OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater baseball team has experienced both ends of lop-sided games early this season, with the latest a 9-4 loss to Roseville on Tuesday, April 18 at Stillwater Area High School.

After opening the season with a 14-1 victory over Forest Lake, the Ponies lost to Mounds View 8-1 on April 14 before bouncing back with a 10-1 nonconference victory over Anoka on April 15.

Tags

Load comments