WELCH — A strong effort across the board propelled the Stillwater girls alpine skiing team to a victory in the 10-team Welch Invitational on Friday, Jan. 21 at Welch Village.
The Ponies outscored Edina 215-190 for the top spot while Eagan/Eastview followed in third with 187 points.
Stillwater placed four skiers among the top 14, led by Maycie Neubauer in second place with a time of 1:05.69, just ahead of fourth-place teammate CJ Fredkove (1:05.89). Gracie Gujer (1:06.62) and Paige Stabenow (1:08.99 finished 9th and 14th to complete the scoring for Stillwater.
“The girls team skied very well,” Neubauer said. “CJ and Maycie really set the pace for the girls and skied exceptionally well.”
Harper Randolph of Orono the top finisher in a time of 1:03.70.
Hastings topped the Stillwater boys 218-199 while Brainerd followed in third with 189 points.
The runner-up showing in a strong field looks even better when you consider Stillwater’s No. 1 and 4 skiers Cash Jaeger and Wyatt Riniker did not factor into the scoring after some mishaps on their runs.
Maverick Jaeger (1:00.55) and Ethan Stabenow (1:00.69) placed fourth and fifth to lead the Ponies while Jack Hoye (1:05.63) and Matt Eischens (1:05.81) finished 17th and 19th.
“The guys skied really, really well, but we lost our No. 1 and No. 4 and took second to Hastings,” Neubauer said. “We’ve been building momentum with this group and they’re starting to find their confidence. They’re on the right trajectory.
“We call the conference meets and invites dress rehearsals for the two big races of the year.”
• Stillwater swept the JV races at the Welch Invitational.
Karina Burns, Stella Cockson and Ainsley Smith finished 1-2-3 and Brooke Elfert wasn’t far behind in fifth place as the Stillwater girls outdistanced Orono 233-194 for the top spot.
Led by Dylan Riniker and Louis Hoye in first and second place, Stillwater placed four skiers in the top eight to hold off Edina 227-209 in the boys JV competition.
“The JV dominated by a pretty impressive margin,” Neubauer said.
• The Ponies also competed in their fourth Suburban East Conference race of the season at Afton Alps on Tuesday, Jan. 25, but official results were still being finalized by presstime. Stillwater was scheduled to close out its conference schedule with a make-up meet at Afton Alps on Thursday, Jan. 27 and then hosts the Afton Alps Invite on Friday, Jan. 28.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 215; 2. Edina 190; 3. Eagan/Eastview 187; 4. Hastings 177; 5. Orono 166; 6. Brainerdd 157; 7. Northfield 131; 8. Rochester 119; 9. Lakeville South 107; 10. Burnsville 85.
Stillwater results
2. Maycie Neubauer 1:05.69; 4. CJ Fredkove 1:05.89; 9. Gracie Gujer 1:06.62; 14. Paige Stabenow 1:08.99; 23. Bella Helke 1:12.21; 26. Callie Sampson 1:13.83. Individual medalist: 1. Harper Randolph (Or) 1:03.70.
Boys team standings
1. Hastings 218; 2. Stillwater 199; 3. Brainerd 189; 4. Edina 182; 5. Orono 152; 6. Burnsville 135; 7. Eagan/Eastview 127; 8. Lakeville South 120; 9. Rochester 112; 10. Northfield 107; .
Stillwater results
4. Maverick Jaeger 1:00.55; 5. Ethan Stabenow 1:00.69; 17. Jack Hoye 1:05.63; 19. Matt Eischens 1:05.81; 28. Cash Jaeger 1:11.27; 42. Wyatt Riniker 1:19.36. Individual medalist: 1. Adam Berghult (Ed) 57.44.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.