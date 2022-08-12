6-24 spo-base Hellum col.jpg

Brayden Hellum, who set several school hitting records this season for the Stillwater baseball team, was joined in earning all-conference honors by teammates Austin Buck, Mason Buck, Mason McCurdy and Josh Wallace. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

It was a record-setting season for Brayden Hellum and a memorable season overall for the Stillwater baseball team, which defended conference and section titles before claiming the program’s third state championship.

Hellum was one of five All-Suburban East Conference performers for the Ponies, joining a list that also includes Austin Buck, Mason Buck, Mason McCurdy and Josh Wallace. Teammates Jacob Carlson, Parker Gilchrist, Alex Matchey and Alex Vandell were each honorable mention all-conference selections.

