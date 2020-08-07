The Stillwater Red baseball team was stopped by perennial Suburban East Conference rival Mounds View in the semifinals of the East Metro Summer League tournament on Saturday, Aug. 1 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Mustangs scored two runs in the fifth and added an insurance run in the seventh to pull away for a 4-2 victory over Stillwater.
Three of the five losses for the Ponies (17-5) this summer came at the hands of Mounds View, which was the preseason No. 1-ranked team in Class AAAA before the MSHSL season was canceled due to COVID-19. The Mustangs went on to defeat East Ridge 1-0 in the EMSL championship game on Sunday, Aug. 2.
Stillwater’s baseball season was delayed by the pandemic, but then jam-packed after starting on June 30. The Ponies played a total of 22 games in 33 days.
“We didn’t play for so long and then we played so much in a short time,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said. “It was a lot for the kids to play so many games without practicing and not much of a break, especially when you have seniors who are getting ready for college. The kids made a lot of sacrifices so they could keep playing with their friends. I think in the long run, they were pretty happy with it.
“The season ended up with a disappointment, but the kids had a chance to play the game they love one more time.”
Stillwater, which finished with just four hits, scratched for a run in the first inning before the Mustangs evened the score with a run in the top of the third. The Ponies pulled away 2-1 with a run in the bottom of the third, but could not hold the narrow lead after Mounds View put up two runs in the fifth.
Matt Moore took the loss for the Ponies, allowing four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Just one of the three runs charged to the right-hander was earned.
Gavin Zurn pitched the seventh for Stillwater.
“It felt like a varsity game,” Parker said. “Both teams were pretty intense and there were a lot of little things going on.”
Right after taking the lead in the top of the fifth, Mounds View turned to University of Minnesota recruit Brett Bateman and he shut down the Ponies over the last three innings to preserve the victory.
“We faced some good pitching,” Parker said. “We played them four times and were 1-3 against them. It’s a really good baseball team and they have a lot of guys who will continue on at the next level on that team.”
After having the high school season wiped out, the players and coaches from all three of Stillwater’s participating teams appreciated the opportunity to compete in the EMSL.
“It gave the kids something to remember from their senior year and a chance to have some big hits,” Parker said. “It gave all of our seniors a chance to play, including some of the seniors who played a lot of innings they might not have gotten otherwise.”
Several players from Stillwater played in the Senior Class Salute quarterfinals at CHS Field in St. Paul well into the evening the previous night, before taking on Mounds View in the EMSL eight-team playoff bracket the following morning.
“It was really tough for our kids to come back after playing on Friday night at 8 p.m., and then coming back at 10 a.m.,” Parker said. “It showed a lot of character. I made it optional and every senior showed up, so that says a lot about our guys. They wanted to play and wanted to be together.”
Stillwater 7, Hastings 3
The No. 2-seeded Ponies advanced to the semifinals of the East Metro Summer League playoffs with a 7-3 quarterfinal victory over Hastings on Friday, July 31.
Mason Buck pitched six innings for Stillwater to earn the victory.
• Stillwater White received the No. 4 seed for the East Metro Summer League tournament was defeated by East Ridge in the quarterfinals on July 31 to finish the season with a 16-5 record against a mix of varsity and JV teams.
Stillwater Black (JV) received the top seed in its EMSL tournament, but was stopped in the semifinals on Aug. 1.
Senior Class Salute
After closing out pool play with a victory over Metro East to finish with a 3-0 record, the Woodwater baseball team fell to Osseo/Totino-Grace 4-3 in the quarterfinals of the champions bracket of the Senior Class Salute on Friday, July 31 at CHS Field in St. Paul.
Woodwater, a team consisting of players from Woodbury and Stillwater high schools, scored three runs in the first inning, but was held scoreless the rest of the way. Rodney Erickson provided a lead-off single before Jon Koehn launched a deep home run over the railing in right-center to provide a 2-0 lead.
Matt Moore followed with a base hit and advanced to second before scoring on a single by Tyson Fredkove for a three-run cushion.
Quinn Krueger started and allowed just one hit through the first four innings for Woodwater. Osseo/Totino-Grace used two walks and two hits to even the score with three runs in the fifth inning to tie the game at 3-all.
Osseo/Totino-Grace moved in front with a run on a two-out bouncer up the middle.
Luke Cullen drew a lead-off walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch for Woodwater in the bottom of the seventh, but was stranded there.
Koehn finished the Senior Class Salute with eight hits, including four doubles, a triple and a home run.
“He’s really swinging the bat well,” said Mike Parker, who joined Kevin McDermott in coaching the Woodwater squad.
Stillwater and Woodbury have been conference and section rivals for many years, but the players and coaches combined to enjoy this opportunity for members of the Class of 2020 to play at CHS Field.
“I just think with these two teams there’s always been a mutual respect and how we play the game and do things so similarly,” Parker said. “The two programs are more similar than they’re different. Through it all, there’s always been a lot of respect. It was a lot of fun.
“Definitely the team thought they could win it and we thought we had the team to win that series, but afterward the kids had a few moments and they realized some of the friendships they made and how much fun it was. We had a lot of really good, positive emotions after the game between the players and coaches. It was really a positive experience.”
It was easier to appreciate after missing out on the MSHSL season and because it was well into June before a baseball season of any sort appeared possible. The EMSL made that possible, along with other opportunities for players on club teams and with the Senior Class Salute.
“We were pretty pessimistic about it,” Parker said. “We thought if we did get an opportunity to play it would be more exhibition and not have a lot of meaning, but there was something really special the Saints did giving these guys an opportunity to compete. The playoffs with our summer league were limited to our side (of the metro), but this felt like more of a state tournament where guys got to compete against other seniors from around the state.”
• New Prague defeated St. Michael-Albertville/Orono 4-2 in the championship game. Tomahawk Conference Schools defeated Osseo/Totino-Grace 9-8 in the third-place game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.