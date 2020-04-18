Kirsten Anderson and Adam Gaertner were honored as the Most Valuable Athlete(s) for the Stillwater girls and boys alpine skiing teams at the program’s postseason awards banquet.
It was another outstanding year for both teams as each won Suburban East Conference and Section 7 championships before placing second at state. Stillwater was one of three schools to qualify the girls and boys teams for state, but the only one to place both on the podium.
This marked the eighth year in a row the Stillwater girls have finished undefeated in the conference while claiming their ninth straight SEC championship. The Stillwater boys extended their conference title winning streak to 15 in a row.
This was also the third year in a row the Ponies swept the Section 7 team titles.
Anderson, who joined fellow senior Rachel Allan and junior Brenna Kahn in lettering for the fifth time, was the individual conference and section medalist. She also placed seventh at the state meet to earn all-state honors.
Anderson finished with 495 out of a possible 500 points in the five conference races. She was joined in earning All-SEC honors by CJ Fredkove, Lainey Charlsen, Kahn, Maycie Neubauer, Lauren Riniker, Allan, Bella Helke and Karina Burns.
The Stillwater boys swept the top three spots in the individual conference standings, led by Gaertner with 492 points. Gaertner was also the individual medalist in Section 7. Ethan Barclay and AJ Johnson followed in second and third on the SEC points list and were joined by Jacob Helke, Cash Jaeger, Austin Paseka and Maverick Jaeger in earning all-conference recognition.
Anderson, Charlsen, Fredkove, Brenna Kahn and Riniker received All-Section honors by placing in the top 10 while Gaertner, Barclay, Cash Jaeger, Johnson, Jacob Helke and Hunter Neubauer were all-section from the boys team.
Gaertner, Cash Jaeger and Johnson also claimed all-state honors after placing among the top 20 at state.
Callie Sampson was the JV champion for the Stillwater girls while Ethan Stabenow was honored for the Stillwater boys.
There were also several team awards distributed, including the Hard Hat Award to Anne Messelt, Jamie Dresser, Braeden Martin and Andrey Schilling.
The Unsung Hero awards were presented to Jillian Kulzer and Ethan Stabenow. The Young Leadership Award recipients were Charlsen and Ryan Kilibarda.
Stella Cockson and Johnson were honored as the most improved skiers for the Ponies while Ainsley Smith and Dylan Riniker took home the Up and Coming Award(s).
Burns and Maycie Neubauer were co-recipients of the Above and Beyond Award.
Rachel Allan took home this year’s Mary Parcheta Award, which recognizes a female skier who demonstrates a positive attitude, willingness to learn and grow as an athlete, high level of motivation, tremendous respect for all of those she comes in contact with as a member of our team, and puts the needs of the team above her own.
Parcheta guided the program for 24 years as head coach before retiring in 2015.
The Len McGuire Award, named in honor of the hall of fame former Ponies coach, was presented to Gaertner. The award is presented each year to the “male Pony skier who has embodied the spirit of team racing, who had shown clear willingness to put the needs of the team above their own personal glory. This individual always comes with a smile on their face, a positive attitude under all circumstances, a willingness to assist teammates, coaches and others simply because they enjoy doing so.”
Also announced at the banquet is that Brenna Kahn, Lauren Riniker, Gaertner, Hunter Neubauer, Johnson, Jacob Helke and Jonny Slayton will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Girls alpine skiing
All-Conference: Kirsten Anderson, CJ Fredkove, Lainey Charlsen, Brenna Kahn, Maycie Neubauer, Lauren Riniker, Rachel Allan, Bella Helke and Karina Burns; SEC individual medalist: Kirsten Anderson; Section 7 individual medalist: Kirsten Anderson; JV Championship Award: Callie Sampson; State meet team members: Rachel Allan, Kirsten Anderson, Lainey Charlsen, CJ Fredkove, Brenna Kahn and Lauren Riniker; All-Section: Kirsten Anderson, Lainey Charlsen, CJ Fredkove, Brenna Kahn and Lauren Riniker; All-State: Kirsten Anderson; Hard Hat Award: Anne Messelt; Unsung Hero Award: Jillian Kulzer; Young Leadership Award: Lainey Charlsen; Most Improved Award: Stella Cockson; Up and Coming Award: Ainsley Smith; Above and Beyond Award: Karina Burns and Maycie Neubauer; Mary Parcheta Award: Rachel Allan; Most Valuable Athlete: Kirsten Anderson; Captains elect: Brenna Kahn and Lauren Riniker.
Boys alpine skiing
All-Conference: Adam Gaertner, Ethan Barclay, AJ Johnson, Jacob Helke, Cash Jaeger, Austin Paseka and Maverick Jaeger; SEC individual medalist: Adam Gaertner; Section 7 individual medalist: Adam Gaertner; JV Championship Award: Ethan Stabenow; State meet team members: Ethan Barclay, Adam Gaertner, Cash Jaeger, AJ Johnson, Jacob Helke and Hunter Neubauer; All-Section: Ethan Barclay, Adam Gaertner, Cash Jaeger, AJ Johnson, Jacob Helke and Hunter Neubauer; All-State: Adam Gaertner, Cash Jaeger and AJ Johnson; Hard Hat Award: Jamie Dresser, Braeden Martin and Andrey Schilling; Unsung Hero Award: Ethan Stabenow; Young Leadership Award: Ryan Kilibarda; Most Improved Award: AJ Johnson; Up and Coming Award: Dylan Riniker; Len McGuire Award: Adam Gaertner; Most Valuable Athlete: Adam Gaertner; Captains elect: Adam Gaertner, Hunter Neubauer, AJ Johnson, Jacob Helke and Jonny Slayton.
