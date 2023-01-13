TAYLORS FALLS — It was a tighter battle in the boys competition, but the Stillwater alpine skiing team still made a clean sweep during the Suburban East Conference opener on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Wild Mountain.
The Stillwater boys held off Woodbury 580-571 for the top spot while Forest Lake was a distant third with 469 points. The Ponies, who have claimed each of the past 17 conference championships, placed four finishers among the top nine — led by individual winner Cash Jaeger with a two-run time of 40.53. Ethan Stabenow (44.19) followed in fifth place while teammates Louis Hoye (44.60) and Wyatt Riniker (45.02) placed eighth and ninth.
There was more breathing room for the Stillwater girls, who outdistanced Woodbury 522-426 for the victory while Forest Lake followed in third with 357 points.
The Ponies have won 11 straight SEC titles and showed off their depth again this season with Ainsley Smith (1:06.23), Callie Sampson (1:06.53), Rosemary Kubiak (1:07.07), Paige Stabenow (1:07.21) and Brooke Elfert (1:08.10) separated by less than two seconds while placing fourth through eighth.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 580; 2. Woodbury 571; 3. Forest Lake 469; 4. White Bear Lake 467; 5. East Ridge 398; 6. Cretin-Derham Hall 272; 7. Roseville 199; 8. Mounds View 193; 9. Park 96; 10. Irondale 53.
