OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After climbing back from an early deficit, Stillwater was unable to close it out against East Ridge before falling 10-5 in a Suburban East Conference baseball game on Wednesday, April 26 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Raptors (5-3 SEC, 5-3) belted two doubles, a triple and three home runs among their 11 hits.
Stillwater (2-5, 3-5), which has lost four of its last five games, fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first inning, but eventually moved in front after scoring four times in the fifth.
The Ponies collected eight walks to go along with their seven hits, but also stranded 10 runners on base.
Trailing 4-3 entering the sixth, East Ridge regained the lead with four runs and then pulled away with three more in the seventh.
Mason McCurdy singled and doubled while Alex Vandell added two hits for Stillwater.
East Ridge 3 0 0 0 0 4 3 — 10 11 2
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 4 1 0 — 5 7 4
WP: Alex Matchey 4 1/3-ip, 5-h, 3-r, 3-er, 3-bb, 3-so
LP: M. Arlich 4-ip, 4-h, 4-r, 4-er, 5-bb, 5-so
Leading hitters: ER, R. Schwellenbach 2x5 (2 RBI), A. Makovicka 1x3 (HR), L. Ryerse 1x3 (HR, 2 RBI), A. Mezzetti 3x4 (3B, HR, 4 RBI), L. Skinner 2x4 (HR); St, Andrew Levy 1x3, Mason McCurdy 2x2 (2B, 2 RBI), Alexander Boston 1x3 (RBI), Blake Vanek 1x4 and Alex Vandell 2x3 (2B).
White Bear Lake 3, Stillwater 2
At Oak Park Heights, the Bears (5-2 SEC, 5-2) struck for three runs in the top of the third inning and held off Stillwater for a 3-2 conference victory on Tuesday, April 25 at SAHS.
Mason McCurdy and Alexander Boston notched two hits apiece for the Ponies.
White Bear Lake 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 3 8 0
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 7 0
WP: Matt Kaehler 4-ip, 2-h, 0-r, 0-er, 3-bb, 2-so
LP: Alexander Oehlke 6-ip, 7-h, 3-r, 3-er, 1-bb, 5-so
Leading hitters: WBL, Blake Eckerle 2x4 (2B, RBI), Kaden Johnson 1x3 (RBI), Kyle Gibson 1x3 (RBI); St, Andrew Levy 1x3, Alex Matchey 1x4 (RBI), Mason McCurdy 2x4 (2B), Alexander Boston 2x2 (2B) and Andrew Harris 1x2.
Stillwater 7, Park 1
At Cottage Grove, Cooper Keykal throws six strong innings to help send the Ponies to a 7-1 SEC victory over Park on Monday, April 24 at Granville Smith Field.
The Ponies jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Wolfpack (2-5, 2-5) closed the gap with a run in the fourth. Stillwater pulled away with two runs in the fifth and three more in the seventh.
Keykal held up his end while limiting the Wolfpack to just four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.
Mason McCurdy notched three of Stillwater’s 12 hits while Luke Adams and Blake Vanek added two hits apiece.
Stillwater 2 0 0 0 2 0 3 — 7 12 0
Park 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 4 1
WP: Cooper Keykal 6-ip, 4-h, 1-r, 1-er, 2-bb, 7-so
LP: Chase Cavalluzzi 4 1/3-ip, 5-h, 4-r, 2-er, 1-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: St, Andrew Levy 1x4, Alex Matchey 1x3, Mason McCurdy 3x4 (RBI), Luke Adams 2x4 (RBI), Alex Vandell 1x4 (RBI), Alexander Boston 1x3 (2 RBI), Owen Maslowski 1x3 and Blake Vanek 2x4 (RBI); Par, Brady Drukula 1x3 (RBI).
Woodbury 7, Stillwater 2
At River Falls, Wis., tied 2-all going into the bottom of the third, Woodbury (5-2, 6-2) scored three times to pull away for a 7-2 conference victory over the Ponies in cold conditions on Friday, April 21 at First National Bank of River Falls Field.
Evan Prokopec limited the Ponies to just one run on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings.
Mason McCurdy led Stillwater with two hits.
Stillwater 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2 7 4
Woodbury 2 0 3 1 1 0 x — 7 9 2
WP: Evan Prokopec 5-ip, 5-h, 1-r, 1-er, 2-bb, 3-so
LP: Andrew Harris 4-ip, 6-h, 6-r, 2-er, 1-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: St, Andrew Levy 1x4, Alex Matchey 1x4, Mason McCurdy 2x3, Luke Adams 0x3 (RBI), Alex Vandell 1x3, Owen Maslowski 1x2 (RBI), Alexander Boston 1x3; Wo, Carter Klein 2x3 (2 RBI), Ben Giliuson 2x3 (2 RBI), George Bjellos 1x3 (2B) and Joey Moeller 1x3 (2B).
