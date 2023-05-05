OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Working through some changes that are inevitable after graduating the bulk of last year’s team, the Stillwater baseball team stretched its modest winning streak to three after blanking Forest Lake 9-0 in a Suburban East Conference game on Wednesday, May 3 at Stillwater Area High School.
Prior to this current stretch, the Ponies (5-5 SEC, 6-5) had not won consecutive games all season.
Andrew Harris limited the Rangers (3-6, 3-7) to just two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings. Karson Foster allowed one hit, but struck out three batters in the sixth and Andrew Levy threw a scoreless seventh to preserve the team’s first shutout of the season.
“Harris got better as the game went on,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “His strike percentage went up and we had good outings from Levy and Foster. We walked two guys, which is good for us and that’s what we’re looking for. Harris let them put the ball in play and kept them off balance.”
Stillwater racked up 11 hits, but were clinging to a 2-0 lead until pulling away with five runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth..
Charley Rowan drove three hits while eight other players collected one hit apiece.
With so many new faces contributing this season, Parker said he expected some growing pains during the first half of the season.
“I don’t know if we’ve had the same batting order in any of our first 11 games,” the coach said. “With everybody coming in without varsity experience, it makes it tough to know exactly what you’ve got until you get into the season. We’ve got a few more games to try and figure some things out and we’ll try to settle in. We should hit the ball and now that we’re kind of setting a different approach we can have good team at bats. I think that has helped.
“The guys have some lofty goals so we’re going to show improvement in the second of the season and hopefully we’re up to it.”
F. Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 3
Still 0 2 0 0 5 2 x — 9 11 3
WP: Andrew Harris 5-ip, 2-h, 0-r, 0-er, 2-bb, 4-so
LP: Jake Johnson 4-ip, 6-h, 5-r, 4-er, 2-bb, 6-so
Leading hitters: FL, M. Gallagos 2x3 and T. Sibbald 1x3 (2B); St, Alex Vandell 1x3 (RBI), Mason McCurdy 1x3 (2 RBI), Alex Matchey 1x3, Owen Maslowski 1x4 (2B, 2 RBI), Charley Rowan 3x4, Alexander Boston 1x3 (2 RBI), Blake Vanek 1x1 (2 RBI), Luke Adams 1x1 and Patrick Lundgren 1x1.
Stillwater 7, Roseville 2
At Roseville, after losing to the Raiders 9-4 earlier this season, Stillwater turned the tables in the rematch while pulling out a 7-2 victory on Monday, May 1 at Roseville Area High School.
“I like that the second time through we played a lot better game against Roseville,” Stillwater coach Mike Parker said.
Stillwater led 2-1 after two innings, but didn’t pull away until pushing five runs across in the sixth inning. The Ponies finished with nine hits, but was aggressive and alert on the bases to pull away.
“We stopped their bunt game early and then we executed our bunting and running game in that sixth inning,” Parker said. “Our base running was really sharp.”
One example of that came in the sixth when Charley Rowan scored from second on a sacrifice bunt.
Cooper Keykal also threw six solid innings, limiting the Raiders (3-6 SEC, 3-6) to four hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Alex Oehlke threw a scoreless seventh.
“Keykal is always going to give you a chance to win and he did that,” Parker said.
Alex Vandell and Alex Matchey each singled twice to lead the Ponies at the plate.
“Mason McCurdy has had to carry a lot of the weight and has been rock solid in our line-up all year,” Parker said. “He only had one hit, but other guys really picked him up.”
Stillwater 1 1 0 0 0 5 0 — 7 9 1
Roseville 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 — 2 5 2
WP: Cooper Keykal 6-ip, 4-h, 2-r, 2-er, 4-bb, 5-so
LP: JT Dahlof 5 1/3-ip, 7-h, 7-r, 5-er, 3-bb, 5-so
Leading hitters: St, Alex Vandell 2x4 (RBI), Mason McCurdy 1x4, Alex Matchey 2x4, Alexander Boston 1x3, Charley Rowan 1x2 (2B), Owen Maslowski 1x2 (2B, RBI), Blake Vanek 1x2 (RBI) and Andrew Harris 0x1 (RBI); Ros, Jack Amundson 2x3.
Stillwater 12, Irondale 4
At New Brighton, Mac Wolden was sharp on the mound and at the plate while helping propel the Ponies to a 12-4 conference victory over the Knights on Thursday, April 27 at Irondale High School.
Wolden, a senior, allowed just three hits and didn’t walk a batter in 4 1/3 innings. He finished with two strikeouts.
At the plate, Wolden joined teammate Charley Rowan with three hits.
“He was really good on the mound,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “He threw strikes and took care of business. He’s not someone who gets many at bats, but because of an injury he had to go in the line-up and went three for four, which was really impressive for someone who hasn’t had as many opportunities to hit. He had a really good game.”
Stillwater finished with 17 hits in all.
“(Alex) Vandell, (Alex) Matchey, and (Mason) McCurdy are really hitting the ball hard and (Owen) Maslowski and Rowan are having some impressive at bats for us,” Parker said.
Stillwater 0 2 8 0 0 1 1 — 12 17 1
Irondale 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 4 3 2
WP: Mac Wolden 4 1/3-ip, 3-h, 1-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 2-so
LP: Brady Donnelly 2 1/3-ip, 12-h, 10-r, 10-er, 3-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: St, Andrew Levy 1x3 (RBI), Luke Adams 1x2 (RBI), Mason McCurdy 1x2 (RBI), Alex Matchey 2x4, Owen Maslowski 1x3 (2 RBI), Mac Wolden 3x4, Charley Rowan 3x4 (2 RBI), Alex Vandell 2x4 (2 RBI), Blake Vanek 1x1 (RBI) and Andrew Harris 2x4 (2 RBI); Ir, Elliott Gustafson 1x3, Johnny Slack 1x3 and Jackson Townsend 1x2.
