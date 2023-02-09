TAYLORS FALLS — On the wrong side of a tight battle a year ago, the Stillwater boys alpine skiing team prevailed by a narrow margin to earn the second state bid in the Section 4 Meet on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Wild Mountain.

Minneapolis Washburn scored 370 points to claim the section championship while the Ponies (360) held off third-place Hastings (359.5) by just a half point to join the Millers at state.

