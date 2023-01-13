TAYLORS FALLS — It was a tighter battle in the boys competition, but the Stillwater alpine skiing team still made a clean sweep during the Suburban East Conference opener on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Wild Mountain.

The Stillwater boys held off Woodbury 580-571 for the top spot while Forest Lake was a distant third with 469 points. The Ponies, who have claimed each of the past 17 conference championships, placed four finishers among the top nine — led by individual winner Cash Jaeger with a two-run time of 40.53. Ethan Stabenow (44.19) followed in fifth place while teammates Louis Hoye (44.60) and Wyatt Riniker (45.02) placed eighth and ninth.

