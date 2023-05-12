WHITE BEAR LAKE — A sixth straight Suburban East Conference championship is likely out of reach, but the Stillwater baseball team collected its sixth victory in the last seven games after blanking the Bears 10-0 on Wednesday, May 10 at White Bear Lake High School.
It was the second straight shutout victory for the Ponies and third in their past five games. It has been gradual improvement for the Ponies (8-6 SEC, 9-6) in the rugged SEC, which is led by Cretin-Derham Hall (11-2, 11-2), East Ridge (10-4, 10-5) and the Bears (8-5, 9-6).
Three pitchers combined on the shutout against White Bear Lake, with starter Alexander Oehlke allowing three hits and four walks in four innings. Alex Matchey followed with two hitless innings and Andrew Levy threw a scoreless seventh.
“The pitching was good,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “Alex really went out there and battled. He didn’t have his best stuff, but four shutout innings was pretty good, and Matchey and Levy came in and did a good job.”
Stillwater finished with nine hits to earn a split against a team it lost to 3-2 earlier this season.
Mason McCurdy walked and singled twice to drive in four runs while Alex Boston singled and homered to lead the Ponies at the plate.
“We had much timelier hitting,” Parker said. “We have struggled getting the two-out hits, but tonight we had a lot of two-out hits and we’ve been running the bases extremely well. The first time we played them we had 13 fly ball outs. This time we put the ball in play and gave us a chance. Those things make a big difference.
• It will be Youth Day when the Ponies host Woodbury for an SEC game on Friday, May 12. All youth players wearing their jersey from the local traveling program or the SCVAA will get free hot dog, chips and soda. They will also assemble on the field after the game for a photo with the varsity players. There will also be raffle drawings.
“We’re excited about Friday,” Parker said. “It gives us a chance to hopefully move into third place or a tie for third in the conference. We’ve been working our way back — I think we were seventh at one point — and there’s a lot of pressure on each game if you want to move up to the second or third spot, which is what we’re hoping for.”
Still 0 2 1 1 0 4 2 — 10 9 1
WB Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 3
WP: Alexander Oehlke 4-ip, 3-h, 0-r, 0-er, 4-bb, 1-so
LP: Isaiah Weber 3 2/3-ip, 4-h, 4-r, 4-er, 1-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: St, Alex Vandell 1x3 (2 BB, RBI), Mason McCurdy 2x4 (BB, 4 RBI), Alex Matchey 1x4, Blake Vanek 1x4, Owen Maslowski 1x3, Alex Boston 2x2 (HR, 2 RBI), Andrew Harris 1x3 (RBI); WBL, Jack Setterlund 2x3.
Stillwater 12, Irondale 0
At Oak Park Heights, Karson Foster struck out four in three perfect innings to help carry the Ponies to a 12-0 conference victory over Irondale (0-12 SEC, 1-12) in five innings on Monday, May 8 at Stillwater Area High School.
Mac Wolden and Andrew Levy also threw an inning each for Stillwater on the combined one-hitter.
“Karson gave us three perfect innings to start the game and that was our goal to make them earn everything,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “When you do that, he set the tone for the game and gave us a chance to get the lead.
Stillwater pounded out 12 hits, including two each from Mason McCurdy, Andrew Harris and Alex Boston.
“I think our aggressiveness on the bases was a big part and made a big difference in the game,” Parker said.
Irondale 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 2
Stillwater 2 0 9 1 x — 12 12 0
WP: Karson Foster 3-ip, 0-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 4-so
LP: Jamison Snyder 2 2/3-ip, 8-h, 9-r, 7-er, 2-bb, 2-so
Leading hitters: Ir, Sam Tschida 1x2; St, Alex Vandell 1x3, Luke Adams 1x1 (RBI), Mason McCurdy 2x2 (RBI), Alex Matchey 1x2 (2 RBI), Andrew Harris 2x3 (RBI), Andrew Levy 1x2 (2 RBI), Alex Boston 2x3 (RBI), Blake Vanek 1x2 (2B) and Patrick Lundgren 1x3 (RBI).
C-D Hall 6, Stillwater 1
At St. Paul, the league-leading Raiders broke through for four runs in the third inning and pulled away with two more in the fifth to snap Stillwater’s four-game winning streak with a 6-1 victory on Saturday, May 6 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
The Ponies mustered just four hits against Jack Taxdahl, who allowed just one walk and struck out five in the complete game. Stillwater broke through with a run in the top of the second, but the Raiders scored the next six runs in the game.
“We started out pretty well, but then we gave them a few bases on ball and hit by pitches and their line-up is good enough to make you pay for those free bases,” Stillwater coach Mike Parker said.
Taxdahl, who normally plays catcher, also finished with two hits at the plate for the Raiders (11-2, 11-2).
“He pitched and was really good,” Parker said. “We ran into a pitcher who pitched a great game against us.”
Still 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 1
C-D Hall 0 0 4 0 2 0 x — 6 6 1
WP: Jack Taxdahl 7-ip, 4-h, 1-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 5-so
LP: Cooper Keykal 4-ip, 6-h, 6-r, 5-er, 1-bb, 5-so
Leading hitters: St, Alex Matchey 1x3, Charley Rowan 1x3, Andrew Levy 1x3 and Andrew Harris 1x2 (RBI); C-DH, Colin Scanlan 1x2 (RBI), Jack Taxdahl 2x3 (RBI), Jake Quinn 1x3 (RBI), Lucas Ackland 1x3 and David Verdeja 1x3.
Stillwater 8, M. View 7
At Arden Hills, there were some anxious moments in the seventh, but the Ponies held on for an 8-7 conference victory over the Mustangs (7-6, 7-6) on Friday, May 6 at Mounds View High School.
The Ponies jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first and scored five runs in the fourth to build a 7-1 advantage.
Stillwater added a final run in the top of the seventh for an 8-3 lead, and it turned out to be significant after the Mustangs rallied for four runs and had the potential tying run on first base with no outs in the seventh.
Mounds View loaded the bases in the seventh and Drew Rogers cleared them with a double before scoring on a base hit to climb within 8-7 with no outs. Alex Matchey threw two previous scoreless innings in relief of starter Alexander Oehlke before Mounds View showed signs of life in the seventh.
“Oelke gave us four really good innings and Matchey got into some trouble in the seventh. He was either going to win the game or lose it, but we came out on top.”
Alex Vandell and Andrew Levy collected two hits apiece for the Ponies.
Stillwater 2 0 0 5 0 0 1 — 8 9 3
Mounds View 0 0 1 2 0 0 4 — 7 8 5
WP: Alexander Oehlke 4-ip, 4-h, 3-r, 1-er, 1-bb, 3-so
LP: Drew Rogers 3 2/3-ip, 7-h, 7-r, 1-er, 2-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: St, Alex Vandell 2x4, Charley Rowan 1x4 (RBI), Owen Maslowski 1x3 (RBI), Mac Wolden 1x1, Blake Vanek 1x4, Andrew Levy 2x4 and Andrew Harris 1x3; MV, Drew Rogers 2x3 (2B, 3 RBI), Parker Holmboe 1x3 (2B) and Tyler Guerin 1x4 (3B, RBI).
