OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater picked up two victories, but was unable to finish out the final games of an abbreviated baseball season while competing in the Minnetonka 19U Tournament.
Stillwater defeated Rogers 8-3 in the tourney opener on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Stillwater Area High School and followed with a 3-2 victory over Le Sueur-Henderson in the second round one night later.
The Ponies were scheduled to face Minnetonka in the semifinals on Aug. 7, but that game was not contested due to a COVID-19 concern — ending a short, but busy, season for the Stillwater players.
After the MSHSL canceled the high school season this spring, summer baseball opportunities were also limited until play began in the East Metro Summer League on June 30. Stillwater’s top varsity team finished 17-5 before losing to eventual champion Mounds View in the EMSL tourney semifinals.
Members of the Class of 2020 for Stillwater and Woodbury high schools also joined forces and won three straight games in pool play before falling in the quarterfinals of the Senior Class Salute at CHS Field in St. Paul.
The 19U tourney was the last event scheduled for this collection of Stillwater players, which included recent graduates and soon-to-be juniors and seniors.
“We had a really good mixture of (Class of) 2020 guys and 2021 and 2022 players,” said Ryan Bartosiewski, who filled in for Mike Parker as head coach for the Ponies in the season-ending tourney. “Our older guys set the tone and showed the younger guys how we do things. It’s leadership for the younger guys and they responded and stepped up and played well, too. We had a nice mixture of kids in all three grades, which is kind of fun to see.”
Stillwater 3, LeSueur-Henderson 2
Austin Buck carried a shutout into the seventh inning while helping pace Stillwater to a 3-2 victory over LeSueur-Henderson in a second-round game on Aug. 5 at SAHS. Buck allowed just five hits and a walk while striking out four before leaving with two outs in the seventh. Buck allowed a two-run homer that spoiled his bid for a shutout.
“We made all of the plays behind him,” Bartosiewski said. “They were a pretty good team.”
Matt Moore entered and struck out the final batter of the game to preserve the victory.
Brayden Hellum collected two hits for the Ponies, including an RBI single in the second to provide a 1-0 lead. Stillwater extended its lead on a run-scoring double by Alex Ritzer, who later scored on a base hit by Jon Koehn for a three-run cushion.
“We had nine hits, but they made the play, too,” Bartosiewski said. “We could have scored more runs.”
Jack Sandquist joined Hellum with two hits and Ben Ingram added a double for Stillwater.
Stillwater 8, Rogers 3
Sandquist threw six solid innings, allowing three hits and one walk with five strikeouts as Stillwater cruised past Rogers 8-3 in the tourney opener on Aug. 4 at SAHS.
Ritzer, who led the Ponies with three hits at the plate, stuck out the side in the seventh.
The Ponies scored three runs each in the fourth and fifth innings to take control of the game. Tanner Voight delivered a pinch hit two-run single in the fourth.
Stillwater finished with 10 hits overall, including two each from Kade Peloquin and Sandquist. Moore also drove a triple for the Ponies.
“We swung the bats pretty well,” Bartosiewski said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.