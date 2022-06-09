ROSEVILLE — A largely new batch of players advanced to familiar territory as Stillwater blanked East Ridge 4-0 to win the Section 4AAAA baseball championship on Tuesday, June 7 at the University of Northwestern.
It marks the fourth consecutive section championship for Stillwater, but there were no guarantees after losing five all-conference performers among last year’s large class of seniors — including the top two pitchers and seven starting position players. But the top-seeded Ponies (20-4) cruised through the section while outscoring its four opponents by a combined 41-5.
“This is a brand new team,” Stillwater coach Mike Parker said. “I think it really says something about our lower level teams. This group of seniors, we only had a couple with any experience but their JV season they were 19-1 and just kind of expected to win. They played their JV season like it was a varsity season and I think it prepared them for this year. That’s one of the reasons we are able to compete each year is the freshman, sophomore and JV teams taking things pretty seriously.”
One of the few returning contributors from a year ago, Josh Wallace was in control on the mound throughout. The senior allowed just two hits and did not walk a batter while striking out five against a team that has not been held to less than two runs in a game all season.
“Obviously Josh had a great outing,” Parker said. “They are a really high scoring team and I think the key was that he battled through some tough at bats that they gave him and he didn’t walk a guy. To give up two hits and not walk anybody is a pretty special performance when you look at the team they had. He only had five strikeouts, but what he did have was a lot of weak contact and our defense was strong so they were able to make plays on the fly balls and the choppers to the infield.”
Stillwater finished with eight hits, but found different ways to score against the Raptors.
The Ponies used two walks on a single by Mason Buck to load the bases in the third inning. Austin Buck was hit by a pitch to push the game’s first run across, but East Ridge followed with a double play to avoid additional damage.
Wallace singled in the fourth and scored on a triple to center by Tanner Voight, who then raced home to beat the throw on a bunt by Jacob Flom to provide a 3-0 lead.
“Voight had that huge hit and his base running play to score,” Parker said. “To get a triple out of that, for a big guy he can really move and he made a great base running play to score on that bunt. That was his own read and that wasn’t called, Flom just bunted on his own. That was a huge point in the game getting that run.”
Mason Buck started the fifth with the second of his three hits and eventually scored on an error on a grounder by Jacob Carlson to provide a four-run cushion.
“One thing we continue to do is put the ball in play and have competitive at bats,” Parker said. “We forced some errors on them because of how hard we run. We force teams to play faster than they want to.”
That was more than enough support for Wallace, who sealed the victory by striking out East Ridge’s No. 3, 4 and 5 hitters to retire the side in the seventh.
“He only had two strikeouts to that point,” Parker said.
It was dominating performance, especially considering Wallace has been limited by a hamstring injury throughout the latter half of the season.
“He showed a lot of toughness in that game,” Parker said. “He told me he didn’t want any relief and he wanted to go tackle that and he did it to the heart of their lineup.”
It was an emotional victory for the players and Parker, who has enjoyed every minute of the season with this team.
“It’s the work ethic and the focus every day in practice and it’s the enthusiasm and energy they bring to every game,” Parker said. “It’s the hardest working team I’ve every coached. They do things the right way and it truly is 20 guys in that dugout completely 100 percent into the game. It’s truly a family with these guys.”
ER 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 3
St 0 0 1 2 1 0 x — 4 8 1
WP: Josh Wallace 7-ip, 2-h, 0-r, 0-er, 0-bb, 5-so
LP: Brady Soenen 4 2/3-ip, 7-h, 4-r, 3-er, 3-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: ER, Weber Neels 1x3 (2B) and Diego Jirau 1x3; St, Brayden Hellum 1x4, Alex Matchey 1x3, Mason McCurdy 1x2 (2B), Mason Buck 3x4 (RBI), Josh Wallace 1x3 and Tanner Voight 1x2 (3B, RBI).
Stillwater 12,
Woodbury 2 (5 inn.)
At Roseville, the Ponies scored early and often while dispatching Woodbury 12-2 in five innings in the winners bracket finals on Thursday, June 2 at the University of Northwestern.
Stillwater scored three runs in the first and six more in the second while building a 9-1 lead.
Austin Buck and Jacob Carlson paced the Ponies with three hits apiece. Austin Buck also led the Ponies with four RBIs.
“It was just our team approach of hitting the ball the other way,” Parker said. “Our guys went up there with confidence and that’s the kind of games we’ve been playing all year is hit the ball hard and run the bases. Up and down the lineup, guys are getting the job done and that was a really good display of the depth of our team.”
Stillwater tacked on two runs in the third and another on an error in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule.
“That 12th run was really important because those guys at any time can explode for runs,” Parker said. “That’s about as stressful as a game can be when you’re up by nine runs.”
Woodbury 0 1 0 1 0 — 2 9 0
Stillwater 3 6 2 0 1 — 12 10 0
WP: Josh Wallace 4 1/3-ip, 7-h, 1-r, 1-er, 1-bb, 4-so
LP: J. Minor 1/3-ip, 3-h, 3-r, 3-er, 1-bb, 0-so
Leading hitters: Wo, Lucas McNellis 2x2 and Jack Huberty 2x2, George Bjellos 1x1 (2B) and Joey Gerlach 1x3 (3B); St, Brayden Hellum 1x1 (3 runs), Alex Matchey 1x2 (3B, 3 runs), Mason Buck 0x3 (2 RBI), Austin Buck 3x4 (4 RBI), Jacob Carlson 3x3 (RBI) and Josh Wallace 2x3 (2 RBI).
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
