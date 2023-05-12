WHITE BEAR LAKE — A sixth straight Suburban East Conference championship is likely out of reach, but the Stillwater baseball team collected its sixth victory in the last seven games after blanking the Bears 10-0 on Wednesday, May 10 at White Bear Lake High School.

It was the second straight shutout victory for the Ponies and third in their past five games. It has been gradual improvement for the Ponies (8-6 SEC, 9-6) in the rugged SEC, which is led by Cretin-Derham Hall (11-2, 11-2), East Ridge (10-4, 10-5) and the Bears (8-5, 9-6).

