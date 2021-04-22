OAK PARK HEIGHTS — A sterling pitching performance from Kade Peloquin and Zach Nelson helped Stillwater overcome its own struggles at the plate while slipping past Roseville for a 2-0 Suburban East Conference baseball victory on Wednesday, April 21 at Stillwater Area High School.
Peloquin and Nelson combined on a one-hitter as the Ponies notched their second shutout in three games to start the season. Unbeaten Stillwater (3-0 SEC, 3-0) and Park (4-0, 4-0) are the only conference teams with fewer than two losses in a league that boasts four of the top five teams in the Class AAAA Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association state rankings.
The Raiders (3-2, 3-2) averaged 10 runs scored in their first four games, but didn’t collect their first hit against Stillwater until Sander Lien drove a line-drive single to left-center with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.
“Roseville hit the ball pretty well, but it was right at us,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “The defense played really well and Kade and Zach were really good today.”
Peloquin issued three walks but did not allow a hit in five innings. The left-hander struck out four and departed after throwing 77 pitches.
“I had no idea that he had a no-hitter,” Parker said. “He was good with (coming out).”
Nelson allowed one hit and a walk while striking out four in two innings. He earned the victory thanks to Stillwater putting up two runs — without the benefit of a hit — in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Peloquin was hit by a pitch to start the inning Brayden Hellum reached on a walk. They moved up to second and third on a wild pitch and Peloquin darted home on another wild pitch that also pushed Hellum to third. Josh Wallace followed with a sacrifice fly to center to provide a 2-0 lead for the Ponies.
“It’s an intense game when it’s that close,” Parker said. “We didn’t play our best game and we had two guys picked off, but our guys hung in there. Roseville was 3-1 coming in, so they’re a good team and they proved that today. They’ve been scoring a lot of runs, so that’s just more credit to our two pitchers.”
Roseville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 0
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 0 2 x — 2 3 1
WP: Zach Nelson 2-ip, 1-h, 0-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 4-so
LP: Justin Hanson 6-ip, 3-h, 2-r, 2-er, 4-bb, 6-so
Leading hitters: Ros, Sander Lien 1x3; St, Brayden Hellum 1x1, Gavin Zurn 1x2 and Tony Ingram 1x2.
Stillwater 6, Woodbury 5
At Oak Park Heights, jumping out to a six-run lead, the second-ranked Ponies were scrambling in the seventh before holding off fifth-ranked Woodbury for a 6-5 conference victory on Friday, April 16 at SAHS.
Gavin Zurn started for the Ponies and allowed just one hit through five innings. He gave up four walks and struck out four, but the two runs Woodbury scored in the fifth were unearned.
Stillwater scored two runs in the first and another added another in the second to provide Zurn some run support. He left after throwing 91 pitches, but the Ponies were in a good position after tacking on three runs in the fourth.
Mason Buck retired the Royals (2-2 SEC, 3-2) in order in the sixth, but they did not go quietly in the top of the seventh.
“It didn’t seem like it was going to get all that interesting, but it got interesting really fast,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said.
Buck hit a batter to start the inning and Woodbury strung together three straight hits to pull within 6-4 with runners on second and third with no outs. Gavin Madison entered the game and allowed a run on a ground-out as Woodbury climbed within 6-5. He induced another ground-out and then struck out final batter of the game with the potential tying run on third.
“It was a pretty exciting win for our guys,” Parker said.
Woodbury 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 — 5 5 2
Stillwater 2 1 0 3 0 0 x — 6 8 1
WP: Gavin Zurn 5-ip, 1-h, 2-r, 0-er, 4-bb, 4-so
LP: Derek Marrier 3 2/3-ip, 8-h, 6-r, 3-er, 3-bb, 3-so
Leading hitters: Wo, Cole Erickson 1x1 (2B, 2RBI) and Sam Malec 2x4 (2B; St, Brayden Hellum 2x4 (RBI), Alex Ritzer 1x3 (RBI), Nolan McCurdy 1x2 (RBI), Gavin Zurn 1x4 (RBI), Tony Ingram 1x3 and Josh Wallace 2x2 (2B, RBI)
