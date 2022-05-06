Seniors CJ Fredkove and Maverick Jaeger were honored as the Most Valuable Athlete(s) for the Stillwater girls and boys alpine skiing teams at their postseason season awards banquet on April 10.
Fredkove was one of five All-Suburban East Conference performers for the Stillwater girls, who won all five conference races to easily hold off runner-up East Ridge 3,625-3,255 for the team’s 11th consecutive SEC championship. The Ponies finished second behind Hill-Murray to end a streak of five consecutive section titles, but finished strong with a runner-up finish at the state meet. Stillwater (150) finished six points behind champion Minnetonka (156) at state, while Blake (143) followed in third.
This was the seventh year in a row the Stillwater girls have competed at state, improving on their fourth-place finish a year ago and landing on the podium for the first time since winning a state title in 2018.
Karina Burns, Stella Cockson, Bella Helke and Maycie Neubauer joined Fredkove in earning all-conference honors while Paige Stabenow received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Fredkove, Gracie Gujer and Neubauer also earned All-Section and All-State honors with strong individual showings in those events.
Cockson, Madison Komarek and Callie Sampson received the team’s Hard Hat Award. The Leadership Award was presented to varsity team member Brooke Elfert and Eden Letourneau from the JV lineup.
The Positivity in Practice and Performance Award was presented to Meredith Christensen. Helke and Neubauer garnered the Unsung Hero Award. Ainsley Smith (varsity) and Eden Letourneau (JV) took home the Most Improved Award(s) while Paige Stabenow received the Up and Coming Award.
Elfert was this year’s recipient of the Mary Parcheta Award, which honors a member of the team who demonstrates a positive attitude, willingness to learn and grow as an athlete, is highly motivated, displays respect for others and is willing to put the teams of the team above her own.
The presentation of the award was bittersweet, due to the passing of Parcheta earlier this year. She was involved with the program for 25 years, including 24 as head coach, before stepping down in 2015.
There were five members of the Stillwater boys alpine skiing team who received all-conference honors, including Jack Hoye, Louis Hoye, Cash Jaeger, Dylan Riniker and Wyatt Riniker. Maverick Jaeger earned honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Ethan Stabenow was an all-section honoree and the lone individual state qualifier for a team that swept all five conference events to outdistance runner-up Woodbury 3,512-3,341 for its 17th consecutive SEC championship. The Ponies placed third in the Section 4 Meet, finishing just half a point behind runner-up Woodbury to miss out on a trip to state for the first time since 2016.
Louie Hoye, Logan Komarek and Dylan Riniker were presented the team’s Hard Hat Award(s) while Jack Hoye (varsity) and Gavin Gage (JV) each received a Leadership Award. Cass Mayerle garnered the Positivity in Practice and Performance Award and the Up and Coming Award while Louis Hoye and Wyatt Riniker took home the Unsung Hero Award.
The Most Improved Awards went to Ethan Stabenow among the varsity skiers and James Daum from the JV lineup.
This year’s Len McGuire Award, presented in honor of the hall of famer and founder of the alpine skiing program at Stillwater, went to Soren Gabor and Cooper Swenson.
This marks the first time there are co-recipients of the award, which recognizes “a team member who has always come with a smile on their face, a positive attitude under all circumstances, a willingness to assist teammates, coaches and others simply because they enjoyed doing so.”
Captains for next season will be announced at a later date.
Girls alpine skiing
All-Conference: Karina Burns, Stella Cockson, CJ Fredkove, Bella Helke and Maycie Neubauer; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Paige Stabenow; All-Section: Gracie Gujer, CJ Fredkove and Maycie Neubauer; State team qualifiers: Maycie Neubauer, Gracie Gujer, CJ Fredkove, Ainsley Smith, Bella Helke and Karina Burns; All-State: CJ Fredkove, Gracie Gujer and Maycie Neubauer; Hard Hat Award: Stella Cockson, Madison Komarek and Callie Sampson; Leadership Award: Brooke Elfert (varsity) and Eden Letourneau (JV); Positivity in Practice and Performance Award: Meredith Christensen; Unsung Hero Award: Bella Helke and Maycie Neubauer; Most Improved Award: Ainsley Smith (varsity) and Eden Letourneau (JV); Up and Coming Award: Paige Stabenow; Mary Parcheta Award: Brooke Elfert; Most Valuable Athlete: CJ Fredkove; Captains elect: To be determined.
Boys alpine skiing
All-Conference: Jack Hoye, Louis Hoye, Cash Jaeger, Dylan Riniker and Wyatt Riniker; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Maverick Jaeger; All-Section: Ethan Stabenow; Individual state qualifier: Ethan Stabenow; Hard Hat Award: Louie Hoye, Logan Komarek and Dylan Riniker; Leadership Award: Jack Hoye (varsity) and Gavin Gage (JV); Positivity in Practice and Performance Award: Cass Mayerle; Unsung Hero Award: Louis Hoye and Wyatt Riniker; Most Improved Award: Ethan Stabenow (varsity) and James Daum (JV); Up and Coming Award: Cass Mayerle; Len McGuire Award: Soren Gabor and Cooper Swenson; Most Valuable Athlete: Maverick Jaeger; Captains elect: To be determined.
