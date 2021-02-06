AFTON — It was a successful season opener for the Stillwater boys and girls alpine skiing teams, who prevailed in Suburban East Conference races on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Afton Alps.
The Stillwater boys, who have claimed conference titles each of the past 15 seasons, swept each of the top three spots and finished with four skiers in the top five.
Team scores were not available, but the Ponies placed eight skiers among the top 11.
Cash Jaeger (58.50), Adam Gaertner (59.51) and Jacob Helke (1:00.55) finished 1-2-3 for the Ponies while AJ Johnson followed in fifth place with a time of 1:01.06.
Hunter Neubauer (1:02.91), Maverick Jaeger (1:03.21) and Wyatt Riniker (1:03.23) placed sixth through eighth for the balanced Ponies while Jack Hoye landed 11th in a two-run time of 1:06.93.
The Stillwater girls were also sharp in the opener while claiming each of the top six spots and seven of the top eight.
Maycie Neubauer posted a winning time of 1:11.03 and was followed by teammates Lauren Riniker (1:11.69), Johanna Teegarden (1:13.25), Bella Helke (1:16.91), Karina Burns (1:17.16) and Stella Cockson (1:18.03) in second through sixth place. Ainsley Smith wasn’t far behind for the Ponies in eighth place with a time of 1:20.17.
Stillwater enjoyed similar success while competing in its second SEC event of the season on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Wild Mountain, but final results from that meet were also not available by presstime.
“The first two weeks have been very impressive,” Ponies coach Kevin Neubauer said. “We thought the kids would continue on the track they’ve been on and they are both very strong and they continue to work hard. They put everything they have into practice and it shows in the results when they race.”
Boys results (Race 1)
Stillwater results
1. Cash Jaeger 58.50; 2. Adam Gaertner 59.51; 3. Jacob Helke 1:00.55; 5. AJ Johnson 1:01.06; 6. Hunter Neubauer 1:02.91; 7. Maverick Jaeger 1:03.21; 8. Wyatt Riniker 1:03.23; 11. Jack Hoye 1:06.93.
Girls results
Stillwater results
1. Maycie Neubauer 1:11.03; 2. Lauren Riniker 1:11.69; 3. Johanna Teegarden 1:13.25; 4. Bella Helke 1:16.91; 5. Karina Burns 1:17.16; 6. Stella Cockson 1:18.03; 8. Ainsley Smith 1:20.17; 17. CJ Fredkove 2:03.61.
