DENMARK TOWNSHIP — Four previous victories provided a comfortable cushion for the Stillwater girls and boys alpine skiing teams as they entered their final Suburban East Conference meet of the season on Thursday, Jan. 27 at Afton Alps.
The Ponies made it a clean sweep in Race No. 5, sealing the 11th straight conference championship for the girls and 17th in a row for the boys.
The Stillwater girls placed seven skiers in the top 10 on the way to a 750-679 victory over East Ridge and the rest of the field.
Maycie Neubauer (1:06.90), Gracie Gujer (1:07.73) and CJ Fredkove (1:08.52) placed second, third and fourth to lead the Ponies. Woodbury’s Elanor Robb (1:06.74) took top individual honors for the third-place Royals (626).
Stillwater also received solid finishes from Ainsley Smith and Karina Burns, who tied for seventh with matching times of 1:11.62. Paige Stabenow (1:11.94) and Callie Sampson (1:11.96) were not far behind in 9th and 10th place.
Cash Jaeger finished first in a time of 1:02.96 to pace the Stillwater boys, who outscored second-place Woodbury 703-666 while Forest Lake followed in third with 574 points.
Ethan Stabenow (1:06.41) and Wyatt Riniker (1:06.96) placed fifth and sixth for the Ponies, who landed seven skiers in the top 20. Dylan Riniker (1:10.13), Louis Hoye (1:10.14) and Jack Hoye (1:10.28) were separated by less than three-tenths of a second while placing 14th through 16th. Carter Sampson also placed 20th for the Ponies in a time of 1:11.82.
Stillwater is scheduled to compete in the Section 4 Meet on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Wild Mountain. The top two teams there will qualify for the state meet on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 750; 2. East Ridge 679; 3. Woodbury 626; 4. Roseville 415; 5. Mounds View 380; 6. Forest Lake 356; 7. White Bear Lake 335; 8. Park 265; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 221.
Stillwater results
2. Maycie Neubauer 1:06.90; 3. Gracie Gujer 1:07.73; 4. CJ Fredkove 1:08.52; 7, tie, Ainsley Smith 1:11.62 and Karina Burns 1:11.62; 9. Paige Stabenow 1:11.94; 10. Callie Sampson 1:11.96; 16. Stella Cockson 1:14.14; 17. Bella Helke 1:14.27; 22. Brooke Elfert 1:14.68. Individual medalist: 1. Elanor Robb (Wo) 1:06.74.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 703; 2. Woodbury 666; 3. Forest Lake 574; 4. East Ridge 534; 5. White Bear Lake 506; 6. Roseville 440; 7. Mounds View 373; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 349; 9. Park 221; 20. Irondale 79.
Stillwater results
1. Cash Jaeger 1:02.96; 5. Ethan Stabenow 1:06.41; 6. Wyatt Riniker 1:06.96; 14. Dylan Riniker 1:10.13; 15. Louis Hoye 1:10.14; 16. Jack Hoye 1:10.28; 20. Carter Sampson 1:11.82; 28. Soren Gabor 1:16.43; 67. Matt Eischens 1:37.01; Maverick Jaeger, DQ. Individual medalist: 1. Cash Jaeger (St) 1:02.96.
Ponies win SEC meet
The Stillwater boys had little room to spare, but edged Woodbury 683-681 to remain undefeated against conference opponents with another victory on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Afton Alps.
Cash Jaeger (1:00.64) and Wyatt Riniker (1:03.27) placed third and sixth to lead the Ponies.
It was a more comfortable victory for the Stillwater girls, who outscored runner-up East Ridge 740-703 to win their fourth in as many conference events this season.
Maycie Neubauer (1:07.46) and CJ Fredkove (1:08.57) finished second and third to lead the Ponies, who also received top 10 finishes from Stella Cockson (6th), Karina Burns (8th), Callie Sampson (9th) and Paige Stabenow (10th).
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 683; 2. Woodbury 681; 3. East Ridge 568; 4. Forest Lake 545; 5. White Bear Lake 543; 6. Mounds View 448; 7. Roseville 400; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 347; 9. Park 212.
