WOODBURY — A six-run fifth inning propelled the Raptors to a 9-3 Suburban East Conference baseball victory over Stillwater on Wednesday, May 17 at East Ridge High School.

It snapped a four-game winning streak for the Ponies (10-7 SEC, 11-7), who lost for just the second time in their last 10 games after starting the season 3-5.

