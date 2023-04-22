OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater baseball team has experienced both ends of lop-sided games early this season, with the latest a 9-4 loss to Roseville on Tuesday, April 18 at Stillwater Area High School.
After opening the season with a 14-1 victory over Forest Lake, the Ponies lost to Mounds View 8-1 on April 14 before bouncing back with a 10-1 nonconference victory over Anoka on April 15.
The Ponies (1-2 SEC, 2-2) fell behind early against Roseville and never got on track at the plate while finishing with just three hits. Stillwater did take seven walks, but also struck out 12 times.
The Raiders eventually pushed the lead to 9-1 after scoring three more runs in the top of the fourth inning. JT Dahlof led the Raiders (1-2, 1-2) with three hits, including a home run to finish with six RBIs.
Andrew Levy, Mason McCurdy and Andrew Harris each finished with a base hit for the Ponies. Harris also walked twice and scored three of the team’s four runs.
Roseville 3 3 0 3 0 0 0 — 9 6 2
Stillwater 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 — 4 3 2
LP: Cooper Keykal 3-ip, 4-h, 6-r, 6-er, 3-bb, 6-so
Leading hitters: Ros, Mark Olberding 1x3 (2B) and JT Dahlof 3x3 (HR, 6 RBI); St, Andrew Levy 1x2, Mason McCurdy 1x2 (3 RBI) and Andrew Harris 1x3 (3 runs).
Stillwater 10, Anoka 1
At Oak Park Heights, after getting shut down at the plate one night earlier, the Ponies started quickly with a four-run first inning the following afternoon on the way to a 10-1 nonconference victory over Anoka on Saturday, April 15 at SAHS.
Alex Matchey was staked to an early four-run lead and he allowed just one run in three innings. He allowed three hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Junior Charley Rowan pitched three shutout innings and sophomore Andrew Levy followed with a scoreless seventh for the Ponies.
The Ponies held a 4-1 lead after three innings before pulling away with a run in the fourth and four in the fifth to pull away.
Alexander Boston doubled and tripled for the Ponies to join Matchey, Mason McCurdy and Rowan with two hits.
Leading hitters: An, Will Czech 2x2 (2B) and Louis Hertling 1x3 (2B, RBI); St, Alex Vandell 1x4 (RBI), Alex Matchey 2x4 (RBI), Mason McCurdy 2x4 (2B, 2 RBI), Luke Adams 1x4, Charley Rowan 2x2, Alexander Boston 2x4 (2B, 3B, 3 RBI), Blake Vanek 1x3 (RBI) and Owen Maslowski 1x1 (RBI).
Mounds View 8, Stillwater 1
At River Falls, Wis., Drew Rogers was sharp while limiting Stillwater to just four hits in the complete game as the Mustangs cruised to an 8-1 conference victory on Friday, April 14 at First National Bank Field. The junior did not walk a batter and finished with 10 strikeouts.
Tanner Hoemann and Jack Glancey each homered for Mounds View (3-1 SEC, 3-1) while Parker Holmboe and Ryan Counihan added two hits apiece.
Luke Adams finished with two hits to lead the Ponies.
Mounds View 3 1 0 0 0 0 4 — 8 9 0
Stillwater 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 4 3
WP: Drew Rogers 7-ip, 4-h, 1-r, 1-er, 0-bb, 10-so
LP: Andrew Harris 4-ip, 6-h, 4-r, 4-er, 1-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: MV, Parker Holmboe 2x4, Ryan Counihan 2x4 (2 RBI), Tanner Hoemann 1x3 (HR, 3 RBI) and Jack Glancey 1x3 (HR); St, Alex Vandell 1x3, Mason McCurdy 1x3 and Luke Adams 2x3 (RBI).
