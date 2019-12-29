Kirsten Anderson
Girls alpine skiing
One of three seniors leading the way for the Stillwater girls alpine ski team, Kirsten Anderson set the pace for the Ponies in their season opener at the Wild Mountain Invite on Dec. 20.
Anderson finished third overall with runs of 34.55 and 36.50 to help the Ponies to a runner-up showing in the 29-team event. Only Elsa Peterson of Minneapolis Southwest (1:09.01) and Maggie Blanding (1:10.38) of White Bear Lake skied faster than Anderson.
The Ponies are scheduled to compete at the Powder Ridge Invitational on Jan. 2.
Max Richardson
Boys basketball
After graduating the bulk of its lineup from a year ago, the Stillwater boys basketball team was banking on new faces to help lead the charge this season.
One of five seniors on this year’s roster, Max Richardson has stepped up as a key contributor while helping the Ponies to three straight wins. After scoring 10 points combined in the first three games, Richardson is averaging 14.7 in the team’s last three games, including 18 points in a 53-49 overtime win at Blaine.
Stillwater is slated to compete at the Rochester Rotary Tournament on Dec. 27-28.
