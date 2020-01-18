WELCH — Inside and outside of the Suburban East conference, it was a productive week for the Stillwater boys and girls alpine ski teams.
The Ponies swept the titles at the 13-team Welch Invite on Friday, Jan. 10 at Welch Village, one day after another dominating conference showing at Wild Mountain on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Stillwater placed five skiers in the top 20 to outdistanced Hastings 362-353 for the title in the boys competition. Defending state champion Edina and Orono tied for third with 338 points.
Adam Gaertner (1:04.74) and Cash Jaeger (1:05.37) finished fourth and sixth to lead the Ponies while Ethan Barclay (1:08.36) and AJ Johnson (1:09.78) placed 14th and 20th. Austin Paseka finished 20th in time of 1:10.24.
Kirsten Anderson placed third in the girls standings to help the Ponies to a 372-356 victory over runner-up Orono, which was the state runner-up last season. Eagan/Eastview finished third at 349.
Anderson’s time of 1:03.98 was less than two seconds behind individual winner Cordelia Sherwood (1:02.22) of Orono.
Rachel Allan was next for the Ponies in 8th place with a time of 1:09.46 and CJ Fredkove (1:11.29) finished 10th, one spot ahead of teammate Lainey Charlsen (1:11.47). Brenna Kahn (1:13.61) and Lauren Riniker (1:16.40) placed 18th and 24th.
• Stillwater swept the top four spots in the JV race with Karina Burns (1:15.20), Maycie Neubauer (1:15.65), Bella Helke (1:17.75) and Alexa Thompson (1:18.39).
The Ponies were also dominant in the boys JV competition with five of the top seven finishers. Maverick Jaeger (1:05.53), Wyatt Riniker (1:09.97) and Jack Hoye (1:11.82) finished 1-2-3 for Stillwater.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 362; 2. Hastings 353; 3, tie, Edina 338 and Orono 338; 5, tie, Eagan/Eastview 319 and Rochester 319; 7. Bloomington 298; 8. Andover 293; 9. Northfield 244; 10. Simley 200; 11. Burnsville 157; 12. Richfield 121; 13. Champlin Park 98.
Stillwater results
4. Adam Gaertner 1:04.74; 6. Cash Jaeger 1:05.37; 14. Ethan Barclay 1:08.36; 18. AJ Johnson 1:09.78; 20. Austin Paseka 1:10.24; 53. Jacob Helke 1:33.30.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 372; 2. Orono 356; 3. Eagan/Eastview 349; 4. Richfield 343; 5. Edina 337; 6. Hastings 290; 7. Burnsville 282; 8. Champlin Park 262; 9. Andover 258; 10. Rochester 245; 11. Bloomington 226; Simley, inc.
Stillwater results
3. Kirsten Anderson 1:03.98; 8. Rachel Allan 1:09.46; 10. CJ Fredkove 1:11.29; 11. Lainey Charlsen 1:11.47; 18. Brenna Kahn 1:13.61; 24. Lauren Riniker 1:16.40.
SEC sweep for Ponies
The Stillwater girls and boys teams each prevailed in a Suburban East Conference event on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Wild Mountain.
The Ponies cruised to a comfortable victory in the girls competition, outdistancing second-place East Ridge 740-594. Led by individual winner Kirsten Anderson (51.74), the Ponies placed nine skiers in the top 18.
Rachel Allan (5th), Lainey Charlsen (6th), CJ Fredkove (8th) and Karina Burns (10th) each finished in the top 10.
Stillwater was also solid in the boys race while recording 708-649 victory over Woodbury and the rest of the 10-team field.
Cash Jaeger (1:03.1) and Adam Gaertner (1:03.38) placed second and third to lead the charge while Austin Paseka and Maverick Jaeger finished seventh and eighth.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 740; 2. East Ridge 594; 3. White Bear Lake 571; 4. Woodbury 570; 5. Forest Lake 538; 6. Mounds View 531; 7. Roseville 268; 8. Park 257; 9. Irondale 209; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall 169.
Stillwater results
1. Kirsten Anderson 51.74; 5. Rachel Allan 56.4; 6. Lainey Charlsen 56.85; 8. CJ Fredkove 57.67; 10. Karina Burns 58.61; 11. Brenna Kahn 59.71; 12. Maycie Neubauer 1:00.67; 15. Lauren Riniker 1:01.21; 18. Bella Helke 1:02.15.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 708; 2. Woodbury 649; 3. Forest Lake 578; 4. East Ridge 574; 5. White Bear Lake 535; 6. Mounds View 438; 7. Roseville 402; 8. Park 165; 9. Irondale 91; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall 74.
Stillwater results
2. Cash Jaeger 1:03.10; 3. Adam Gaertner 1:03.38; 7. Austin Paseka 1:05.97; 8. Maverick Jaeger 1:06.16; 15. Wyatt Riniker 1:10.77; 16. Ethan Barclay 1:10.89; 21. Jacob Helke 1:14.09; 28. AJ Johnson 1:15.56; 32. Hunter Neubauer 1:18.38; Cavan O’Reilly DQ.
