WOODBURY — A six-run fifth inning propelled the Raptors to a 9-3 Suburban East Conference baseball victory over Stillwater on Wednesday, May 17 at East Ridge High School.
It snapped a four-game winning streak for the Ponies (10-7 SEC, 11-7), who lost for just the second time in their last 10 games after starting the season 3-5.
Luke Ryerse threw 5-plus innings and launched a three-run homer in the fifth inning to help pace East Ridge (12-5, 13-6), which kept its slim conference title hopes alive. Cretin-Derham Hall (13-3, 14-3) remains atop the SEC standings with just two games remaining, including a visit to Stillwater on Friday, May 19.
Ryerse limited the Ponies to just five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.
East Ridge broke through with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Ponies answered with two runs in the top of the fifth, but the Raptors pulled away with six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Alex Mazzetti followed Ryerse with a solo home run to put East Ridge in front 7-2 before the Ponies even recorded an out in the inning.
Then with two outs, East Ridge loaded the bases and pushed two more runs across on base hit by Riley Schwellenbach to provide a 9-2 advantage.
Stillwater’s Karson Foster, a sophomore, started and pitched well until the Raptors picked up the pace in the fourth. Foster allowed six hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
“Foster was really good the first four innings against East Ridge,” Ponies coach Mike Parker said.
Mason McCurdy doubled home two runs for the Ponies in the top of the fifth and Alex Boston deposited a solo home run with two outs in the sixth.
“The boys continue to compete at a high level and the defense continues to play great,” Parker said.
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 3 5 1
E. Ridge 0 0 0 3 6 0 x — 9 8 0
WP: Luke Ryerse 5 2/3-ip, 5-h, 3-r, 3-er, 3-bb, 8-so
LP: Karson Foster 4 2/3-ip, 6-h, 8-r, 8-er, 3-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: St, Mason McCurdy 1x2 (2B, 2 RBI), Alex Boston 1x3 (HR, RBI), Andrew Levy 1x2, Blake Vanek 1x2 and Luke Adams 1x3; ER, Riley Schwellenbach 1x3 (2 RBI), Luke Ryerse 1x3 (HR, 3 RBI), Alex Mezzetti 3x4 (HR, RBI), Aiden Makovicka 1x3 (RBI) and Will Preimesberger 2x3 (RBI).
Stillwater 6, Park 1
At Oak Park Heights, Andrew Harris allowed just one hit in four scoreless innings to help lead the Ponies to a 6-1 conference victory over Park on Monday, May 15 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the fourth win in a row for Stillwater, which did not commit an error.
Mac Wolden also threw two scoreless innings before the Wolfpack finally scratched for a run off Charley Rowan in the seventh to spoil the shutout bid.
Scoreless through three innings, the Ponies broke through with four runs in the fourth. The inning started with an error by the Wolfpack and back-to-back bunt singles by Alex Matchey and Rowan. Another error led to Stillwater’s first run Alex Boston followed with an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.
Rowan scored on an ground out by Luke Adams and Stillwater scores another run on a wild pitch to provide a four-run cushion.
The Ponies draw three straight walks and a hit by pitch to score another run in the sixth Alex Vandell lifts a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 6-0.
Bost finished with two of Stillwater’s seven hits in the game.
Park 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 2
Stillwater 0 0 0 4 0 2 x — 6 7 0
WP: Andrew Harris 4-ip, 1-h, 0-r, 0-er, 5-bb, 6-so
LP: Brady Drukula 4-ip, 6-h, 4-r, 1-er, 1-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: Par, Tyler Schwartz 2x2 and Luke Hatano 1x2 (2B); St, Alex Vandell 1x2 (RBI), Mason McCurdy 1x3 (2B), Alex Matchey 1x4, Charley Rowan 1x2, Alex Boston 2x3 (RBI) and Andrew Levy 1x1 (RBI).
Stillwater 2, Woodbury 1
At Oak Park Heights, Cooper Keykal was sharp on the mound and the Ponies received a two-run blast from Mason McCurdy in the fifth inning to slip past Woodbury for a 2-1 conference victory on Friday, May 12 at SAHS.
Keykal limited the Royals (10-7 SEC, 11-7) to six hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Two of those hits came in the fourth as Ben Giliuson singled and scored on a double by Joey Moeller produce Woodbury’s only run in the game.
Alex Boston joined McCurdy with two hits for the Ponies.
Woodbury 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 6 1
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 2 0 x — 2 5 0
WP: Cooper Keykal 7-ip, 6-h, 1-r, 1-er, 3-bb, 4-so
LP: Ben Giliuson 4 1/3-ip, 4-h, 2-r, 2-er, 3-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: Wo, Joey Moeller 2x3 (RBI); St, Mason McCurdy 2x2 (HR, 2 RBI), Alex Boston 2x3 (2B) and Andrew Levy 1x3.
