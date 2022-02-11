TAYLORS FALLS — Just a half point prevented the Stillwater boys alpine skiing team from joining the Stillwater girls at this year’s state meet, ending a run of five straight years with both teams advancing to state.
The Stillwater girls totaled 387 points to finish second behind Hill-Murray (406) in the Section 4 standings on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Wild Mountain, comfortably ahead of third-place Minneapolis Washburn (363).
Only the top two teams advanced to the state meet, which will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge.
It was much tighter on the boys side, with the Ponies losing out to runner-up Woodbury 370-369.5 for the coveted second state bid out of Section 4. Hastings won handily with a total of 437.
“It is a weird feeling, but I’m OK with it all,” Ponies coach Kevin Neubauer said. “There’s something to be said for learning from this.”
After realignment by the Minnesota State High School League, this was Stillwater’s first year back in Section 4 after several years competing in Section 7. The Stillwater girls and boys swept Section 7 titles each of the previous four seasons.
This will mark the seventh straight trip to state for the Stillwater girls, who placed fourth at state a year ago.
“We thought, either position, we’ll punch our card and let it all hang out from there,” Neubauer said.
Maycie Neubauer (1:02.06) and CJ Fredkove (1:03.04) have been consistent performers for the Ponies all season and they led the way again while placing fourth and eighth in the individual standings. Gracie Gujer wasn’t far behind in 10th place with a two-run time of 1:03.74.
Fredkove is the only remaining contributer from Stillwater’s state championship team in 2018.
Taylor Voigt of Hill-Murray claimed the individual section title with a time of 59.85, which was 1.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Grace Torgerson of Minnehaha Academy.
Stillwater’s remaining three skiers were separated by just three spots and three-tenths of a second. Ainsley Smith completed the scoring for the Ponies in 27th place with a time of 1:08.04, but she was in close company with teammates Bella Helke (1:08.25) and Karina Burns (1:08.35) placing 28th and 30th.
“They took everything we said verbatim,” Neubauer said. “We said nothing special has to happen today. The idea was the first couple of seeds get in the top three and the fourth through six just worry about the 19 girls in your seed and win your seed. So we said be patient on the first run and we’ll attack on the second. They skied awesome, really well today.”
This was the first section meet for Gujer, Smith and Burns and they all skied with poise, Neubauer suggested.
“(Smith) said she wasn’t nervous at all,” Neubauer said. “The girls were in a different place and they stuck it.”
The third-place showing keeps the Stillwater boys out of the state team competition for the first time since 2016, but sophomore Ethan Stabenow advanced to state as an individual — which is reserved for the top 10 finishers not on a state qualifying team.
Stabenow led the Ponies with a 12th-place finish in a time of 1:02.40. Maverick Jaeger was not far behind in 15th place with a time of 1:02.77, providing another narrow miss for Stillwater as he finished just one spot behind the final individual state qualifier.
Wyatt Riniker (1:03.41) tied for 21st place for the Ponies, meaning the Ponies were just a hundredth of a second from gaining more than the half point needed to overtake the Royals as it would have bumped down Woodbury’s fourth scorer.
Jack Hoye completed the scoring for Stillwater in 46th place with a time of 1:09.99. Matt Eischens landed 60th in a time of 1:15.15.
Stillwater nearly overcame a sluggish first run, which included the disqualification of top skier Cash Jaeger, who was the team’s top finisher at state a year ago.
“We told the guys after the first run you’re never out of it, and we don’t quit,” Neubauer said. “Anything can happen with the second run and these guys kept coming.
“They learned you’re never out of it. You can always make something happen. Two thirds of that team had never been to section meet before. We had a lot of first-timers out there and we’re not used to that. We’ve always had experience to pull us through and build confidence to pass to the new skiers.”
Hastings delivered a strong performance, led by 1-2 finishes by Jackson Reents (58.34) and Aaron Herber (1:00.11).
“I respect the Woodbury boys as well, I’m OK with that,” Neubauer said. “We have Ethan and Cash coming back next year, and Wyatt and Dylan (Riniker). We’ve got the seniors, but we have some young talent coming up and Stillwater will be back — and sooner rather than later.”
• Zora Hynnek of St. Croix Preparatory Academy placed seventh with a time of 1:03.01 (30.37-32.64) to advance to state as an individual. The Lions placed sixth in the team standings with 308 points.
Lars Hoien (1:04.46) finished 27th in the individual standings for the SCPA boys team, which placed 11th in the team standings with 292 points.
Girls team standings
1. Hill-Murray 406; 2. Stillwater 387; 3. Minneapolis Washburn 363; 4. East Ridge 342; 5. Hastings 318; 6. St. Croix Preparatory Academy 308; 7. Woodbury 303; 8. Visitation 281; 9. Minneapolis Southwest 275; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall 270; 11. St. Paul 250; 12. Mounds Park Academy 214; 13. Minneapolis Alpine 193; 14. St. Paul Academy 190; 15. Minnehaha Academy 179; 16. Park 174; 17. Holy Angels 140.5; 18. Roseville 118.5; 19. Mounds View 114; Richfield, NS.
Top 5
1. Taylor Voigt (H-M) 59.85; 2. Grace Torgeson (MA) 1:01.35; 3. Elanore Robb (Wo) 1:01.82; 4. Maycie Neubauer (St) 1:02.06; 5. Margo Nightingale (MPA) 1:02.48.
Stillwater results
4. Maycie Neubauer 30.23-31.83—1:02.06; 8. CJ Fredkove 30.67-32.37—1:03.04; 10. Gracie Gujer 30.97-32.77—1:03.74; 27. Ainsley Smith 33.07-34.97—1:08.04; 28. Bella Helke 33.12-35.13—1:08.25; 30. Karina Burns 33.10-35.25—1:08.35.
Boys team standings
1. Hastings 437; 2. Woodbury 370; 3. Stillwater 369.5; 4. Minneapolis Southwest 367; 5. Minneapolis Washburn 356; 6. Hill-Murray 349; 7. East Ridge 345; 8. Mounds Park Academy 343.5; 9. St. Thomas Academy 326; 10. St. Paul Academy 316; 11. St. Croix Preparatory Academy 292; 12. Cretin-Derham Hall 267; 13. St. Paul 251; 14. Mounds View 241; 15. Minnehaha Academy 205; 16. Roseville 200; 17. Park 165; 18. Holy Angels 157; 19. Richfield 138; 20. Minneapolis Alpine, NS.
Top 5
1. Jackson Reents (Has) 58.34; 2. Aaron Herber (Has) 1:00.11; 3. Luc Bollback (Par) 1:00.12; 4. Isak Nightingale (MPA) 1:00.29; 5. Henry Giles (SPA) 1:00.88.
Stillwater results
12. Ethan Stabenow 31.59-30.81—1:02.40; 15. Maverick Jaeger 31.04-31.73—1:02.77; 21. Wyatt Riniker 31.21-32.20—1:03.41; 46. Jack Hoye 35.46-34.53—1:09.99; 60. Matthew Eischens 42.99-32.16—1:15.15; Cash Jaeger, DQ.
