BIWABIK — It was a party-filled stretch for the Stillwater boys alpine skiing team, but there was no question about which one was the most fun.
The Ponies celebrated a largely unexpected third-place finish in the state meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Giants Ridge.
Their stay at Giants Ridge began with a Super Bowl party on Sunday night and then on Monday the Ponies celebrated the 18th birthdays of team members Wyatt Riniker and Louis Hoye — one day ahead of time since they coincided with the state meet on Tuesday, which also happened to Valentine’s Day. So the atmosphere was festive even before Stillwater landed on the podium in third place.
That was the celebration that will endure.
“Third-place podium party all day long,” Ponies coach Kevin Neubauer said when asked to rank the gatherings. “There was a lot of (stuff) going on, but it really was a fun couple of days.”
Minnetonka successfully defended its state championship with 170 points in the warm and rainy conditions, while Benilde-St. Margaret’s (149) and Stillwater (146) — led by individual runner-up Cash Jaeger — followed in second and third. Blaine was a distant fourth with 127 points.
For a program with perennially high expectations, this was not a team that looked like a medal contender at state for much of the season.
“This is a good team, but it was the path we took considering the conference and finishing third and fourth at MLK, second at the Afton Invite, second at Powder Ridge — it was just a lot of falling shorts,” Neubauer said. “They just kept performing and going through sections and it was always just focusing on what they can control and skiing each run.
“It’s incredibly satisfying. It was a really nice day and just a very satisfying day.”
Even qualifying for state was a tall order, with the Ponies slipping in with a runner-up finish by just half a point over highly regarded Hastings in Section 4. That tiny difference was especially rewarding after the Ponies failed to qualify for state by the same half-point margin a year ago.
“We knew sections would be incredibly difficult with three teams to focus on — and it turned out there were five we needed to focus on,” Neubauer said. “We got through by the skin of our teeth and they kept grinding. Taking out Hastings and Woodbury was massive on their confidence and they skied like it today. They skied very well today.”
Jaeger set the pace for the Ponies while placing second individually with a two-run time of 1:14.63. Only West Lutheran’s Josh Nelson skied faster, claiming the title with a time of 1:14.33.
But Jaeger provided the top score on the team card and teammates Ethan Stabenow and Wyatt Riniker were not far behind.
Jaeger made his first trip to state as an eighth-grader but did not qualify a year ago, which makes the runner-up finish even more impressive.
“He’s been definitely a more mature racer,” Neubauer said. “He thinks about his schedule because it gets super busy in the first part of February with USSA racing, but it didn’t seem to be the case this year. When you see a kid whose been to state, he took seventh place in eighth grade but he missed it last year, you’re always pulling for that athlete who misses out and it was looking like this would be a good year for him.
“He took second today, but he sacrificed at sections by going third instead of the top seed. I don’t know, but for him I do think he’d accept second at individuals and third as a team rather than an individual title. Today was a good day for him individually and from a team perspective.”
Stabenow, a junior and the only individual state qualifier for the Ponies a year ago, placed 15th overall (seventh towards the team scoring) in a time of 1:18.54. Riniker, one of just two seniors in the lineup for Stillwater, finished 27th (15th) in a time of 1:20.46.
“Ethan has been skiing exceptionally well,” Neubauer said. “It just clicked with him and he was all smiles at the bottom of the hill. He was just like a seasoned veteran and skied really well.”
The important fourth score Hoye, who placed 53rd (27th) with a time of 1:25.14. Stillwater’s remaining skiers, Dylan Riniker and James Kalmon, placed 64th (34th) and 65th (35th).
“Wyatt skied out of his mind today,” Neubauer said. “We knew we needed three on the flip to have a chance and Wyatt skied fantastic. Then Ethan came out second and Cash came out third and we had Louis.
“Louis had been ramping up the last couple of weeks and he continued that. It was just really nice to see him for the first time at the state meet, on a team individually, to ski as well as he did. He skied like a veteran, followed up with Dylan and James Kalmon.”
Similar to their section meet, the Ponies stayed aggressive on the second run and came through without any major hiccups.
“In sections, we didn’t know what the second run was going to hold so we said let’s just go for it,” Neubauer said. “After the first run (at state), everybody was on time and very fluid. There were no surprises. They skied really, really well.”
It was a work in progress all season after the Ponies graduated three members from last year’s section lineup. Even while capturing the program’s 18th straight conference title, it was a tighter battle than most years.
