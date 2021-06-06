Grace Bancroft
Girls lacrosse
Doubling her previous high scoring output in a game this season, Grace Bancroft supplied eight goals for the Stillwater girls lacrosse team in its Section 4 quarterfinal victory over Tartan/North St. Paul on June 2.
The junior, whose previous high of four goals came against Cretin-Derham Hall on May 5, leads a balanced scoring attack for the Ponies with 30 goals and 12 assists for a team-high 42 points in 14 games.
The Ponies (13-1), who have won four in a row, face White Bear Lake in the section semifinals on Friday, June 4.
Aiden Kilibarda
Boys track and field
It was a busy day for Stillwater’s Aiden Kilibarda in a meet at Rosemount that determined the Ponies’ standing in this year’s virtual True Team state meet.
The senior finished first among True Team state entries in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:15.35 and added a runner-up finish in the 800 meters with a time of 1:57.38. Kilibarda also ran a leg on Stillwater’s 4x400 relay team that placed fourth with a time of 3:30.28.
The Ponies competed in the SEC Championships this week and will host the Section 4AA Meet on June 8 and June 10.
