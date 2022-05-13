COTTAGE GROVE — Facing one of its closest pursuers in the Suburban East Conference, Stillwater turned back the Wolfpack 16-6 in five innings on Wednesday, May 11 at Park High School.
Senior Brayden Hellum carried the load for the Ponies, belting out three home runs — including a grand slam — to finish with eight RBIs. Stillwater finished with 17 hits in all, including home runs by Tanner Voigt and Jacob Carlson.
The victory keeps the Ponies (12-2 SEC, 14-2) atop the conference standings, just ahead of Mounds View (10-3, 10-3), Park (10-4, 10-5) and Roseville (8-4, 8-4).
Hellum also earned the win on the mound, allowing six hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Just three of the six runs charged to him were earned.
Stillwater trailed 2-0 after the first, but stormed back with six runs each in the second and third innings.
Jacob Carlson launched a solo homer with one out in the second. Jacob Flom, Alex Vandell and Tanner Voigt singled to load the bases for Hellum, who deposited a 1-2 pitch over the fence in right field to give the Ponies a 5-2 lead.
Mason Buck also delivered an RBI double in the inning.
Hellum also drove a three-run homer in the third and added a solo shot during Stillwater’s four-run fourth inning.
It was a much closer game the first time these teams met, with the Ponies holding on for an 8-7 victory on April 23.
Stillwater 0 6 6 4 0 — 16 17 6
Park 2 0 3 1 0 — 6 6 3
WP: Brayden Hellum 5-ip, 6-h, 6-r, 3-er, 1-bb, 3-so
LP: Janski 2-ip, 7-h, 6-r, 6-er, 0-bb, 0-so
Leading hitters: St, Brayden Hellum 3x4 (3 HR, 8 RBI), Alex Matchey 1x4, Mason McCurdy 3x4 (2B, 2 RBI), Mason Buck 2x4 (2B, 2 RBI), Austin Buck 1x4 (RBI), Jacob Carlson 2x4 (HR, RBI), Jacob Flom 2x4, Alex Vandell 1x3 and Tanner Voigt 2x2 (HR, 2 RBI); Par, Janski 1x2, Tessman 1x3 (HR, 2 RBI), Hatano 1x3 (2B), Smoot 1x3, Strand 1x3 and Janski 1x2.
Stillwater 7, Woodbury 2
At Oak Park Heights, it took two days, but the Ponies finished the job with a 7-2 conference victory over Woodbury on Tuesday, May 10 at Stillwater Area High School. The game started on May 9, but was suspended midway through due to rain and hail with the Ponies leading 7-1.
Mason McCurdy sparked Stillwater at the plate with two home runs to finish with three RBIs.
Austin Buck, Alex Matchey and Jacob Carlson joined McCurdy with two hits for the Ponies, who totaled 12 in all.
Buck also threw the first four innings for Stillwater, allowing just one run on four hits. He did not allow a walk and finished with four strikeouts, improving to 3-0 on the season.
Woodbury 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2 6 0
Stillwater 1 3 0 3 0 0 x — 7 12 3
WP: Austin Buck 4-ip, 4-h, 1-r, 1-er, 0-bb, 3-so
LP: Evan Prokopec 3 1/3-ip, 9-h, 7-r, 7-er, 1-bb, 2-so
Leading hitters: Wo, Pierce Gritzmkaker 2x4 (2B), Cole Erickson 1x1, Patrick Healy 1x1 (RBI), Joey Gerlach 1x2 and Adam Wall 1x3; St, Brayden Hellum 1x4 (2B), Austin Buck 2x4 (RBI), Mason McCurdy 2x3 (2 HR, 3 RBI), Mason Buck 1x3, Alex Matchey 2x4, Jacob Carlson 2x3, Jacob Flom 1x3 and Jack Hoye 1x1 (2B, 2 RBI).
Stillwater 11, Rochester Mayo 6
At Rochester, a 10-run second inning propelled the Ponies to an 11-6 nonconference victory over the Spartans on Saturday, May 7 at Rochester Mayo High School.
The Spartans (10-4) committed seven errors, leading to five unearned runs allowed.
Brayden Hellum and Alex Matchey each delivered two hits for the Ponies while Alex Vandell finished with three RBIs.
Stillwater 0 10 1 0 0 0 0 — 11 9 2
R. Mayo 1 0 0 0 4 0 1 — 6 7 7
WP: Charlie Mazanec 2-ip, 2-h, 1-r, 1-er, 2-bb, 1-so
LP: Joshua Auger 1 1/3-ip, 4-h, 7-r, 6-er, 2-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: St, Brayden Hellum 2x4, Mason Buck 1x3 (2 RBI), Austin Buck 1x3, Alex Matchey 2x4 (2B, 2 RBI), Jacob Carlson 1x1 (RBI), Alex Vandell 1x4 (3 RBI) and Mason Wilson 1x3 (RBI); RM, Kyle Prindle 1x3, Mason Leimbek 2x3 (3 RBI), Chase Gasner 2x4 (2B, 3 RBI) and Samuel Hruska 2x3.
Stillwater 8, F. Lake 2 (10 inn.)
At Forest Lake, the floodgates opened for the Ponies in the top of the 10th inning as they plated six runs to outlast Forest Lake 8-2 in 10 innings on Friday, May 6 at Schumacher Field.
Alex Vandell’s RBI single with one out in the seventh evened the score for the Ponies and the teams remained deadlocked at 2-all until the 10th.
Jacob Flom reached on an error to start the 10th and Brayden Hellum followed with a bunt single. After a double steal by the Ponies, Mason McCurdy was intentionally walked to load the bases and Tanner Voigt singled to left to push two runs across for a 4-2 lead. Austin Buck followed with an RBI single and Vandell plated two more with a base through the left side. Vandell scored Stillwater’s final run on a wild pitch.
The Rangers (3-11, 3-11) used two singles and a walk to load the bases in the bottom of the inning, but Mason Buck recorded his third strikeout in two innings of work to complete the victory.
Stillwater 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 6 — 8 10 0
Forest Lake 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2 8 3
WP: Mason Buck 2-ip, 3-h, 0-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 3-so
LP: Bailey Kasprowicz 9 2/3-ip, 10-h, 8-r, 6-er, 4-bb, 5-so
Leading hitters: St, Brayden Hellum 2x5, Tanner Voigt 1x2 (2 RBI), Mason Buck 1x4, Austin Buck 1x3 (RBI), Alex Vandell 2x5 (3 RBI), Jacob Carlson 2x5 (2B) and Jacob Flom 1x4; FL, Gage Lund 1x4, Bailey Kasprowicz 2x3 (2B), Houle 2x4, Rau 2x3 and Crictian Foss 1x1.
