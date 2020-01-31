DENMARK TOWNSHIP — The Stillwater boys alpine ski team notched another victory and helped the program capture the overall title in the 18-team Afton Invitational on Friday, Jan. 24 at Afton Alps.
The Ponies placed five skiers in the top 14 to outdistance Brainerd 548-487 for the team title in the boys division. Minneapolis Washburn was third with 447 points.
Cash Jaeger (1:00.34) and Adam Gaertner (1:00.89) placed third and fourth overall to pace the Ponies, who also received strong contributions from AJ Johnson (9th), Ethan Barclay (11th) and Hunter Neubauer (14th). Maverick Jaeger and Jacob Helke also showed off Stillwater’s strong depth while placing 17th and 18th.
“That’s a pretty good showing,” Ponies coach Kevin Neubauer said.
Luke Conway of Minneapolis Washburn was the individual champion with a time of 58.09.
The Stillwater girls scored 471 points to finish second behind Brainerd (497) in the team standings.
CJ Fredkove was the top finisher for the Ponies in 10th place with a time of 1:12.00, just ahead of Rachel Allan (1:12.08) and Lainey Charlsen (1:13.17) who placed 13th and 20th.
One of Stillwater’s top skiers Kirsten Anderson was disqualified on her second run, which helped Brainerd top the Ponies for the second time this season.
“It wasn’t our best and I think it was their best,” Neubauer said.
The Ponies are scheduled to compete in the Section 7 Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
• The Stillwater boys finished 1-2 in the JV competition, claiming each of the top six individual finishes between the two teams. Wyatt Riniker was the top finisher in a time of 1:07.60.
The Stillwater girls also won the JV event by a comfortable margin, led by Bella Helke (1:16.88), Alexa Thompson (1:17.50) and Stella Cockson (1:19.43) in a sweep of the top three places.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 548; 2. Brainerd 487; 3. Minneapolis Washburn 447; 4. St. Cloud 429; 5. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge A 350; 6. Minneapolis Southwest 341; 7. Blaine 301; 8. Annandale 285; 9. Minneapolis Alpine 236; 10. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge B 235; 11. Forest Lake 206; 12. Mahtomedi 179; 13. St. Paul Alpine 163; 14. St. Croix Prep 146; 15. NW Alpine 98; 16. Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper 91; 17. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge B 66; 18. Mounds Park Academy 7.
Top 5
1. Luke Conway (MW) 58.09; 2. Alfonso Amores (PWER A) 1:00.09; 3. Cash Jaeger (St) 1:00.34; 4. Adam Gaertner (St) 1:00.89; 5. Ben Nelson (SC) 1:00.96.
Stillwater results
3. Cash Jaeger 1:00.34; 4. Adam Gaertner 1:00.89; 9. AJ Johnson 1:02.05; 11. Ethan Barclay 1:02.35; 14. Hunter Neubauer 1:03.42; 17. Maverick Jeager 1:04.00; 18. Jacob Helke 1:04.12; 32. Austin Paseka 1:05.77.
Girls team standings
1. Brainerd 497; 2. Stillwater 471; 3. Minneapolis Washburn 433; 4. Minneapolis Southwest 394; 5. St. Cloud 390; 6. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge A 360; 7. Blaine 351; 8. Park/Woodbury/East Ridge B 315; 9. Forest Lake 254; 10. Annandale 233; 11. St. Croix Prep 209; 12. Mahtomedi 195; 13. St. Paul Alpine 191; 14. Minneapolis Alpine 151; 15. Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper 148; 16. Independent 98; 17. NW Alpine 21.
Top 5
1. Elsa Peterson (MSW) 1:06.53; 2. Ella Dols (SC) 1:08.03; 3. Emma Wolf (Independent) 1:08.14; 4. Koral Emma Kate (PWER) 1:09.22; 5. Adeline Streble (MSW) 1:09.41.
