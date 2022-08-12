Brayden Hellum, who set several school hitting records this season for the Stillwater baseball team, was joined in earning all-conference honors by teammates Austin Buck, Mason Buck, Mason McCurdy and Josh Wallace. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
It was a record-setting season for Brayden Hellum and a memorable season overall for the Stillwater baseball team, which defended conference and section titles before claiming the program’s third state championship.
Hellum was one of five All-Suburban East Conference performers for the Ponies, joining a list that also includes Austin Buck, Mason Buck, Mason McCurdy and Josh Wallace. Teammates Jacob Carlson, Parker Gilchrist, Alex Matchey and Alex Vandell were each honorable mention all-conference selections.
The Ponies finished with a 23-4 record, including 14-4 to win their fifth straight SEC championship. Stillwater has racked up a 70-14 record in conference play during than time.
Stillwater also recorded three shutouts and outscored its four opponents by a combined 41-5 to win the Section 4AAAA title for the fourth straight season. The Ponies carried that momentum into the state tournament with victories over Sartell-St. Stephen and Chanhassen before upending reigning state champion and top-seeded Farmington 8-1 in the state finals — adding to the program’s previous state championships in 1991 and 2018.
The team’s achievements are even more impressive when you consider Hellum, who was honorable mention all-conference as a junior, was one of the few Ponies with prior varsity experience.
The program has historically relied more on pitching and defense, and those were strong as well, but the Ponies significantly increased their offensive production this season. Stillwater set team records in several categories this spring, including most singles (212), most hits (281), most total bases (371), most RBIs (190), most runs (215) and highest team batting average (.362).
In addition to posting a 1.33 ERA on the mound, which ranks No. 16 all-time for the Ponies, Hellum set several team records at the plate. He surpassed the previous school standard with a .533 batting average and also set team records for most singles (37), most hits (49), most total bases (69), most at bats (113) and most runs scored (35).
He and Wallace were selected to play in the Minnesota All-Star Series and Hellum was named the Metro East team’s Most Valuable Player.
Hellum, Mason Buck, Carlson, Matchey, McCurdy, Tanner Voight and Wallace each received All-Section 4AAAA honors. Austin Buck, who threw a complete game four-hitter in Stillwater’s state finals victory, was joined by Mason Buck, Hellum, McCurdy and Wallace on the Class AAAA State All-Tournament Team.
Austin and Mason Buck also each received All-State Academic honors from the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Austin Buck finished with an ERA of 1.73, which ranks among the top 30 all-time for the Ponies in a single season. He also ranked among team leaders and 17th on the team’s all-time list with a .405 batting average. Matchey batted .423, which ranks No. 13 all-time for the Ponies, and Mason Buck is No. 23 on the list after posting a .394 batting average.
Hellum was named to the MSHSBCA Class AAAA All-State Team and also landed a spot on the Star Tribune All-Metro First Team. He was also a finalist for the Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year.
The team does not name a Most Valuable Player, but honored six players with the Sean Schoonmaker Award, which is presented to the player(s) who best exemplifies academic achievement, a positive attitude, and commitment to team play. Those honorees included Austin Buck, Mason Buck, Alex Eberspacher, Ben Jackals, Ryan Weisbrod and Charlie Mazanec.
Ponies coach Mike Parker, who has compiled a 245-90 record in 14 years (13 seasons), was named the Section 4AAAA Coach of the Year.
Baseball
All-Conference: Austin Buck, Mason Buck, Brayden Hellum, Mason McCurdy and Josh Wallace; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Jacob Carlson, Parker Gilchrist, Alex Matchey and Alex Vandell; All-Section: Mason Buck, Jacob Carlson, Brayden Hellum, Alex Matchey, Mason McCurdy, Tanner Voight and Josh Wallace; Section 4AAAA Coach of the Year: Mike Parker; All-State Academic: Austin Buck and Mason Buck; All-Star Series Participant: Brayden Hellum and Josh Wallace; All-Star Series Metro East MVP: Brayden Hellum; Class AAAA State All-Tournament Team: Austin Buck, Mason Buck, Brayden Hellum, Mason McCurdy and Josh Wallace; Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year Finalist: Brayden Hellum; Star Tribune All-Metro First Team: Brayden Hellum; MSHSBCA Class AAAA All-State: Brayden Hellum; Sean Schoonmaker Award: Austin Buck, Mason Buck, Alex Eberspacher, Ben Jackals, Ryan Weisbrod and Charlie Mazanec; Captains elect: To be determined.
