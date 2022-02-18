BIWABIK — Undaunted by a runner-up finish in the Section 4 meet, the Stillwater girls alpine skiing team was strong throughout the lineup while securing second place in the state meet on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge.
Three Ponies turned in top-20 finishes to earn all-state honors, but it still wasn’t enough to catch Minnetonka and its winning total of 156 points. Stillwater followed with 150 points and Blake followed in third with 143 points.
This was the seventh straight state appearance for the Ponies, who placed fourth a year ago. This is the third podium finish since 2018 when Stillwater won the state title.
“We told the girls don’t worry about the section, things will balance out at state and they just delivered,” Ponies coach Kevin Neubauer said. “Things went well today, honestly just a tad better than we thought. I’m super happy for the girls and if you look back at the last five years it’s state title, two runner-ups, a fourth and a seventh — that’s a heckuva five-year run.”
Senior CJ Fredkove was the only remaining member of the 2018 state championship team and she was part of a strong trio at the top of the lineup for the Ponies this season.
Sophomore Maycie Neubauer finished 14th overall, but seventh for purposes of team scoring, with a two-run time of 1:22.68. Teammates Gracie Gujer and Fredkove were not far behind in 17th (9th) and 19th (11th) place. Gujer, a sophomore, finished with a time of 1:23.49 and Fredkove was just three-tenths of a second back in a time of 1:23.79.
“The runs were consistent,” Neubauer said. “Between Maycie and CJ, they’ve got to get things started and they take a little bit off just to make sure they get in safe because they do ski as a team. These kids all ski for each other and they always put the team first and go from there.
“Gracie stepped up and skied great on her second run, CJ was smooth as can be and Maycie skied well.”
Freshman Ainsley Smith completed the scoring for the Ponies in 19th place on the team card and 36th overall with a time of 1:26.92, just ahead of senior teammate Bella Helke (1:27.07), who joined Neubauer and Fredkove as the only Ponies with prior state experience. She finished 20th in the team scoring. Karina Burns also placed 56th overall (29th) for the Ponies in a time of 1:30.61.
“Ainsley finished up her day and said ‘I wasn’t nervous at all today’. Sometimes you don’t know what to expect and it makes you a little dangerous,” Neubauer said. “That’s kind of where Ainsley came in and played her role and it followed with Bella and Karina that they know what to do.”
Stillwater breezed through the Suburban East Conference season undefeated, but finished 19 points behind Hill-Murray in the Section 4 Meet. The Pioneers finished fifth at state.
“It was a great day,” Neubauer said. “We’re going into the meet probably ranked fifth or sixth, but we say this all the time that the girls can do this and get on the podium. We looked at it closer and thought we’re probably a fourth-place team, but we’re going to be patient and take advantage of it and the girls just went out there and did it.
“Minnetonka was steady, but we were competing with them. A lot of teams had problems, but we’re like Joe Six-Pack and punched our time card, put in two runs and called it a day and let the results fall where they may.”
The Ponies adjusted their approach for the first run of the day on the Innsbruck run. Edina, which placed sixth, had a few of its top skiers struggle on their first runs and Stillwater took note.
“The morning set was fantastic,” Neubauer said. “It felt slow and it caused the elite racers to panic. The girls were wanting to get going, but we saw about 13 or 14 racers and just told the girls to be patient on the steeped section. The course was set for our type of skiing. They felt a little bit slow afterward, but I told them their times were awesome. The course was not going to go fast and a lot of girls on the high end had problems. We had a slight adjustment and they executed it flawlessly. We went six for six in the morning.”
The Ponies ranked second after the morning session and were able to maintain that in the afternoon run on Helsinki, but Minnetonka did not waver.
Lauren Carlson of Duluth East was the individual state champion in a time of 1:18.14, just ahead of Minnehaha Academy’s Grace Torgeson (1:18.49). Eighth-grader Taylor Voigt of Hill-Murray finished third in 1:19.43.
“We don’t have any superstars on our team,” Neubauer said. “We have a lot of balance and that’s the beauty of Stillwater. Since Carly McDowell, we haven’t really had a top-five skier in the state and there’s something to be said for that.”
It was a struggle for the Ponies to even settle on a postseason roster. The depth is always an asset, but also requires tough decisions to be made before the section meet.
“The sad part is we left five or six other rock stars at home,” Neubauer said. “They weren’t able to come up here and compete. We had a very difficult selection to pick the team we did to do what they did today.”
