standings.
The Ponies have won each of the past four SEC championships, but White Bear Lake has been a thorn in the side for Stillwater. Since losing to White Bear Lake late in the 2017-18 season, the Ponies have posted a 72-4 record in SEC games — but the Bears have been responsible for three of those losses. The only other SEC team to defeat Stillwater during that stretch was East Ridge in overtime a year ago.
This game was also a rematch of last year’s Section 4AAAA title game, which the Bears won on the way to a third-place finish at state.
