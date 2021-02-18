The season has been atypical and, at times, chaotic, but the Stillwater alpine skiing program has cruised along similarly to most years.
The Stillwater boys and girls recently extended long Suburban East Conference winning streaks with their titles that were wrapped up after the last of three SEC contests were held on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Afton Alps.
It was the 16th consecutive conference championship for the Stillwater boys and the ninth straight SEC crown for the Stillwater girls.
“Personally, it means a lot to me,” Ponies coach Kevin Neubauer said. “I love to see this tradition continue and the streaks continue. It was important to us, we don’t minimize it, it’s very important to us. It’s Phase 1 of the total season and we tell the kids to just go in and do your job. This is one process in the season, so check that and move on from there. The kids focus on it and work hard.”
Unlike past years when all 10 conference schools competed at the same location at the same time, the teams were separated in groups competing simultaneously at Afton Alps or Wild Mountain. Instead of 10-team meets, the times compiled for teams competing in the same spot were compared to produce results similar to a dual meet — sometimes against two teams and sometimes against three depending on how teams were split up on a particular day.
“Getting the season going was exciting and agonizing and a lot of time went into the planning to just have a season,” Neubauer said. “To have it delayed through December and going through this pandemic has been hard on everyone, but these kids needed to have some normalcy in their lives.”
The Stillwater boys finished with 699 points to finish ahead of runner-up Woodbury (662) and third-place Forest Lake (625).
The Ponies were led by freshman Cash Jaeger, who scored 16 points as the top finisher against every team in the conference. But Stillwater has plenty of depth at the top of the lineup, with Adam Gaertner, Jacob Helke and AJ Johnson consistently running near the top.
Each of those skiers contributed to the team’s state runner-up showing a year ago.
The Stillwater girls outdistanced East Ridge 692-617 for the top spot while Woodbury followed in third with 610 points.
Lauren Riniker and CJ Fredkove, along with freshman Maycie Neubauer helped lead the way for the Stillwater girls, who also placed second at state a year ago.
The Ponies are eager to finish strong this season — one that was not guaranteed after being delayed for more than a month due to COVID-19.
“It was nice to see things get going and there was tons of enthusiasm, but the one thing we did notice because we’re starting in January was that a lot of kids felt like they were behind and panicked,” Neubauer said. “We had to let these kids know everybody is on the same page and having the same struggles because nobody had been skiing in December, so don’t panic. They have worked themselves up so we really had to wind them back a bit to relax, make the turns and make the progression.”
Stillwater is planning to race Hill-Murray on Wednesday, Feb. 24 and St. Croix Preparatory Academy on Friday, Feb. 26 as the final tune-ups before the Section 7 meet on Tuesday, March 2 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
In order to make things work with restrictions due to COVID-19, the section field is getting split into two sub-sections with one competing in the morning and the other in the afternoon. Only the top team and top five individuals from each sub-section will advance to the state meet on March 10.
In previous seasons, the top two teams and top 10 individuals in the section qualify for the state.
“We finalized everything on Tuesday night,” Neubauer said. “Both our programs will be racing in the morning with 13 teams in the sub-section. We will get 22 (entries) from each section, so we’ll have a traditional format (for state), which I’m grateful for.”
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 699; 2. Woodbury 662; 3. Forest Lake 625; 4. East Ridge 605; 5. White Bear Lake 593; 6. Mounds View 488; 7. Irondale 402; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 379; 9. Roseville 375; 10. Park 280.
Stillwater individual points
Cash Jaeger 144; Adam Gaertner 133; Jacob Helke 117; AJ Johnson 117; Maverick Jaeger 77; Wyatt Riniker 75; Hunter Neubauer 72; Cavan O’Reilly 48; Jack Hoye 16; Liam Boe 15.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 692; 2. East Ridge 617; 3. Woodbury 610; 4. White Bear Lake 604; 5. Mounds View 530; 6. Forest Lake 504; 7. Park 482; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 480; 9. Roseville 361; 10. Irondale 141.
Stillwater individual points
Lauren Riniker 126; CJ Fredkove 122; Maycie Neubauer 119; Johanna Teegarden 98; Karina Burns 94; Bella Helke 93; Stella Cockson 77; Brenna Kahn 73; Ainsley Smith 19; Callie Sampson 13.
