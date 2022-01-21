DENMARK TOWNSHIP — The Stillwater boys and girls alpine skiing teams solidified their positions atop the Suburban East Conference standings with a sweep in their third conference events of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Afton Alps.
The Stillwater boys placed seven skiers among the top 13 to easily outscored Woodbury 735-662 for the top spot while White Bear Lake followed in third with 513 points. The Royals have placed second behind Stillwater in all three SEC meets this season.
It was a slimmer margin of victory for the Stillwater girls, who turned back runner-up East Ridge 709-669 while Woodbury finished third with 634 points.
Cash Jaeger finished third in the boys competition for Stillwater with a two-run time of 58.88, just ahead of teammates Ethan Stabenow (1:00.62) and Maverick Jaeger (1:00.68) in fourth and fifth place.
Irondale’s Anthony Petkov turned in the top performance with a winning time of 57.91.
Stillwater’s separated itself with depth as Wyatt Riniker (1:02.30) and Jack Hoye (1:03.11) finished 8th and 10th overall. Louis Hoye (1:03.97) and Matt Eischens (1:04.15) were close behind in 12th and 13th.
The Stillwater girls also occupied three of the top five places in the individual standings, led by runner-up CJ Fredkove with a time of 1:05.69. Karina Burns (1:07.70) and Maycie Neubauer (1:07.93 followed in fourth and fifth place. The Ponies have been led by three different skiers in each of their three conference races this season.
Elanor Robb of Woodbury took top individual honors with a time of 1:04.08.
Bella Helke (1:09.74), Callie Sampson (1:09.93) and Ainsley Smith (1:10.27) placed 8th through 10th as the Ponies placed five in the top 10.
The Ponies are scheduled to close out its conference schedule with meets at Afton Alps on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 27.
The Stillwater boys have won 16 consecutive SEC championships while the Stillwater girls have claimed titles each of the past 10 seasons.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 735; 2. Woodbury 662; 3. White Bear Lake 513; 4. East Ridge 509; 5. Cretin-Derham Hall 464; 6, tie, Forest Lake 431 and Roseville 431; 8. Mounds View 397; 9. Park 164; 10. Irondale 100.
Stillwater results
3. Cash Jaeger 58.88; 4. Ethan Stabenow 1:00.62; 5. Maverick Jaeger 1:00.68; 8. Wyatt Riniker 1:02.30; 10. Jack Hoye 1:03.11; 12. Louis Hoye 1:03.97; 13. Matt Eischens 1:04.15; 19. Dylan Riniker 1:05.94; 27. Soren Gabor 1:11.10; Martin Braeden, DQ. Individual medalist: 1. Anthony Petkov (Ir) 57.91.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 709; 2. East Ridge 669; 3. Woodbury 634; 4, tie, Roseville 460 and White Bear Lake 460; 6. Mounds View 457; 7. Forest Lake 335; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 228; 9. Park 224.
Stillwater results
2. CJ Fredkove 1:05.69; 4. Karina Burns 1:07.70; 5. Maycie Neubauer 1:07.93; 8. Bella Helke 1:09.74; 9. Callie Sampson 1:09.93; 10. Ainsley Smith 1:10.27; 17. Anne Messelt 1:12.71; 58. Stella Cockson 1:34.38; 80. Rosemary Kubiak 1:51.89; Paige Stabenow, DNF. Individual medalist: 1. Elanore Robb (Wo) 1:04.08.
Ponies prevail at Wild Mountain
At Taylors Falls, a newcomer to the team this year, sophomore Gracie Gujer claimed an individual victory while helping the Ponies to a 716-627 victory over Woodbury in a conference meet on Thursday, Jan. 13 at Wild Mountain.
Gujer posted a winning time of 53.35 to pace three Stillwater girls among the top four. CJ Fredkove finished third in a time of 54.83 and Bella Helke followed in fourth at 57.20. Paige Stabenow (57.74) and Stella Cockson (58.01) finished 8th and 11th while Rosemary Kubiak (59.17) and Ainsley Smith (1:00.11) landed 14th and 18th for the Ponies.
The Stillwater boys placed sixth skiers in the top 15 while outdistancing Woodbury 712-667 for their third victory in as many races this season.
Cash Jaeger finished second for the Ponies in a time of 58.12, less than half a second behind White Bear Lake’s Patrick Levins (57.69).
Maverick Jaeger (59.89) and Louis Hoye (1:02.22) finished fourth and eighth for the Ponies, who also placed Wyatt Riniker (12th), Jack Hoye (13th) and Matt Eischens (15th) in the top 15.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 716; 2. Woodbury 627; 3. East Ridge 623; 4. Mounds View 474; 5. Roseville 452; 6. White Bear Lake 416; 7. Forest Lake 387; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 252; 9. Park 222.
Stillwater results
1. Gracie Gujer 53.35; 3. CJ Fredkove 54.83; 4. Bella Helke 57.20; 8. Paige Stabenow 57.74; 11. Stella Cockson 58.01; 14. Rosemary Kubiak 59.17; 18. Ainsley Smith 1:00.11; 33. Gabbi Gujer 1:06.09; 42. Brooke Elfert 1:09.93; 46. Karina Burns 1:14.26. Individual medalist: 1. Gracie Gujer (St) 53.35.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 712; 2. Woodbury 667; 3. East Ridge 601; 4. White Bear Lake 548; 5. Mounds View 492; 6. Forest Lake 466; 7. Roseville 369; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 326; 9. Park 210.
Stillwater results
2. Cash Jaeger 58.12; 4. Maverick Jaeger 59.89; 8. Louis Hoye 1:02.22; 12. Wyatt Riniker 1:03.45; 13. Jack Hoye 1:03.61; 15. Matt Eischens 1:04.78; 19. Dylan Riniker 1:06.97; 23. Soren Gabor 1:09.69; 73. Colton Windschitl 1:58.58; Ethan Stabenow, DNF. Individual medalist: 1. Patrick Levins (WBL) 57.69.
