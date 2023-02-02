TAYLORS FALLS — The Stillwater boys and girls alpine skiing teams each defended their Suburban East Conference championships to extend long winning streaks following the fifth and final conference event of the season under cold conditions on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Wild Mountain.
The victory secured an 18th consecutive SEC championship for the Stillwater boys, who scored 683 points to outdistance Forest Lake (660) and Woodbury (558) for the top spot in the final race. But unlike the Stillwater girls, who enjoyed a comfortable margin while wrapping up their 12th straight conference championship, it was a battle all season for the boys.
“Ham-and-egging it, that’s what we’ve been doing all season,” Ponies coach Kevin Neubauer said. “We’ve graduated over 30 guys the last four years and most of those guys were rock stars. Depth was a luxury we had, but we’re just not seeing the same numbers. The boys team is the smallest we’ve had in 20 to 25 years.
“It’s a good group of guys and they get along well. We definitely appreciate this one more than many other seasons for sure.”
There was less intrigue for the Stillwater girls, who won all five conference races by a comfortable margin.
The Ponies delivered a dominant performance in the finale while boasting six of the top eight finishers in the entire field, resulting in a 748-610 victory over second-place Woodbury. Forest Lake followed in third with 552 points.
“It was a very good night,” Neubauer said. “The girls absolutely crushed it.”
After competing in the Afton Invitational on Friday, Feb. 3, the Ponies are scheduled to compete in the Section 4 Meet on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Wild Mountain. The state meet, which takes the top two teams from each section and the top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team, is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Giants Ridge.
This always creates a challenge for the deep Ponies, who can enter 10 skiers for conference races but are required to trim that number to six competitors for sections.
“They are not making our decisions for sections any easier,” Neubauer said. “The girls won every race by at least 100 points and they went third through eighth (on Tuesday). They just laid it down.”
Juniors Ethan Stabenow and Cash Jaeger set the pace for the Stillwater boys while placing second and third in the final SEC meet. Irondale’s Anthony Petkov was the individual winner with a two-run time of 44.85, but Stabenow (45.83) and Jaeger (46.23) were not far behind.
Wyatt Riniker (49.25) and Louis Hoye (50.26), the only seniors in the varsity lineup for the Ponies, followed in 8th and 10th place. Seventh-grader Camden Gage (52.04) and eighth-grader Jack Kalmon (52.98) placed 18th and 23rd to help hold up the bottom half of the lineup for Stillwater.
Woodbury was within 10 points of the Ponies in each of their first two conference races of the season and Forest Lake trailed Stillwater by just two points in Race No. 2.
“In the last nine years we’ve never lost a conference race,” Neubauer said. “It hasn’t even really been close, so this was an eye-opener for the coaches and athletes where we need to make sure we’re fighting hard for every point and working hard in practice. They pulled it together.”
Stillwater placed all 10 of its skiers in the top 20 of the girls standings in the last conference race of the season. Maycie Neubauer set the pace for the Ponies in third place with a time of 1:05.89, followed by Rosemary Kubiak (1:07.33), Bella Helke (1:08.28), Callie Sampson (1:08.95), Paige Stabenow (1:09.23) and Ainsley Smith (1:09.68) through eighth place.
Elanore Robb of Woodbury was the individual winner with a time of 1:05.38, just ahead of Adie Tredinnick (1:05.86) of Forest Lake.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 683; 2. Forest Lake 660; 3. Woodbury 558.
Stillwater results
2. Ethan Stabenow 45.83; 3. Cash Jaeger 46.23; 8. Wyatt Riniker 49.25; 10. Louis Hoye 50.26; 18. Camden Gage 52.04; 23. Jack Kalmon 52.98; 29. Haven Free 54.56; 32. James Daum 55.13; 33. Tristan Free 55.35; 68. Dylan Riniker 1:13.20. Individual medalist: 1. Anthony Petkov (Ir) 44.85.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 748; 2. Woodbury 610; 3. Forest Lake 552.
Stillwater results
3. Maycie Neubauer 1:05.89; 4. Rosemary Kubiak 1:07.33; 5. Bella Helke 1:08.28; 6. Callie Sampson 1:08.95; 7. Paige Stabenow 1:09.23; 8. Ainsley Smith 1:09.68; 12. Brooke Elfert 1:10.85; 15. Eden Letourneau 1:12.25; 16. Anne Messelt 1:12.63; 20. Lila Parcheta 1:13.24. Individual medalist: 1. Elanore Robb (Wo) 1:05.38.
Ponies prevail at Wild Mountain
The Stillwater boys and girls each prevailed in SEC race No. 4 on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Wild Mountain.
The Ponies held off Woodbury 724-712 for the top spot in the boys competition, followed by Forest Lake in third place with 602 points. Cash Jaeger (59.02) and Ethan Stabenow (1:01.75) placed first and second to lead the Ponies, who also received a sixth-place finish from Wyatt Riniker (1:03.99).
The Stillwater girls placed four skiers among the top 10 on the way to a 722-604 victory over second-place East Ridge and third-place Woodbury (597).
Maycie Neubauer led the Ponies in second place with a time of 48.26, followed by Rosemary Kubiak (50.04) and Bella Helke (50.72) in fifth and sixth place. Ainsley Smith followed in 10th place with a time of 51.56.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 724; 2. Woodbury 712; 3. Forest Lake 602.
Stillwater results
1. Cash Jaeger 59.02; 2. Ethan Stabenow 1:01.75; 6. Wyatt Riniker 1:03.99; 9. Louis Hoye 1:05.98; 14. Dylan Riniker 1:07.02; 15. James Kalmon 1:07.53; 18. Jack Kalmon 1:09.50; 19. Camden Gage 1:09.87; 28. Tristan Free 1:11.63; 36. James Daum 1:14.12. Individual medalist: 1. Cash Jaeger (St) 59.02.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 722; 2. East Ridge 604; 3. Woodbury 597.
Stillwater results
2. Maycie Neubauer 48.26; 5. Rosemary Kubiak 50.04; 6. Bella Helke 50.72; 10. Ainsley Smith 51.56; 13. Brooke Elfert 52.33; 15. Callie Sampson 52.98; 17. Eden Letourneau 53.91; 18. Anne Messelt 54.08; 24. Madison Komarek 57.02; 50. Paige Stabenow 1:11.27. Individual medalist: 1. Elanore Robb (Wo) 47.62.
