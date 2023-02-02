TAYLORS FALLS — The Stillwater boys and girls alpine skiing teams each defended their Suburban East Conference championships to extend long winning streaks following the fifth and final conference event of the season under cold conditions on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Wild Mountain.

The victory secured an 18th consecutive SEC championship for the Stillwater boys, who scored 683 points to outdistance Forest Lake (660) and Woodbury (558) for the top spot in the final race. But unlike the Stillwater girls, who enjoyed a comfortable margin while wrapping up their 12th straight conference championship, it was a battle all season for the boys.

Tags

Load comments