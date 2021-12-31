It was another banner year in sports for Stillwater-area athletes and teams.
Stillwater Area High School produced four individual state champions and numerous state title contenders among its teams, but the girls soccer team was the only one to capture a Minnesota State High School League state championship.
The Ponies also captured their first synchronized swimming state championship since 2003, an event that is conducted by the sport’s coaches association, and the Stillwater Mountain Bike team wrapped up its fourth consecutive Minnesota Cycling Association state title.
COVID-19 continued to disrupt high school sports and activities during a shortened winter sports season that didn’t begin until January. State tournaments were held, but the experience was not the same. Several state events were held in high school venues rather than large arenas and were separated into different sessions with limited spectators.
When senior Will Whittington won two individual state championships in boys swimming and diving, for example, it was conducted at the University of Minnesota without spectators and no medal ceremony.
Likewise, Stillwater wrestlers Hunter Lyden and Roman Rogotzke each won their second straight individual state championships will less fanfare due to limited spectators at St. Michael-Albertville High School. STMA was also the site for senior Ana Weaver’s gold-medal performance in the girls 3,200 meters at the state track and field meet.
It was a stark contrast this fall when boisterous crowds greeted athletes in large numbers and that enthusiasm from the bleachers has extended into the start of this winter sports season as well.
The finals totals for the Stillwater were impressive, with 16 conference titles and 18 section championships among its 30 teams.
Listed below are some of the memorable athletes, teams and highlights from the St. Croix Valley in 2021.
Winter
More than half of Stillwater Area High School’s 11 winter sports teams won both Suburban East Conference and section championships, including boys swimming and diving, girls hockey, gymnastics, wrestling, girls basketball, and boys and girls alpine skiing.
The top finishes at state were turned in by the alpine skiing teams, with the boys finishing as the state runner-up for the second year in a row and the girls placing fourth. In wrestling, the Ponies advanced to the semifinals before getting stopped by eventual runner-up St. Michael-Albertville 31-27 in a nail-biter. Stillwater notched six top-four finishers in the individual state tourney, led by individual champions Hunter Lyden (170 pounds) and Roman Rogotzke (195), who each won their second titles in a row. Anthony Tuttle placed second for the Ponies at 160 pounds while Matt Hogue (138) and Ryder Rogotzke (182) each finished third. Dylan Dauffenbach (106) contributed a fourth-place finish.
Stillwater placed fifth in the Class AA state gymnastics meet at Champlin Park High School. The individual and team events were conducted simultaneously, with the state meet divided into two sessions. Ashley Peterson recorded the team’s top individual showings with a third-place finish in the uneven bars and eighth-place effort in the floor.
Will Whittington, a University of Missouri recruit, won individual state titles in the 50 and 100 freestyle events for the Stillwater boys swimming and diving team, which won its seventh straight SEC title and 10th consecutive section championship before placing 6th at the MSHSL state meet.
Behind Miss Basketball finalist Alexis Pratt, the Stillwater girls basketball team completed and undefeated regular season and won its third straight Section 4AAAA championship before falling to eventual state champion Chaska in the quarterfinals at Osseo High School.
In girls hockey, the Ponies defended their SEC championship and claimed the Section 4AA title to qualify for their first state tournament since 2009. Stillwater was stopped by Eastview in the state quarterfinals.
Spring
The Ponies racked up six conference titles and six section titles from among the 10 spring sports teams. It was an impressive showing and well deserved after the entire 2020 spring sports season was canceled due to the pandemic.
After finishing as the state runner-up each of the previous 16 seasons, the Stillwater synchronized swimming team returned to the top of the standings while outdistancing runner-up Wayzata 154-84 to claim its first state title since 2003. The Ponies finished first in 8 of 12 events and placed all 20 of its routines among the top seven, which is the cutoff for scoring. It was the 19th state championship overall for the Ponies, who have never finished lower than second in the 47-year history of the state meet.
The Stillwater boys lacrosse team also broke through with its first-ever trip to the state tournament, where the Ponies placed fourth after losing to eventual champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the semifinals. The Ponies also claimed their third straight conference championship.
