After leading the Ponies to fourth straight Suburban East Conference championship, five members of the Stillwater baseball team were recognized with all-conference honors.

Seniors Alex Ritzer, Gavin Zurn, Tony Ingram, Zach Nelson and Kade Peloquin each received All-SEC honors while junior Brayden Hellum and seniors Casey Venske and Myles Schwerzler were honorable mention all-conference selections.

The senior class, after having the 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19, helped lead the Ponies to a 20-5 record, including 14-4 to win the conference title. Stillwater has posted a 56-10 record in conference play over the past four seasons.

The SEC advanced three teams in the Class AAAA state tournament, including state runner-up Park, and six of the league’s teams played in the finals of the their section tournament.

The Ponies also recorded three shutouts and outscored their four opponents by a combined 34-3 to capture their third straight Section 4AAAA championship. Stillwater was eventually stopped by Minnetonka 6-5 in eight innings in the state quarterfinals.

Zurn, Ritzer, Peloquin and Gavin Madison each garnered All-Section honors.

Zurn, a North Dakota State University baseball recruit, and Ritzer were also named to the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association Class AAAA All-State Team. Ritzer will continue his baseball career at the University of North Carolina. Zurn and Ritzer were also selected to the Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team.

Seniors Nolan McCurdy, Ingram and Venske each received the Sean Schoonmaker Award, which is presented to the player(s) who best exemplifies academic achievement, a positive attitude and commitment to team play.

Baseball

All-Conference: Alex Ritzer, Gavin Zurn, Tony Ingram, Zach Nelson and Kade Peloquin; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Brayden Hellum, Casey Venske and Myles Schwerzler; All-Section: Gavin Zurn, Alex Ritzer, Kade Peloquin and Gavin Madison; MSHSBCA Class AAAA All-State: Alex Ritzer and Gavin Zurn; Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team: Alex Ritzer and Gavin Zurn; Sean Schoonmaker Award: Nolan McCurdy, Tony Ingram and Casey Venske; Captains elect: To be determined.

