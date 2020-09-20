This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Volleyball — After falling to state-ranked Apple Valley and Eagan in five games, the Stillwater volleyball team begins defense of its Suburban East Conference championship with a 3-0 sweep over East Ridge in the league opener. Emily McDonough leads the Ponies with 17 kills and 17 digs while Adri Nora adds 10 kills.
Boys cross country — The top three runners were separated by less than a second, but Tom Linner’s second-place finish helped lead the Stillwater boys cross country team to a 20-point victory over sixth-ranked White Bear Lake and 22-point win over seventh-ranked Owatonna at the Faribault Invitational. Wayde Hall adds a fifth-place finish for the fourth-ranked Ponies.
Girls swimming and diving — Hannah Bowen (50 and 100 free), Emily Jacobs (500 free) and Claire Rutscher (100 back) post individual victories and the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team also wins the 200 and 400 free relays to hold off Edina 589-460 to win the highly regarded Minneapolis South Invitational at the University of Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.