AFTON — There wasn’t much room for error, but the Stillwater boys alpine skiing team held on for a narrow victory in their second Suburban East Conference meet of the seasonon Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Afton Alps.
The Ponies finished nine points ahead of runner-up Woodbury in the conference opener at Wild Mountain and this time held off runner-up Forest Lake by just two points (650-648).
Cash Jaeger and Wyatt Riniker finished second and seventh to lead the Ponies, whose top five skiers each placed among the top 19.
There was more breathing room for the Stillwater girls, who claimed their second conference victory in as many events while outdistancing second-place Woodbury 747-633.
Maycie Neubauer finished second in the individual standings for the Ponies, who showed off their depth by claiming 8 of the top 13 spots.
Rosemary Kubiak and Bella Helke placed fourth and fifth while Ainsley Smith, Callie Sampson and Paige Stabenow also landed among the top 10.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 650; 2. Forest Lake 648; 3. Woodbury 644; 4. East Ridge 577; 5. White Bear Lake 495; 6. Mounds View 424; 7. Roseville 337; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 309; 9. Park 212; 10. Irondale 130.
Stillwater results
2. Cash Jaeger 1:01.56; 7. Wyatt Riniker 1:05.26; 14. James Kalmon 1:08.46; 17. Louis Hoye 1:09.65; 19. Jack Kalmon 1:10.05; 24. Camden Gage 1:12.55; 39. Tristan Free 1:16.69; 40. Haven Free 1:16.83; 60. Dylan Riniker 1:21.94; 91. Ethan Stabenow 1:36.10. Individual medalist: 1. Anthony Petkov (Ir) 1:01.33.
Girls team standings
1. Stillwater 747; 2. Woodbury 633; 3. Forest Lake 571; 4. White Bear Lake 539; 5. East Ridge 531; 6. Cretin-Derham Hall 377; 7. Mounds View 277; 8. Roseville 225; 9. Park 179; 10. Irondale 52.
Stillwater results
2. Maycie Neubauer 1:07.72; 4. Rosemary Kubiak 1:09.36; 5. Bella Helke 1:10.14; 7. Ainsley Smith 1:10.81; 9. Callie Sampson 1:12.03; 10. Paige Stabenow 1:12.38; 11. Eden Letourneau 1:13.67; 13. Anne Messelt 1:14.12; 21. Lila Parcheta 1:16.62; 57. Raquel Gage 1:36.20. Individual medalist: 1. Robb Elanore (Wo) 1:06.43.
Stillwater girls 2nd
At Biwabik, it was a busy and productive day for the Stillwater girls on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Giants Ridge. The Ponies placed second behind Eagan in the 16-team MLK Sunrise and Sunset events.
Eagan finished 4.5 points (386.5-382) ahead of the Ponies in the morning competition and also prevailed in the afternoon session by a 399-389 margin. Stillwater held a comfortable lead over the third-place teams in both events.
Maycie Neubauer led the Ponies with a fourth-place finish in the Sunrise standings and a third-place showing in the Sunset competition.
The Stillwater boys delivered solid performances while placing fourth in the Sunrise event and moving up to third in the Sunset standings.
Cash Jaeger was the overall winner for the Ponies in the morning event, finishing with a winning time of 1:14.19.
Ethan Stabenow and Wyatt Riniker placed third and seventh to pace Stillwater in the Sunset event.
Sunrise
Girls team standings (top 10)
1. Eagan 386.5; 2. Stillwater 382; 3. Cook County/Silver Bay 347; 4. Hopkins Silver 344; 5. St. Cloud Breakaways 336.5; 6. Hastings 324; 7. Centennial 311; 8. Hopkins Blue 306; 9. Brainerd 293; 10. Forest Lake 292.
Stillwater results
4. Maycie Neubauer 1:17.80; 13. Callie Sampson 1:21.87; 16. Bella Helke 1:22.40; 17. Rosie Kubiak 1:22.51; 20. Ainsley Smith 1:23.80; 23. Brooke Elfert 1:24.64; Paige Stabenow, DNF. Individual medalist: 1. Calia Chaney (Br) 1:16.10.
Boys team standings
1. Hastings 484; 2. Cook County/Silver Bay 442; 3. Brainerd 436; 4. Stillwater 405; 5. Hopkins Silver 401; 6. Hopkins Blue 373; 7. Hibbing 367; 8. Eagan 363; 9. St. Cloud Breakaways 343; 10. Annandale 336.
Stillwater results
1. Cash Jaeger 1:14.19; 13. Dylan Riniker 1:25.27; 26. James Kalmon 1:29.63; 59. Camden Gage 1:38.73; 66. Louis Hoye 1:42.27; 85. Jack Kalmon 1:53.62; Ethan Stabenow, DNF. Individual medalist: 1. Cash Jaeger (St) 1:14.19.
Sunset
Girls team standings (top 10)
1. Eagan 399; 2. Stillwater 389; 3. Hopkins Silver 370; 4. Cook County/Silver Bay 364; 5. Hastings 349; 6. St. Cloud Breakaways 336; 7. Hopkins Blue 334; 8. Centennial 322; 9. Rock Ridge 285; 10. Brainerd 282.
Stillwater results
3. Maycie Neubauer 1:23.12; 11. Ainsley Smith 1:27.40; 12. Callie Sampson 1:27.89; 25. Brooke Elfert 1:31.60; 31. Paige Stabenow 1:33.69; 38. Eden Letourneau 1:36.48; 50. Bella Helke 1:44.70. Individual medalist: 1. Caitlyn Bumpers (Eag) 1:21.29.
Boys team standings
1. Hastings 439; 2. Cook County/Silver Bay 431; 3. Stillwater 423; 4. Brainerd 393; 5. Hopkins Silver 355; 6. Eagan 331; 7. Rock Ridge 319; 8. Hopkins Blue 318; 9. St. Cloud Breakaways 312; 10. Lakes Area 303.
Stillwater results
3. Ethan Stabenow 1:21.16; 7. Wyatt Riniker 1:22.98; 12. Dylan Riniker 1:26.26; 23. Cash Jaeger 1:28.24; 26. Louis Hoye 1:28.98; 85. Camden Gage 1:59.57; James Kalmon, DQ. Individual medalist: 1. Jackson Reents (Has) 1:17.81.
