ROSEVILLE — On the heels of back-to-back losses, Stillwater overcame an early three-run deficit to defeat Roseville 6-4 in eight innings of a Suburban East Conference baseball game on Tuesday, May 11 at Northwestern College.
The victory was an important one for the Ponies (11-3 SEC, 11-3) as they maintain a slightly lead over Park (9-4, 9-4), Mounds View (8-4, 9-4), East Ridge (8-5, 9-6) and Woodbury (8-5, 9-5) in the SEC standings.
“After losing two games and having two teams one game back, we needed this one — and that’s a good Roseville team, Ponies coach Mike Parker said.
Stillwater has remained atop the league standings all season, but lost to Woodbury 6-2 on Friday, May 7 and followed with a 10-3 setback against Park on May 10. It was the first time the Ponies have lost consecutive games since starting the 2018 season 0-2.
Roseville (6-8, 7-8) opened the scoring with a run in the first and added two more in the second build a 3-0 lead.
After collecting just six hits combined in their past two games, the Ponies climbed back with a run in each of the third and fourth innings to climb within 3-2. Alex Ritzer drove an RBI double for Stillwater in the third and Josh Wallace plated Kade Peloquin on a groudout after he singled to start the fourth inning.
Stillwater eventually tied the game at 3-all in the top of the sixth when Peloquin singled on a line drive single up the middle by Wallace. Peloquin, who finished with three of the team’s eight hits, singled and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Ian Hanlon.
The Raiders came right back with a run in the bottom of the sixth, but Stillwater scored on an triple from Gavin Zurn that plated Ritzer, who reached on an infield error with one out. Zurn was stranded at third, however, and the game went to extra innings.
Myles Schwerzler did not allow a hit while throwing two scoreless innings and he picked up the win after Stillwater scored twice in the top of the eighth. Peloquin and Hanlon each reached on walks and Schwerzler was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Brayden Hellum delivered a clutch two-strike hit up the middle to score two runs.
“A lot of our runs came with some fast base runners who scored from second on singles,” Parker said. “We’re still trying to clean up a lot of little things, but it was good to see us fight through when we never had the lead until the eighth inning.”
Peloquin started and pitched two innings before Josh Wallace threw four solid innings, yielding just one run in the sixth.
“Wallace gave us four really good innings in the middle there, and Schwerzler did a real nice job to finish it out,” Parker said.
The Ponies, who are pursuing their fourth straight conference championship, have four conference games remaining.
“Hopefully it was just a two-game lull in our hitting,” Parker said. “We had been getting almost perfect pitching before and then we pitched average the previous two games. We need to hang with some of these teams hitting-wise and we’ll get there.”
Stillwater 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 2 — 6 8 3
Roseville 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 4 4 3
WP: Myles Schwerzler 2-ip, 0-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 2-so
LP: Christopher Medrano 0-ip, 0-h, 1-r, 1-er, 2-bb, 0-so
Leading hitters: St, Kade Peloquin 3x3 (2 runs), Alex Ritzer 1x5 (2B, RBI), Gavin Zurn 1x3 (3B, RBI), Mason McCurdy 1x3, Josh Wallace 1x2 (RBI) and Brayden Hellum 1x4 (2RBI); Ros, Ben Dalof 1x4, Mark Olberding 1x3 (RBI), Zakary Goodwin 1x3 (RBI) and Justin Hanson 1x4 (2B, RBI).
Park 10, Stillwater 3
At Oak Park Heights, the sixth-ranked Wolfpack broke open a tight game with six runs in the fifth inning to pull away for a 10-3 conference victory over the Ponies on Monday, May 10 at Stillwater Area High School.
The match-up featured two Division I starting pitchers and both were effective through four innings, but after breaking the scoreless tie with a run in the fourth Park poured it on in the fifth. University of Minnesota recruit Tucker Novotny allowed just one hit and five walks with eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. He also totaled three hits, including a double and a home run.
“That team really was hitting the ball and they just beat us,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “They were much better at the plate and worked themselves into some good counts. They weren’t waiting up there and they had a ton of hard hit balls that our defense didn’t have a chance to make plays on. Novotny was really, really good. He’s a left-handed pitcher and a lot of our better hitters are left-handed.”
Gavin Zurn took the loss for the Ponies after allowing six earned runs on eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts. The North Dakota State University recruit had not allowed an earned run in 25 previous innings pitched this season.
It was the third loss in six games for the Ponies, who were ranked No. 1 in the Class AAAA state coaches poll on May 6, after starting the season with eight straight victories.
Park 0 0 0 1 6 0 3 — 10 13 2
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3 3 2
WP: Tucker Novotny 5 1/3-ip, 1-h, 3-r, 3-er, 5-bb, 8-so
LP: Gavin Zurn 4 1/3-ip, 8-h, 6-r, 6-er, 3-bb, 2-so
Leading hitters: Par, Tucker Novotny 3x4 (2B, HR) and Jackson Tessman 4x4; St, Brayden Hellum 1x3, Tony Ingram 1x2 (2B), Gavin Zurn 1x3.
Woodbury 6, Stillwater 2
At Woodbury, the Ponies mustered just three hits while falling to Woodbury 6-2 in an SEC game on Friday, May 7 at Woodbury High School. Reiss Calvin struck out seven for the Royals while allowing two walks in 6 1/3 innings.
After falling behind in the first, Stillwater scored two runs in the top of the second to even the score at 2-all. The Royals slipped in front with a run in the bottom of the second and then pulled away with two runs in the fifth and another run in the sixth.
“Woodbury played a really good game, just a good game overall,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “They outplayed us this time. The first time (a 6-5 Stillwater victory) we outplayed them, but this time they outplayed us. We’ve got a pretty good match-up possibly coming in the playoffs and I don’t think either team really has the advantage right now.”
Stillwater 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 3 1
Woodbury 2 1 0 0 2 1 x — 6 8 2
WP: Reiss Calvin 6 1/3-ip, 3-h, 2-r, 0-er, 2-bb, 7-so
LP: Zach Nelson 4 2/3-ip, 6-h, 5-r, 4-er, 3-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: St, Casey Venske 1x3, Alex Ritzer 1x4 and Tony Ingram 1x3; Wo, Joey Meuer 2x3, Cole Erickson 1x2, RJ Altman 1x2, Reiss Calvin 1x2 (RBI), Josh Hawkford 1x3 (RBI), Nolan Drossel 1x4 and Sam Malec 1x2.
