OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It’s hard to fly under the radar after winning the previous four Suburban East Conference championships, but the Stillwater baseball team entered the season with some uncertainty after graduating five all-conference players a year ago.
Even with one league game remaining, the Ponies (14-3 SEC, 16-3) extended that conference winning streak to five with an 8-3 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday, May 18 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was also Senior Day and Youth Baseball Day, which led to a large crowd of supporters for the Ponies as they claimed their latest title.
It was also the program’s 21st conference title in the past 40 seasons.
Stillwater holds a two-game lead over second-place Park (12-5, 12-6) while Mounds View (11-6, 11-6), Woodbury (11-6, 12-6) and Roseville (10-6, 10-6) each have six conference losses.
“I don’t think it surprised our guys, but probably surprised some other people,” Stillwater coach Mike Parker said. “I think it was important for us to win it outright. Going into that game we didn’t have the conference clinched at that point. They could have been satisfied with a share of it, but they just want to go win a baseball game.”
Making the achievement even more impressive is that Mounds View and Woodbury are also ranked among the top six teams in Class AAAA.
“It’s been shown there’s a lot of good teams,” Parker said. “To have the record they do in this conference is really impressive this year.
“I think this year, especially, the kids just had to go out and earn it day after day. This team is really built for a conference season, a longer season where you have to show your depth. I am really proud of these guys because I don’t think anybody would have picked us as the favorite this year. The last four we would have been the first or second favorite, but they had a lot to prove and in the conference season when you play 18 games it becomes more about depth and pitching.”
Stillwater closes out the regular season at Mounds View on Friday, May 20 and the Section 4AAAA tournament is slated to begin on Friday, May 27.
Brayden Hellulm drove three hits against the Raiders, including two doubles, and also threw a complete game on the mound for the Ponies. The senior — one of 18 on the roster — allowed just three hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
Stillwater jumped on the Raiders (8-9, 8-9) for five runs in the bottom of the first, sparked by doubles from Hellum, Alex Matchey, Mason Buck and Austin Buck. The Ponies added a run each on a two-out double from Mason Buck and a base hit by Austin Buck to build a 7-0 lead after two innings.
Hellum retired the first 10 batters he faced, but the Raiders broke through for three runs in the fourth.
Matchey also tripled in the fourth inning, but was cut down at the plate after a failed bunt attempt.
Hellum also doubled in the fifth to score Jacob Flom with Stillwater’s final run.
C-D Hall 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 — 3 3 1
Stillwater 5 2 0 0 1 0 x — 8 11 1
WP: Brayden Hellum 7-ip, 3-h, 3-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 5-so
LP: Taxdahl 1-ip, 5-h, 5-r, 3-er, 1-bb, 0-so
Leading hitters: C-DH, Taxdahl 1x3 (2B), Jonas 1x2, Weber 1x2 (2B, 2 RBI), Kohorst 1x2 (RBI); St, Brayden Hellum 3x4 (2 2B, RBI), Alex Matchey 2x4 (2B, 3B, RBI), Mason Buck 2x2 (2 2B, 2 RBI), Austin Buck 2x2 (2B, 2 RBI), Jacob Carlson 1x3 and Jacob Flom 1x2.
Stillwater 16, Irondale 0 (5 inn.)
At New Brighton, the Ponies racked up 17 hits and scored in every inning while dispatching the winless Knights 16-0 in five innings on Monday, May 16 at Irondale High School.
Parker Gilchrist left after four hitless innings, allowing one walk with four strikeouts. Mason Buck allowed one hit and a while striking out two to complete the shutout.
Hellum and Tanner Voigt each blasted a home run for Stillwater, which featured 11 players with at least one hit.
Stillwater 2 4 4 3 3 — 16 17 0
Irondale 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 6
WP: Parker Gilchrist 4-ip, 0-h, 0-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 4-so
LP: Cal Marcellus 5-ip, 17-h, 16-r, 7-er, 0-bb, 0-so
Leading hitters: St, Brayden Hellum 1x2 (HR, 2 RBI), Jack Hoye 1x2, Alex Matchey 3x4 (2 RBI), Mason McCurdy 2x3 (3B, RBI), Mason Buck 2x4 (3B, RBI), Austin Buck 1x3 (2 RBI), Aidan Gibbs 1x1 (RBI), Ryan Weisbrod 2x2, Alex Vandell 1x3 (2B, 2 RBI), Tanner Voigt 2x2 (2B, HR, 3 RBI) and Alex Eberspacher 1x1; Ir, Cal Marcellus 1x2.
Roseville 9, Stillwater 3
At Oak Park Heights, the Raiders scored in each inning except the fifth to hand the Ponies just their third conference loss of the season by a score of 9-3 on Friday, May 13 at SAHS.
Roseville finished with 12 hits and pitcher Ian Culver struck out nine while allowing three walks and seven hits in five-plus innings.
Benjamin Dahlof finished with three hits, including a triple and home run, to help pace the Raiders. Zakary Goodwin and Culver also homered for Roseville.
“To be honest, we did what we kind of wanted to do,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “We threw strikes, but didn’t get hits in the right times and our errors were at bad times.”
Roseville 1 1 1 2 0 2 2 — 9 12 1
Stillwater 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 3 7 2
WP: Ian Culver 5 1/3-ip, 7-h, 3-r, 3-er, 3-bb, 9-so
LP: Austin Buck 3-ip, 8-h, 5-r, 4-er, 0-bb, 3-so
Leading hitters: Ros, Benjamin Dahlof 3x5 (3B, HR, 3 RBI), Mark Olberding 2x4, Zakary Goodwin 1x2 (HR, RBI), Jordan Dahlof 1x3 (RBI), Sander Lien 1x4 (RBI), Tyler Robillard 1x4 (2B), Ian Culver 2x4 (HR, 2 RBI) and Evan Fischer 1x4; St, Brayden Hellum 2x3 (2B), Mason McCurdy 1x3, Mason Buck 2x4 (2B, RBI), Alex Vandell 1x3 and Tanner Voigt 1x3.
