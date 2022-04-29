ST. PAUL — Undeterred by the first and only loss of the season, the Stillwater baseball team reeled off its fifth straight victory with a 7-1 Suburban East Conference triumph over the Raiders on Wednesday, April 27 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
The second-ranked Ponies (7-1 SEC, 8-1) have scored seven runs or more in eight of nine games this season. They pounded out 11 hits and received a complete game five-hitter from Josh Wallace in dispatching the Radiers (3-3, 3-3) for the team’s fifth victory in seven days.
Led by Jacob Carlson with four hits out of the No. 8 spot in the order and three hits from lead-off batter Brayden Hellum, Stillwater applied pressure throughout. Hellum doubled in the top of the first and the Ponies eventually pushed runs across on bases-loaded walks to Wallace and Austin Buck. The Ponies added a run in the fourth on a single to center by Alex Matchey for a 4-1 lead and pulled away with a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Wallace allowed three walks and struck out nine in his longest outing of the season.
Stillwater is scheduled to face Mounds View (5-1, 5-1) in a match-up on Friday, April 29 between the only SEC teams with fewer than two conference losses. The Ponies have not lost since falling to Woodbury 3-2 in eight innings on April 19.
Stillwater 2 1 0 1 0 1 2 — 7 11 3
C-D Hall 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 4
WP: Josh Wallace 7-ip, 5-h, 1-r, 1-er, 3-bb, 9-so
LP: Cooper Smith 7-ip, 11-h, 7-r, 3-er, 4-bb, 8-so
Leading hitters: St, Brayden Hellum 3x5 (2B, 2 RBI), Alex Matchey 1x4 (RBI), Jack Hoye 1x3 (RBI), Josh Wallace 1x3 (2 RBI), Mason Buck 1x3 and Jacob Carlson 4x4; C-DH, Cooper Smith 1x4 (2B, RBI).
Stillwater 13, Irondale 0 (5 inn.)
At Oak Park Heights, playing in frigid conditions, the Ponies made short work of Irondale with a 13-0 conference victory in five innings on Monday, April 25 at Stillwater Area High School.
Cooper Keykal, Ben Jackels and Ryan Weisbrod combined on the one-hitter for Stillwater, allowing just one walk with nine strikeouts. The trio did not did not waste any time, throwing 52 of 70 pitches for strikes.
Jacob Flom homered for the Ponies and Brayden Hellum, Alex Matchey, Josh Wallace, Austin Buck and Alex Vandell finished with two hits apiece.
Irondale 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 1
Stillwater 3 5 4 1 x — 13 13 0
WP: Cooper Keykal 2 1/3-ip, 0-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 4-so
LP: Howard 3-ip, 13-h, 12-r, 12-er, 5-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: Ir, Wilmet 1x2; St, Brayden Hellum 2x2 (2 BB, 3 runs), Alex Matchey 2x4 (2B, 3 runs, RBI), Mason McCurdy 1x1 (2 BB, RBI), Josh Wallace 2x2 (2 RBI), Austin Buck 2x2 (2B, RBI), Mason Buck 1x3 (3 RBI), Alex Vandell 2x4 (RBI) and Jacob Flom 1x3 (HR, RBI).
Stillwater 11, Moorhead 1
At Eden Prairie, playing its second game of the day on the other side of the metro, the Ponies scored 10 runs over the last three innings to pull away for an 11-1 nonconference victory over Moorhead on Saturday, April 23 at Eden Prairie High School.
Stillwater was originally scheduled to play at Moorhead in the season opener on April 9, but that was postponed due to snow and rescheduled as part of a Spuds nonconference game with the Eagles earlier in the day.
Austin Buck drove in three runs at the plate and allowed did not allow a run with 5 1/3 innings on the mound. The senior allowed four hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out three.
After clinging to a 1-0 lead through four innings, the Ponies scored five times in the fifth and added three more in the sixth to pull away.
Mason Buck doubled and homered to drive in three runs while Alex Matchey added two hits and finished with two RBIs.
Stillwater 0 0 0 1 5 3 2 — 11 9 1
Moorhead 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 6 1
WP: Austin Buck 5 1/3-ip, 4-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 3-so
LP: Zimmel 7-ip, 9-h, 11-r, 9-er, 8-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: St, Braden Hellum 1x2 (2 BB), Alex Matchey 2x4 (2 RBI), Josh Wallace 1x3 (RBI), Mason McCurdy 1x4 (2B, 2 runs), Austin Buck 1x3 (3 RBI), Mason Buck 2x4 (2B, HR, 3 RBI) and Jacob Carlson 1x2; Mo, Stallberger 2x3 and Letness 1x3 (RBI).
Stillwater 8, Park 7
At Oak Park Heights, the Wolfpack erased a five-run deficit, but Stillwater rallied with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out an 8-7 SEC victory on Saturday, April 23 at SAHS.
Stillwater scored three times in the fourth inning to build a 7-2 advantage, but Park (4-3 SEC, 4-4) pulled even after scoring four runs in the sixth and another in the top of the seventh.
Mason Buck singled to lead off the bottom of the inning and Alex Vandell followed with a double. A walk to Jack Hoye loaded the bases before Brayden Hellum’s one-out single to right field plated the deciding run.
Hellum finished with four hits to lead Stillwater, which also received three hits apiece from Austin and Mason Buck. The brothers also combined for five RBIs.
Park 2 0 0 0 0 4 1 — 7 9 3
Stillwater 4 0 0 3 0 0 1 — 8 14 1
WP: Josh Wallace 1-ip, 1-h, 1-r, 1-er, 0-bb, 0-so
LP: Moeching 1 1/3-ip, 4-h, 1-r, 1-er, 1-bb, 3-so
Leading hitters: Par, Hatano 2x4, Strand 2x3 (2 RBI), Janski 2x3 (RBI); St, Braden Hellum 4x5 (RBI), Alex Matchey 1x4 (RBI), Mason McCurdy 1x3, Austin Buck 3x4 (2B, 3 RBI), Mason Buck 3x3 (2B, 2 RBI) and Alex Vandell 2x4 (2B, RBI).
Stillwater 8, Roseville 3 (8 inn.)
At Roseville, the Ponies exploded for five runs in the top of the eighth inning to overtake the Raiders for an 8-3 conference victory in eight innings on Thursday, April 21 at Northwestern University.
Brayden Hellum earned the victory with three innings on the mound and also totaled three hits and a one-out walk to spark Stillwater’s five-run uprising in the eighth.
Stillwater 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 5 — 8 11 2
Roseville 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 3 7 5
WP: Brayden Hellum 3-ip, 2-h, 1-r, 1-er, 3-bb, 4-so
LP: Jack Roers 3-ip, 3-h, 5-r, 1-er, 3-bb, 0-so
Leading hitters: St, Brayden Hellum 3x4 (RBI), Mason McCurdy 1x5, Josh Wallace 3x3 (2B, RBI), Austin Buck 1x5, Mason Buck 1x4 (2B), Alex Vandell 1x2 (2B, 3 RBI) and Jacob Carlson 1x5; Ros, Mark Olberding 2x5 and Dahlof 2x3 (2B, RBI).
