Emily McDonough

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Volleyball — After falling to state-ranked Apple Valley and Eagan in five games, the Stillwater volleyball team begins defense of its Suburban East Conference championship with a 3-0 sweep over East Ridge in the league opener. Emily McDonough leads the Ponies with 17 kills and 17 digs while Adri Nora adds 10 kills.

Boys cross country — The top three runners were separated by less than a second, but Tom Linner’s second-place finish helped lead the Stillwater boys cross country team to a 20-point victory over sixth-ranked White Bear Lake and 22-point win over seventh-ranked Owatonna at the Faribault Invitational. Wayde Hall adds a fifth-place finish for the fourth-ranked Ponies.

Girls swimming and diving — Hannah Bowen (50 and 100 free), Emily Jacobs (500 free) and Claire Rutscher (100 back) post individual victories and the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team also wins the 200 and 400 free relays to hold off Edina 589-460 to win the highly regarded Minneapolis South Invitational at the University of Minnesota.