The Stillwater baseball and softball teams each won conference and section titles and were seeded first in the state tournament, but each were upended in the state quarterfinals. The baseball team lost to Minnetonka 6-5 in eight innings while the softball team was toppled by conference rival Forest Lake 8-5 in the quarterfinals.
In girls golf, the Ponies won conference and section titles before placing sixth in the state tournament.
Behind Ana Weaver, who won the 3,200 meters and placed third in the 1,600, and Alexis Pratt, the state runner-up in the 100 and 200 meters, the Stillwater girls track and field team placed fifth in the MSHSL state meet.
The boys track and field team, meanwhile, finished third in the True Team state meet. It was the highest finish at the event since the Ponies placed third in 2015. Stillwater also won its first Section 4AA title since 2017.
The Ponies claimed their 11th conference title in 12 seasons in girls lacrosse, but had their run of nine straight state tournament appearances snapped by Hill-Murray in the section finals.
Fall
It was a well-earned Class AAA state championship for the Stillwater girls soccer team this fall. Battle-tested after playing a grueling regular season schedule, the Ponies needed overtime to advance in the state quarterfinals and then followed a dramatic 3-2 victory over previously unbeaten and top-seeded Edina. The Ponies overcame a 2-0 halftime deficit against the Hornets with goals from Nell Smith, CJ Fredkove and Marisa Bonilla during a 12-minute stretch in the second half. Stillwater followed with a 1-0 victory — on a goal by Smith from long range — over No. 2 seed Centennial to complete a 16-3-2 season with its first state title since 2001.
The Stillwater boys also advanced to state after surviving three straight overtime games in the Section 4AAA tourney, including a shoot-out victory over St. Paul Central in the semifinals. The Ponies (15-3-2) were stopped by eventual state champion Mounds View 2-1 in the state quarterfinals.
The Stillwater girls swimming and diving team also much to celebrate this past fall while finishing third in the True Team and MSHSL state meets. The Ponies won their 19th consecutive conference title and 20th straight section championship. They also extended their long dual meet winning streaks, including 162 in a row against conference teams and 186 overall. Eva Johns finished second at state in the 100 backstroke and third in the 50 freestyle at state while Sydney Dettmann placed third in the 200 meters and Maddie Reed finished fourth in the 200 individual medley and 100 breastroke.
There was also a milestone moment for hall-of-fame coach Brian Luke, who led the Ponies in his 1,500th meet as head coach in a win over White Bear Lake on Sept. 30.
In cross country, both Stillwater teams captured section championships in Class AAA. The boys finished seventh at state and the girls placed 12th at state.
It was also a memorable campaign for the Stillwater adapted soccer team, which advanced to state for the first time since 2013. In front of a enthusiastic home crowd, the Ponies (7-2-4) bounced back from a loss to eventual champion Lakeville/Burnsville/Farmington in the quarterfinals to claim the consolation title with a 14-6 triumph over South Suburban.
The Stillwater football team also provided a memorable season on the gridiron while capturing the program’s second straight sub-district championship. It was the first time the Ponies (5-0 Maroon North, 8-2) have won consecutive league titles in more than a decade.
Others
Afton native Jessie Diggins continued making history for the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team by becoming the first women’s team member to win a Crystal Globe as the overall FIS World Cup winner. Diggins also secured a second Crystal Globe as the distance winner. With the Olympics scheduled to take place in 2022, she is also off to a strong start early this season with three more individual podiums to increase her career total to 38, which is the most ever for an American cross-country skier.
Jackson Cates, a 2016 SAHS graduate, made his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers towards the end of the 2020-21 season and was called up again earlier this season. He scored his first goal in a game against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 16.
Prior to signing with the Flyers, Jackson and his younger brother Noah Cates helped lead the UM-Duluth men’s hockey team to the Frozen Four for the second time in three seasons.
There were at least two significant departures from the coaching ranks at SAHS during the past year. Long-time Ponies Nordic skiing coach Kris Hansen stepped down after leading the Stillwater girls to a seventh-place finish at state. Hall-of-fame girls basketball coach Willie Taylor also departed after leading the Ponies to their third straight state tournament appearance.
Former Ponies golfer Alex Beach qualified for his fourth PGA Championship in 2021, but missed the cut at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, S.C.
Stillwater basketball players Max Shikenjanski and Amber Scalia each scored their 1,000th career point in December.
