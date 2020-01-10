DENMARK TOWNSHIP — It was an impressive Suburban East Conference opener for the Stillwater boys and girls alpine ski teams, which swept the competition on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Afton Alps.
The Stillwater boys were dominant while sweeping the top five places and occupying seven of the top eight spots in the 10-team field. The Ponies, who have won 14 consecutive conference championships, easily outscored second-place Forest Lake 763-629 while Woodbury followed in third with 565 points.
The Ponies also won comfortably in the girls competition, outscoring second-place White Bear Lake 739-603. East Ridge followed in third with 584 points.
The Stillwater girls have won eight straight SEC titles.
Adam Gaertner led the way for the Stillwater boys with a winning time of 1:03.46. He was followed by teammates AJ Johnson (1:04.16), Cash Jaeger (1:04.18), Ethan Barclay (1:05.36) and Austin Paseka (1:05.59) in completing the top five. Maverick Jaeger (1:06.88) and Jacob Helke (1:07.21) finished seventh and eighth for the Ponies while Wyatt Riniker completed the scoring in 15th place with a time of 1:09.91.
Stillwater featured seven of the top 13 finishers in the girls race, led by individual winner Kirsten Anderson with a time of 1:04.56.
Rachel Allan (1:11.23), CJ Fredkove (1:11.36), Brenna Kahn (1:12.76) and Lainey Charlsen (1:13.29) finished fifth through eighth for the Ponies while Karina Burns (1:14.80) and Lauren Riniker (1:15.13) landed 12th and 13th.
Maycie Neubauer completed the scoring in 17th place with a time of 1:17.25.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 763; 2. Forest Lake 629; 3. Woodbury 565; 4. East Ridge 562; 5. Mounds View 497; 6. White Bear Lake 459; 7. Roseville 374; 8. Irondale 228; 9. Park 158; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall 45.
Top 5
1. Adam Geartner (St) 1:03.46; 2. AJ Johnson (St) 1:04.16; 3. Cash Jaeger (St) 1:04.18; 4. Ethan Barclay (St) 1:05.36; 5. Austin Paseka (St) 1:05.59.
Stillwater results
1. Adam Geartner 1:03.46; 2. AJ Johnson 1:04.16; 3. Cash Jaeger 1:04.18; 4. Ethan Barclay 1:05.36; 5. Austin Paseka 1:05.5; 7. Maverick Jaeger 1:06.88; 8. Jacob Helke 1:07.21; 15. Wyatt Riniker 1:09.91; 17. Cavan O’Reilly 1:10.92; 25. Jack Wallace 1:14.27.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 739; 2. White Bear Lake 603; 3. East Ridge 584; 4. Woodbury 579; 5. Forest Lake 502; 6. Mounds View 469; 7. Roseville 288; 8. Park 257; 9. Irondale 192; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall 166.
Top 5
1. Kirsten Anderson (St) 1:04.56; 2. Morgan Tomas (FL) 1:09.98; 3. Emma Kate Koral (ER) 1:10.05; 4. Emily Melander (Wo) 1:11.03; 5. Rachel Allan (St) 1:11.23.
Stillwater results
1. Kirsten Anderson 1:04.56; 5. Rachel Allan 1:11.23; 6. CJ Fredkove 1:11.36; 7. Brenna Kahn 1:12.76; 8. Lainey Charlsen 1:13.29; 12. Karina Burns 1:14.80; 13. Lauren Riniker 1:15.13; 17. Maycie Neubauer 1:17.25; 18. Alexa Thompson 1:17.27; 36. Bella Helke 1:32.65.
Stillwater boys finish second
At Kimball, the Stillwater boys finished second in the six-team Powder Ridge Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 2. Brainerd outscored the Ponies 171-155 for the top spot while the St. Cloud Breakaways finished third with 147 points.
Cash Jaeger and Ethan Barclay tied for fifth place with matching times of 47.53 to lead the Ponies, who also received a ninth-place showing from Maverick Jaeger (48.75).
The Stillwater girls scored 139 points to finish third behind Brainerd (163) and the St. Cloud Breakaways (148).
Rachel Allan was the top finisher for the Ponies in ninth place with a time of 53.04. Karina Burns finished 11th in 56.39 while Maycie Neubauer (57.30) and Alexa Thompson (57.34) finished 14th and 15th.
Boys team standings
1. Brainerd 171; 2. Stillwater 155; 3. St. Cloud Breakaways 147; 4. Annandale 119; 5. Mound Westonka 114; 6. Lakes Area 53.
Top 5
1. Ben Nelson (SCB) 46.03; 2. Brandon Neifert (Br) 46.21; 3. Gavin Hoelzel (Br) 46.41; 4. Max Darkow (Br) 47.01; 5, tie, Ethan Barclay (St) 47.53, Cash Jaeger (St) 47.53 and Connor Soule (MW) 47.53.
Stillwater results
5, tie, Cash Jaeger 47.53 and Ethan Barclay 47.53; 9. Maverick Jaeger 48.75; 12. Austin Paseka 49.52; 14. Wyatt Riniker 50.54; 18. Cavan O’Reilly 51.90; 30. Jack Wallace 1:02.26; 32. Jacob Helke 1:04.99.
Girls team standings
1. Brainerd 163; 2. St. Cloud Breakaways 148; 3. Stillwater 139; 4. Mound Westonka 125; 5. Annandale 96; 6. Lakes Area 45; Delano, inc.
Top 5
1. Ella Dols (SCB) 48.96; 2. Emma Wolf (Del) 50.04; 3. Abby Wright (SCB) 51.46; 4. Cassidy Chaney (Br) 51.97; 5. Maddie Pederson (Br) 52.15.
Stillwater results
9. Rachel Allan 53.04; 11. Karina Burns 56.39; 14. Maycie Nuebauer 57.30; 15. Alexa Thompson 57.34; 18. Bella Helke 1:00.37; 22. Tori Letourneau 1:02.21; 23. Stella Cockson 1:02.78; 33. Lainey Charlsen 1:12.09.
