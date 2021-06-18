CHASKA — After allowing just three runs in the entire four-game run through the Section 4AAAA tournament, Stillwater gave up four unanswered runs over the last four innings in an eventual 6-5 loss to Minnetonka in eight innings of the Class AAAA state quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 15 at Chaska Athletic Field.
The top-seeded Ponies, who finished the season with a 20-5 record, were charged with four errors and committed a few additional miscues while opening the door for Minnetonka’s extra-inning comeback victory. It was an improbably victory for the Skippers (16-12), who tied for fifth in the seven-team Lake Conference, especially after trailing 5-2 after four innings.
“I think this team had what it takes to do it, but that’s baseball and it’s pretty volatile,” Stillwater coach Mike Parker said. “That’s why they play seven games in the major leagues, because any one game can go one way or the other and you just have to accept that. You don’t want that one game that goes the other way when it’s elimination time, but sometimes it’s more about timing than anything else.”
Minnetonka was stopped by Farmington 3-2 in the state semifinals and also lost to Andover 6-3 in the third-place game.
Second-seeded Park (20-7) and fifth-seeded Farmington (18-6) are scheduled to meet in the state finals on Friday, June 18 at Target Field. The Wolfpack became the fourth different Suburban East Conference team to advanced to the state finals in the past four seasons — a run that started with Forest Lake in 2017 and continued with Stillwater in 2018 and East Ridge in 2019.
The Skippers, who were making their first state tournament appearance since falling to the Ponies in the 2018 state finals, trailed 5-2 after Stillwater scored three times with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brayden Hellum reached on a walk to spark Stillwater’s two-out rally. Alex Ritzer ripped a double to score Hellum and then Kade Peloquin unloaded a home run over the fence in right-center.
It was the first home run of the entire season for the Ponies, setting off a robust celebration as teammates spilled out of the dugout.
“We had to be the only team in the tournament without a home run, so to hit one in the state tournament was pretty cool,” Parker said.
With hard-throwing Gavin Zurn limiting Minnetonka’s opportunities after giving up a run in the first and an unearned run in the second, the Skippers plated an important run in the fifth on a single by Walter Johnson and an RBI double from Charlie Hemer. Zurn avoided additional trouble with his seventh and final strikeout of the game.
Stillwater carried a 5-3 lead into the top of the seventh, but the Skippers found the magic after a double by Duke Kiffin. With one out, Dillon Hanson launched a two-run homer to center to tie the game at 5-all.
It was the 115th and final pitch of the game for Zurn, who reached his pitch limit.
Two of Minnetonka’s runs scored were unearned, but the extra at bats added to Zurn’s pitch count.
“Gavin gave us his best shot and I think everybody played as hard as they could,” Parker said. “We didn’t play as well as we could defensively and in the long run it cost Gavin a lot of pitches. We played great defense the entire year. We didn’t play very good defense (on Tuesday).
“Our pitchers kind of rely on us to make the plays and when we didn’t do that it put Gavin in a spot where he had to throw more pitches. He was really battling through the fifth, sixth and seventh innings and did a great job, but our defense just wasn’t there today. They hadn’t let up the whole year and it’s too bad it happened in that game.”
Myles Schwerzler came in to pitch and walked the first batter, but then induced a hard-hit one-hopper that shortstop Alex Ritzer snared and stepped on second before firing to first for Stillwater’s second double play of the game.
“Ritzer’s double play was just a thing of beauty,” Parker said. “I don’t know who else can make that play. It takes such athleticism and awareness to make that play, that’s where you can tell a kid is a special player. That play was really great.”
Minnetonka turned a double play of its own in the bottom of the seventh and then scored the game-winning run in the eighth without the benefit of a hit. Josh Daniel drew a one-out walk and Zach Nelson replaced Schwerzler on the mound. Nelson has picked three runners of first this season, but this time a pick-off attempt turned into a two-base throwing error with Daniel scampering all the way to third. He scored moments later on a wild pitch.
Stillwater, which stuck out just once in the entire game, made the first two outs on extremely close plays at first to start the bottom of the eighth. Hellum was hit by a pitch and then Ritzer blistered a hard liner to Daniel at third base for the final out of an emotional loss for the Ponies.
“It just happened to be close enough to one of their players,” Parker said. “If it’s a foot higher or a foot closer to second base it could be a tied ballgame.”
Five runs has typically been enough scoring for the Ponies this season.
“You can’t give up six runs,” Parker said. “Everything was in pretty good shape and baseball happens and you have to react to it. I think our kids are going to understand just what they did and how hard they worked. They couldn’t have done anything more to prepare for that game than they did, so there’s no regrets.”
Stillwater finished with just five hits, but also took seven walks. The Ponies scored all five of their runs off starter Fritz Meyer, who threw 3 2/3 innings. Caleb VanderPlas took over to record the last out of the fourth and did not allow a hit in 4 1/3 innings, though he did issue three walks.
“He did a nice job, but I think we also just hit the ball at people,” Parker said. “I really liked the way we hit the ball. We had good at bats and there was nothing to be ashamed of after that game. I felt really good throughout the game. We were doing things the right way and even after they tied it up I thought we were fine. We executed our game plan and what we wanted to do, but Minnetonka made the defensive plays and they didn’t give us anything.”
The expectations were high for Stillwater and the emotions were on display after the final out was recorded.
“I didn’t think the guys were nervous,” Parker said. “They were ready and it’s nothing to do with not being prepared or overlooking anybody. When you put that much time and work into it, that’s what can take so much emotion after the game, as you saw. It was a pretty tight-knit group. You don’t ever expect your season to end, but it’s always going to be like that unless you’re the one team that’s there at the end. I think that showed with all the hugs they were giving each other and the emotions and appreciation for every guy on the team.
“It was a great season and we had a lot to be proud of. I think they worked hard to improve as a team the whole year and really that’s all you can ask for of each other as teammate and as coaches. They continued to make sacrifices for each other throughout the year. We had a great season and I think the guys achieved a lot. It’s really not about the end point, but the whole journey along the way.”
Minnetonka 1 1 0 0 1 0 2 1 — 6 9 0
Stillwater 2 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 5 5 4
WP: Caleb VanderPlas 4 1/3-ip, 0-h, 0-r, 0-er, 3-bb, 0-so
LP: Myles Schwerzler 1-ip, 0-h, 1-r, 0-er, 2-bb, 0-so
Leading hitters: Min, Duke Kiffin 1x4 (2B), Walter Johnson 1x3, Dillon Hanson 1x3 (HR, 2RBI), Charlie Hemer 2x3 (2B, 2RBI), Josh Daniel 2x3 (2B) and Andrew Uglum 2x4; St, Alex Ritzer 1x3 (2B, RBI), Kade Peloquin 2x4 (2RBI), Tony Ingram 1x3 (2RBI), Casey Venske 1x3.
