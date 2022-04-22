RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The two leading baseball teams in the Suburban East Conference standings squared off for an early season showdown and it was Woodbury which emerged victorious with a 3-2 triumph in eight innings on Tuesday, April 19 at First National Bank Field.
The game was originally scheduled for Monday, April 18 at Woodbury, but postponed and moved across the river for a night game a day later due to poor weather conditions.
Woodbury (3-0 SEC, 4-0) used a one-out walk, a wild pitch and a throwing error on a grounder to third to score the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was the first loss of the season for Stillwater (3-1, 3-1), which is ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA.
“It was a super intense game from the first pitch and that’s what we get every time against Woodbury,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “We consider them our biggest rival and I can’t remember when it wasn’t a one- or two-run game with them.”
Stillwater scored 10 runs or more in each of its first three victories this season, but could get little going against Woodbury pitchers Pierce Gritzmaker and Evan Prokopec. Gritzmaker allowed just three hits and one earned run in six innings, allowing one walk and striking out six. Pokopec allowed just one hit and struck out three in two scoreless innings to get the win.
Alex Matchey delivered an RBI single to provide a 1-0 lead for Stillwater in the first, but the Royals answered quickly with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Those were the only runs allowed by Josh Wallace in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed just three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. Wallace also finished with two of Stillwater’s four hits at the plate.
“He had a really good outing against a team that hits the ball really well,” Parker said.
The Ponies evened the scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning and Austin Buck recorded four outs to keep the score even after six innings. Brayden Hellum struck out the side for Stillwater in the seventh, but the Royals scratched for an unearned run in the eighth.
“Both teams pitched really well and made some mistakes on defense, but they had a few more chances to score runs than we did,” Parker said. “We just never came up with the big hits. We had that big run in the sixth that gave us a chance to win, but we just couldn’t push that run across in the seventh or eighth.
“We’ve drawn a ton of walks in the first three games and have been able to produce some runs that way, but Woodbury doesn’t really give you anything.”
Stillwater 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 2 4 2
Woodbury 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 3 4 3
WP: Evan Prokopec 2-ip, 1-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 3-so
LP: Braden Hellum 1 1/3-ip, 0-h, 1-r, 0-er, 2-bb, 3-so
Leading hitters: St, Mason McCurdy 1x4, Alex Matchey 1x4 (RBI) and Josh Wallace 2x4; Wo, Pierce Gritzmaker 1x4, Cole Erickson 1x3 (RBI), Nolan Drossel 1x3 and Carter Klein 1x2.
Stillwater 10, Forest Lake 0
At Oak Park Heights, Parker Gilchrist and Mason Buck combined on a no-hitter as the Ponies dispatched Forest Lake 10-0 in five innings on Saturday, April 16 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater finished with 13 hits, but led just 1-0 after three innings before breaking through with nine runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Gilchrist allowed just two walks and struck out seven in four innings before Buck came on for the final three outs in the fifth. Buck allowed a walk and finished with two strikeouts. Josh Wallace and Alex Matchey finished with three hits, including a double each, to lead the Ponies at the plate.
Forest Lake 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 1
Stillwater 0 0 1 9 x — 10 13 0
WP: Parker Gilchrist 4-ip, 0-h, 0-r, 0-er, 2-bb, 7-so
LP: Bailey Kasprowicz 4-ip, 13-h, 10-r, 8-er, 2-bb, 3-so
Leading hitters: St, Braden Hellum 1x2, Mason McCurdy 1x2 (3 RBI), Austin Buck 1x3 (2B, 2 RBI), Josh Wallace 3x3 (RBI), Jacob Flom 1x3 (2B), Jacob Carlson 2x3 (RBI), Tanner Voight 1x2 and Alex Matchey 3x3 (2B, 3 RBI).
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
