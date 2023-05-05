OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Working through some changes that are inevitable after graduating the bulk of last year’s team, the Stillwater baseball team stretched its modest winning streak to three after blanking Forest Lake 9-0 in a Suburban East Conference game on Wednesday, May 3 at Stillwater Area High School.

Prior to this current stretch, the Ponies (5-5 SEC, 6-5) had not won consecutive games all season.