“I think as we fell short in some of the invites and even during the conference races, collectively we were always making adjustments,” Neubauer said. “Halfway through the season we picked up on some trends and we made some changes in the lineup and mixed some things up to apply pressure or take some pressure off individuals. It was not in a negative perspective, but just where can we put everybody to feel the most comfortable.
“We moved everybody around and they started losing focus about where they were ranked on the team and just focused on their runs. That’s what they did. Their last conference race before sections, they skied exceptionally well.”
The Ponies saved their best performances for when it counted the most.
“Four runs from six guys (at sections and state), we had 23 out of 24 were pretty good runs,” Neubauer said. “It’s so hard to qualify and get to participate and they’ve got to ski well and execute so it was very satisfying.
“It’s a close group and they skied like it. It was an incredibly nice showing and a very satisfying moment to see them get on the podium. To just getting through sections by half a point and then getting on the podium and a couple of points short of second, this ranks up there. This was a big win for the boys team and I like this one a lot. If you get hardware at a state meet, it’s a big deal.”
Nebauer places ninth
The Stillwater girls were represented by two individuals after placing fourth in the Section 4 Meet, ending a run of seven straight state appearances.
Junior Maycie Neubauer delivered a strong performance to place ninth with a time of 1:18.05.
Hill-Murray outscored Prior Lake/Farmington 162-144 to claim the team title while Blake followed in third with 141 points. Taylor Voight of Hill-Murray also won the individual state title with a time of 1:15.32, just ahead of Minnetonka’s Marisa Witte (1:16.00).
Neubauer ranked 11th after her first run and posted the 12th fastest time on the second run, which was good enough to move past a few skiers and into ninth place to earn all-state honors.
“She came down and it was good,” coach Neubauer said. “She skied the top half more conservatively than she wanted too and then when she wanted the speed it wasn’t there. She left some on the hill on the first run, but wasn’t leaving anything on the hill on the second run. She was flying off the pitch on the second run. We knew she was really going for it and she threw down a really good time.
“She was incredibly happy with her performance, as were the coaches who work with and support her. I don’t think we’ve had a top 10 finisher since Kirsten Anderson in 2020 and Maggie Raedeke in 2018.”
Neubauer could be aggressive without having to worry about the impact on the team if there’s a misstep with the Ponies not competing at state as a team for the first time since 2015.
“It was the first time skiing for herself in her high school career,” Neubauer said. “She said it was different to be selfish a little bit when you’re using to supporting the team and taking a little off the top end.
“We told her to stick with the game plan. The hill is skiing fantastic, just go for it.”
Sophomore Ainsley Smith also competed at state for the Ponies as an individual, placing 45th in a time of 1:25.66.
“Ainsley skied fantastic as well,” Neubauer said. “She skied well, but felt she left a little speed on that pitch as well.
“The goal was to get both girls on the flip. I thought her second run was fantastic. She beat the last 10 girls before her and the 10 after her and she’s only a sophomore so she has a couple of years left. The girls team will be back sooner rather than later. They will be back as group together at state for sure.”
Boys team standings
1. Minnetonka 170; 2. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 149; 3. Stillwater 146; 4. Blaine 127; 5. Edina 119; 6. Cook County/Silver Bay 84; 7. Minneapolis Washburn 74; 8. Lakeville North 69.
Stillwater results
(team scoring)
2. (1) Cash Jaeger 36.13-38.50—1:14.63; 15. (7) Ethan Stabenow 38.81-39.73—1:18.54; 27. (15) Wyatt Riniker 39.72-40.74—1:20.46; 53. (27) Louis Hoye 41.78-43.36—1:25.14; 64. (34) Dylan Riniker 43.39-45.05—1:28.44; 65. (35) James Kalmon 43.33-46.79—1:30.12. Individual medalist: 1. Josh Nelson (West Lutheran) 35.82-38.51—1:14.33.
Girls team standings
1. Hill-Murray 163; 2. Prior Lake/Farm 144; 3. Blake 141; 4. St. Cloud Area 135; 5. Minneapolis Southwest 126; 6. Eagan 102; 7. CC/SB 95; 8. Duluth East 91.
Stillwater results
9. Maycie Neubauer 38.00-40.05—1:18.05; 45. Ainley Smith 41.92-43.74—1:25.66. Individual medalist: 1. Taylor Voight (Hill-Murray) 37.05-38.27—1:15.32.
