AFTON — Showing strength at the top and depth throughout the lineup, the Stillwater girls and boys alpine ski teams continued their success against Suburban East Conference foes while winning events at Afton Alps and Wild Mountain.
Led by CJ Fredkove, who finished second in a time of 1:05.59, the Stillwater girls placed all eight of its skiers in the top 15 while competing in cold conditions on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Afton Alps. Brenna Kahn (1:07.10) and Lauren Riniker (1:07.79) followed in fourth and fifth while teammates Maycie Neubauer (1:08.78) and Karina Burns (1:09.74) also fared well while placing 8th and 10th.
“It was a little chilly, but it wasn’t bad,” Ponies head coach Kevin Neubauer said. “We get acclimated to it.”
The Stillwater boys weren’t flawless, but featured four of the top five finishers. Cash Jaeger took top honors with a two-run time of 1:00.47, followed by teammates Adam Gaertner (1:01.38), AJ Johnson (1:04.05) and Jacob Helke (1:04.09) in third through fifth place.
Neubauer remains pleased with the team’s results thus far — and that extends throughout the team.
“The program is deep,” Neubauer said. “Those kids are patient and they work their butts off. I have to give kudos to all the other kids racing JV or in the development program because they’re doing great. Everyone has a positive attitude under the current conditions and they’re happy they’re racing.”
Girls
Stillwater results
2. CJ Fredkove 1:05.59; 4. Brenna Kahn 1:07.10; 5. Lauren Riniker 1:07.79; 8. Maycie Neubauer 1:08.78; 10. Karina Burns 1:09.74; 11. Johanna Teegarden 1:09.94; 12. Bella Helke 1:10.53; 15. Stella Cockson 1:12.42.
Boys
Stillwater results
1. Cash Jaeger 1:00.47; 3. Adam Gaertner 1:01.38; 4. AJ Johnson 1:04.05; 5. Jacob Helke 1:04.09; 9. Wyatt Riniker 1:06.93; 13. Cavan O’Reilly 1:09.20; 20. Maverick Jaeger 1:18.57; 25. Hunter Neubauer 1:23.14.
Jaeger takes top honors
At Taylors Falls, placing seven skiers in the top 12, the Stillwater boys were dominant in their second conference event of the season on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Wild Mountain.
Cash Jaeger claimed medalist honors with a winning time of 51.7 while Adam Gaertner wasn’t far behind in third place with a time ofo 52.59. Jacob Helke (54.35), AJ Johnson (54.56), Hunter Neubauer (54.84) and Maverick Jaeger were separated by less than a second while placing sixth through ninth for the Ponies.
Final team scores or updated standings for the SEC were not available.
CJ Fredkove led three Ponies in the top five for the Stillwater girls. Fredkove finished second with a time of 56.38, followed by Lauren Riniker (59.59) and Maycie Neubauer (54.35) in fourth and fifth. Bella Helke (8th) and Johanna Teegarden (10th) also landed in the top 10 for the Ponies, who placed all eight skiers in the top 16.
White Bear Lake’s Maggie Blanding took top individual honors with a time of 53.91.
Boys
Stillwater results
1. Cash Jaeger 51.7; 3. Adam Gaertner 52.59; 6. Jacob Helke 54.35; 7. AJ Johnson 54.56; 8. Hunter Neubauer 54.84; 9. Maverick Jaeger 55.07; 12. Liam Boe 57.7; Wyatt Riniker, DQ.
Girls
Stillwater results
2. CJ Fredkove 56.38; 4. Lauren Riniker 59.59; 5. Maycie Neubauer 59.99; 8. Bella Helke 1:01.24; 10. Johanna Teegarden 1:01.5; 13. Stella Cockson 1:02.74; 14. Karina Burns 1:02.87; 16. Callie Sampson 1:06.8.