In fact, the Ponies conducted their own timed runs on Afton Alps, Welch Village and Wild Mountain leading up to the section meet and included that with the season-long results to finalize the roster.
“It was the first time we’ve done that,” Neubauer said. “There were two girls on this team that a week-and-a-half ago were not on the (section) roster.”
With Fredkove and Burns the only seniors competing at state, the coach expects the team to contend against next year.
“I’m just super happy for them,” Neubauer said. “It’s bittersweet that we have to send off a couple of seniors, but we have six or seven dying to get a crack at one of their spots.”
This marked the first time the Stillwater boys failed to advance to state since 2016. The Ponies finished just a half-point behind Woodbury in Section 4, but sophomore Ethan Stabenow qualified as an individual.
A miscue on his first run put Stabenow further back, but he laid down the ninth-fastest time (38.66) in the field on the second run to finish 68th overall with a time of 1:35.77.
“I’m really proud of Ethan,” Neubauer said.
Stabenow completed the run, which is required in order to compete in the afternoon.
“He wanted that second run and you need that because you get to have the experience for the next time you’re up here and he laid down that time,” Neubauer said. “It was one of the craziest combinations of a course I’ve ever seen and he skied it like a rock star. He knows how to carry speed.
“We’re very happy with Ethan and now he’s ready for next year and has two more years to get up. He said, ‘Next year I’ll be ready, but we’re bringing the boys up’. His last thought is I need my boys up here, too.”
Minnetonka took top honors on the boys side with a dominating performance, outdistancing Edina 170-144 for the title. Eden Prairie followed in third with 131 points.
The Skippers put four skiers among the top nine for purposes of team scoring, easily overtaking Edina despite the Hornets finishing with the top two scorers.
Edina’s Adam Berghult claimed the individual title with a time of 1:12.25, followed by Josh Nelson (1:12.56) of West Lutheran and teammate Will Utendorfer (1:13.75) in third.
“They were just a stacked team and they delivered today and so did the Minnetonka girls,” Neubauer said. “I’ve never seen 170 ever. I’ve seen one score in the 160s, but I don’t know if its ever been done — 170 points is incredible.
“Hats off to Minnetonka to sweep the titles. It’s definitely a very impressive feat.”
The coach also reflected on all the contributors who helped make this season a success on and off the slopes.
“We appreciate the booster program and all the parents,” Neubauer said. “They keep this team fed and have a place to keep them warm in the team tent. This stuff doesn’t just happen magically and we’re very grateful for all that they do.”
• St. Croix Preparatory Academy was represented in the girls state meet by Zora Hynnek, who placed 35th with a time of 1:26.43.
Girls team standings
1. Minnetonka 156; 2. Stillwater 150; 3. Blake 143; 4. Duluth East 132; 5. Hill-Murray 132; 6. Edina 111; 7. Eagan 88.5; 8. Chisago Lakes 77.
Top 5
1. Lauren Carlson (Duluth East) 1:18.14; 2. Grace Torgeson (Minnehaha Academy) 1:18.49; 3. Taylor Voigt (Hill-Murray) 1:19.43; 4. Grace Horejsi (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) 1:19.64; 5. Ava Pihlstrom (Blake) 1:19.87. Area results: 35. Zora Hynnek (St. Croix Prep) 42.48-43.95—1:26.43.
Stillwater results
(Team scoring)
14. (7) Maycie Neubauer 40.68-42.00—1:22.68; 17. (9) Gracie Gujer 40.76-42.73—1:23.49; 19. (11) CJ Fredkove 41.20-42.59—1:23.79; 36. (19) Ainsley Smith 43.10-43.82—1:26.92; 38. (20) Bella Helke 42.63-44.44—1:27.07; 56. (29) Karina Burns 44.54-46.07—1:30.61.
Boys team standings
1. Minnetonka 170; 2. Edina 144; 3. Eden Prairie 131; 4. Brainerd 128.5; 5. Duluth East 122.5; 6. Woodbury 121; 7. Blaine 116; 8. Hastings 80.
Top 5
1. Adam Berghult (Edina) 1:12.25; 2. Josh Nelson (West Lutheran) 1:12.56; 3. Will Utendorfer (Edina) 1:13.75; 4. Jakob Zeller (Eden Prairie) 1:14.42; 5. Stephen Reddington (Minnetonka) 1:15.27. Stillwater results: 68. Ethan Stabenow 57.11-38.66—1:35.77.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
