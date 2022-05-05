WHITE BEAR LAKE — Austin Buck allowed his first and only run of the season, but allowed just five hits while improving to 3-0 on the season with Stillwater’s 3-1 Suburban East Conference baseball victory over the Bears on Wednesday, May 4 at White Bear Lake High School.
White Bear Lake (2-6 SEC, 3-6) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Ponies answered with three runs in the third. The rally started innocently enough as Alex Matchey drove a two-out double. Mason McCurdy and Buck drew walks to load the bases and all three runners scored on a ball hit by Josh Wallace was misplayed in center.
Those were the only runs scored against White Bear Lake’s Aiden Welch, who allowed just three hits and four walks with four strikeouts in five innings.
Buck, meanwhile, is allowing less than half of a run per game in 15-plus innings this season.
Stillwater stranded 12 base runners in the game. Alex Vandell and Matchey each finished with two hits.
With the victory, the second-ranked Ponies (9-2 SEC, 10-2) join Roseville (7-2, 7-2) as the only other SEC team with two losses or fewer in conference play.
Stillwater 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 3 7 1
WB Lake 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 3
WP: Austin Buck 7-ip, 5-h, 1-r, 1-er, 1-bb, 4-so
LP: Aiden Welch 5-ip, 3-h, 3-r, 0-er, 4-bb, 4-so
Leading hitters: St, Brayden Hellum 1x3, Alex Matchey 2x4 (2B), Josh Wallace 1x4 (2B), Mason Buck 1x3 and Alex Vandell 2x3; WBL, Jack Setterlund 1x4, Kaden Johnson 1x3, Adam Beloyed 2x3 (RBI) and Aiden Welch 1x2.
Stillwater 6, East Ridge 4
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to overtake East Ridge for a 6-4 conference victory on Monday, May 2 at Stillwater Area High School.
East Ridge (4-6 SEC, 5-6) carried a 1-0 lead into the fifth, but the Ponies evened the score on an RBI double by Alex Matchey. East Ridge regained the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth before the Ponies stormed back with five runs in the bottom half.
Two hit batters and a base hit by Alex Vandell loaded the bases with one out. A walk to Jacob Carlson pulled Stillwater within 3-2 before Brayden Hellum was also hit by a pitch to plate the tying run. Matchey singles home the go-ahead run and Mason McCurdy followed with a two-run single to center to push two more runs across.
East Ridge 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 — 4 9 1
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 1 5 x — 6 9 2
WP: Austin Buck 2/3-ip, 1-h, 0-r, 0-er, 1-bb, 1-so
LP: NA 5 2/3-ip, 8-h, 6-r, 5-er, 2-bb, 2-so
Leading hitters: ER, Swidorski 1x3 (2B), Wildman 2x3 (HR, RBI), Mezzetti 1x4 (2B), Schwellenbach 1x3 (RBI), Samuelson 3x3 and Skinner 1x2 (RBI); St, Brayden Hellum 0x3 (RBI), Alex Matchey 3x4 (2B, 2 RBI), Mason McCurdy 2x4 (2 RBI), Josh Wallace 1x3, Mason Buck 1x2, Alex Vandell 1x2 and Jacob Carlson 1x2 (RBI).
Mounds View 8, Stillwater 2
The Mustangs (6-3 SEC, 6-3) scored at least one run off all four Stillwater pitchers on the way to an 8-2 SEC victory on Friday, April 29 at SAHS.
Both teams finished with nine hits, but the Ponies stranded eight base runners in the game. The Mustangs also took advantage of five walks, compared to just one for Stillwater.
Brayden Hellum, Mason McCurdy and Mason Buck each finished with two hits for the Ponies.
Mounds View 0 2 1 0 1 2 2 — 8 9 0
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 2 9 0
WP: Geurin 7-ip, 9-h, 2-r, 2-er, 1-bb, 3-so
LP: Parker Gilchrist 3-ip, 3-h, 3-r, 3-er, 2-bb, 1-so
Leading hitters: MV, Goldman 2x4 (HR, RBI), Geurin 1x4 (HR, RBI), Folska 1x3 (RBI), Chervany 1x3, Both 1x1 (2B, RBI), Sperbeck 2x4 (2B, 2 RBI) and Henrich 1x3 (RBI); St, Brayden Hellum 2x4 (2B, RBI), Alex Matchey 1x4, Mason McCurdy 2x3, Aidan Gibbs 1x1, Mason Buck 2x3 (RBI) and Jacob Carlson 1x2.