Stillwater results
10. CJ Fredkove 1:12.00; 13. Rachel Allan 1:12.08; 20. Lainey Charlsen 1:13.17; 26. Lauren Riniker 1:14.17; 30. Maycie Neubauer 1:15.14; 36. Karina Burns 1:16.61; 77. Brenna Kahn 1:26.30; Kirsten Anderson, DNF.
Another SEC sweep for Ponies
The Stillwater boys and girls defended their Suburban East Conference titles comfortably while sweeping all five conference races again this season. Both teams closed out the regular season with victories on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Afton Alps.
Kirsten Anderson took top honors in the finale with a winning time of 1:06.16 and also wrapped up the season-long individual conference title. The Ponies easily outpaced second-place East Ridge 734-632 to capture the program’s eight consecutive conference championship.
Anderson had plenty of company as the Ponies placed seven skiers among the top 12.
CJ Fredkove (1:11.61) finished fifth while Rachel Allan (1:12.95), Maycie Neubauer (1:13.27), Lainey Charlsen (1:13.70), Brenna Kahn (1:14.14) and Lauren Riniker (1:14.19) finished 8th through 12th. Stella Cockson wasn’t far behind in 18th place with a time of 1:18.87.
It was a similar story for the Stillwater boys, who placed six skiers among the top 13 while cruising to a 682-642 victory over second-place East Ridge.
This marks the 15th consecutive conference title for the Ponies.
Adam Gaertner finished second in a time of 1:04.44 to secure the individual conference title.
“I think that’s the first time we’ve done that with the boys and the girls in the same year,” Ponies coach Kevin Neubauer said.
AJ Johnson (1:04.91) and Ethan Barclay (1:06.85) finished fourth and eighth for the Ponies, who also received a ninth-place showing from Hunter Neubauer (1:08.02). Austin Paseka (1:09.08) and Jacob Helke (1:09.14) also fared well for Stillwater while placing 12th and 13th.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 734; 2. East Ridge 632; 3. Woodbury 574; 4. White Bear Lake 550; 5. Mounds View 487; 6. Forest Lake 459; 7. Roseville 332; 8. Park 266; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 203; 10. Irondale 199.
Top 5
1. Kirsten Anderson (St) 1:06.16; 2. Maggie Blanding (WBL) 1:08.41; 3. Emma Kate Koral (ER) 1:10.73; 4. Morgan Tomas (FL) 1:11.22; 5. CJ Fredkove (St) 1:11.61.
Stillwater results
1. Kirsten Anderson 1:06.16; 5. CJ Fredkove 1:11.61; 8. Rachel Allan 1:12.95; 9. Maycie Neubauer 1:13.27; 10. Lainey Charlsen 1:13.70; 11. Brenna Kahn 1:14.14; 12. Lauren Riniker 1:14.19; 18. Stella Cockson 1:18.87; 23. Bella Helke 1:20.71; 40. Karina Burns 1:30.01.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 682; 2. East Ridge 642; 3. Woodbury 609; 4. Forest Lake 603; 5. White Bear Lake 488; 6. Mounds View 440; 7. Roseville 423; 8. Irondale 219; 9. Park 195; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall 93.
Top 5
1. Alfonso Amores (ER) 1:03.07; 2. Adam Gaertner (St) 1:04.44; 3. Zach Trotto (FL) 1:04.88; 4. AJ Johnson (St) 1:04.91; 5. Luc Bollback (Par) 1:05.21.
Stillwater results
2. Adam Gaertner 1:04.44; 4. AJ Johnson 1:04.91; 8. Ethan Barclay 1:06.85; 9. Hunter Neubauer 1:08.02; 12. Austin Paseka 1:09.08; 13. Jacob Helke 1:09.14; 19. Liam Boe 1:12.69; 60. Jack Wallace 1:39.89; 74. Maverick Jaeger 2:09.73; 75. Cash Jaeger 2:11.07.
