TAYLORS FALLS — Nearly two months after conducting their first practices of the season on Nov. 15, the Stillwater girls and boys alpine skiing teams competed for the first time on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in a Suburban East Conference meet at Wild Mountain.
The Ponies swept the top spot in both events, with the girls cruising to a 710-593 victory over Woodbury and the rest of the conference field.
The Stillwater boys also prevailed by a 14-point margin (679-665) over runner-up Woodbury.
Maycie Neubauer set the pace for the Stillwater girls, who placed four skiers among the top seven and seven in the top 20.
Neubauer turned in a winning time of 1:03.66, which was less than a second ahead of teammate and runner-up CJ Fredkove (1:04.54). Bella Helke (1:08.76) and Karina Burns (1:09.12) followed in fifth and seventh for the Ponies, who are chasing their 11th straight conference championship.
Brothers Cash (49.20) and Maverick (51.44) Jaeger finished third and seventh to lead the Stillwater boys, who placed five skiers in the top 15.
Louis Hoye (53.63) and Wyatt Riniker (53.87) finished 12th and 13th for the Ponies while Ethan Stabenow wasn’t far behind in 15th place with a time of 55.08.
It was a solid start for the Ponies as they pursue their 17th consecutive SEC title.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 710; 2. Woodbury 593; 3. East Ridge 581; 4. White Bear Lake 509; 5. Mounds View 500; 6. Roseville 447; 7. Forest Lake 392; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 316; 9. Park 204.
