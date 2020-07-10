The Stillwater Red baseball team collected three more victories to improve to 6-1 in East Metro Summer League play after sweeping a doubleheader against Irondale on Wednesday July 8 at Stillwater Area High School.
Playing in steamy conditions, Stillwater topped Irondale 4-3 in five innings for its fifth straight victory.
Austin Buck started on the mound and threw three innings, allowing three runs in the second. Casey Venske threw two scoreless innings to notch the save.
Tyson Fredkove delivered the biggest hit of the night for Stillwater, a pinch hit double to plate two runs in the second inning to provide a 4-3 lead.
“That was a big pinch hit,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said.
Stillwater also played well defnesively. Anders Thorager started a double play from right field in the fourth inning and also made a diving catch in the fifth to end the game.
“We played really good defense,” Parker said. “We gave up our runs in the first game by making some errors, but by making some really nice plays in this game we took some away.”
After traveling to Forest Lake for a rescheduled game on July 9, Stillwater is scheduled to travel to East Ridge for a doubleheader on Monday, July 13 and play at Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, July 14.
Stillwater 6, Irondale 5
Jon Koehn continued his torrid pace at the plate and Stillwater took advantage its speed to pull out a 6-5 victory over the Knights in Game 1 of their doubleheader.
Koehn is batting over .500 this summer.
“He’s been on a tear,” Parker said.
Josh Wallace started and threw four scoreless innings for the Ponies as they built a 4-0 advantage. Irondale stormed back with five runs in the fifth, but Stillwater followed with two runs in the sixth inning to regain the lead.
Koehn and Mike Moore singled to start the sixth and advanced to second and third on a groundout by Luke Cullen. Gavin Zurn lifted a sacrifice fly to tie to score Koehn and tie the game and Moore scored from second on a base hit from Gavin Madison.
“Koehn seems to be hitting the ball really hard right now and we’re getting good plate appearances from most of our guys,” Parker said.
Stillwater, which did not have a batter strike out in the entire game, finished with three bunt base hits in the game and also stole four bases.
“Our team speed is really solid,” Parker said. “We did a lot of the little things to score runs.”
Stillwater 12, C-D Hall 2 (6 inn.)
After allowing two runs in the first inning, Matt Moore settled into a groove to help lift Stillwater to a 12-2 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall in six innings on Tuesday, July 7 at SAHS.
Three of the five hits Moore allowed were in the first inning as the Raiders jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Stillwater answered with two runs in the bottom of the first and poured it on with four in the third, three in the fourth and three more in the sixth.
Moore finished with six strikeouts before Mason Buck finished the game with a scoreless inning of relief.
“He picked off three guys, so that was a big deal, and our defense was very good behind him,” Parker said of Moore. “He kept the action moving by throwing strikes.”
Koehn finished with two hits and an RBI for the Ponies. Mason McCurdy drove an RBI single in the sixth to invoke the 10-run rule.
“I was really happy with our defense in that game,” Parker said. “All the little things we’re doing right at the plate and we’re really limiting our strikeouts. The kids are really working hard and enjoying themselves.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.