Stillwater results
3. Cash Jaeger 1:00.64; 6. Wyatt Riniker 1:03.27; 14. Maverick Jaeger 1:05.04; 15. Matt Eischens 1:05.19; 16. Jack Hoye 1:05.79; 17. Dylan Riniker 1:06.10; 21. Louis Hoye 1:06.84; 33. Cooper Swenson 1:12.72; Ethan Stabenow and Soren Gabor, DQ. Individual medalist: 1. Luc Bollback (Par) 1:00.29.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 740; 2. East Ridge 703; 3. Woodbury 649; 4. White Bear Lake 479; 5. Roseville 433; 6. Mounds View 352; 7. Cretin-Derham Hall 295; 8. Park 234; 9. Forest Lake 216.
Stillwater results
2. Maycie Neubauer 1:07.46; 3. CJ Fredkove 1:08.57; 6. Stella Cockson 1:10.36; 8. Karina Burns 1:10.74; 9. Callie Sampson 1:10.96; 10. Paige Stabenow 1:11.85; 14. Ainsley Smith 1:13.34; 16. Brooke Elfert 1:13.48; 43. Gracie Gujer 1:24.75; 87. Bella Helke 2:01.17. Individual medalist: 1. Elanore Robb (Wo) 1:05.62.
Ponies win overall title
The Stillwater girls landed three skiers in the top 10 to place second behind Hill-Murray in the 17-team Afton Invitational on Friday, Jan. 28 at Afton Alps.
The Pioneers outscored Stillwater 1,099-1,096 for the top spot while St. Cloud followed in third with 1,060 points.
On the boys side, the Ponies racked u p 1,035 points to finish behind Woodbury (1,116), Hastings (1,089) and Minneapolis Southwest (1,049).
The Stillwater girls and boys JV teams each finished first, which helped the Ponies capture the overall title when combining results from all four divisions.
Maycie Neubauer led the Stillwater girls in third place with a time of 1:03.57, followed by teammates Gracie Gujer (1:04.61) and CJ Fredkove (1:05.02) in 7th and 10th.
Wyatt Riniker was the top finisher for the Stillwater boys in 11th place with a time of 1:05.80. Cash Jaeger (1:06.38) and Matt Eischens (1:07.05) followed 14th and 19th for the Ponies.
Girls team standings
1. Hill-Murray 1,099; 2. Stillwater 1,096; 3. St. Cloud 1,060; 4. Minneapolis Washburn 1,029; 5. East Ridge 996; 6. Hastings 929; 7. Minneapolis 920; 8. St. Croix Preparatory Academy 893; 9. Annandale 866; 10. Woodbury 857; 11. Mahtomedi 850; 12. Minneapolis Southwest 816; 13. St. Paul Academy 792; 14. Chaska/Chanhassen 691; 15. Andover 632; 16. Mounds Park Academy 394; 17. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 241.
Stillwater results
3. Maycie Neubauer 1:03.53; 7. Gracie Gujer 1:04.61; 10. CJ Fredkove 1:05.02; 27. Karina Burns 1:09.40; 30. Stella Cockson 1:10.43; 33. Callie Sampson 1:10.61; Paige Stabenow and Bella Helke, DNF. Individual medalist: 1. Emma Wolf (Ann) 1:01.94.
Boys team standings
1. Woodbury 1,116; 2. Hastings 1,089; 3. Minneapolis Southwest 1,049; 4. Stillwater 1,035; 5. Hill-Murray 993; 6. East Ridge 973; 7. St. Croix Preparatory Academy 866; 8, tie, Andover 861 and Minneapolis Washburn 861; 10. Annandale 822; 11. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge 754; 12. Minneapolis 742; 13. Mounds Park Academy 707; 14. Chaska/Chanhassen 662; 15. Mahtomedi 648; 16. St. Cloud 597; 17. St. Paul Academy 536.
Stillwater results
11. Wyatt Riniker 1:05.80; 14. Cash Jaeger 1:06.38; 19. Matt Eischens 1:07.05; 22. Louis Hoye 1:07.54; 31. Dylan Riniker 1:08.89; 74. Maverick Jaeger 1:23.18; 90. Jack Hoye 1:32.07; 105. Ethan Stabenow 1:41.89. Individual medalist: 1. Jackson Reents (Has) 59.53.
