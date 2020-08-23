This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.
Soccer — In the program’s 35th year of existence, veteran Stillwater boys soccer coach Phil Johnson and the Ponies host their 30th Annual Ponies Alumni Scrimmage at SAHS. The most “experienced” player to participate in this year’s contest is Jeff Kogel, an NSCAA All-Midwest and All-American performer for the Ponies in 1990.
Golf — Stillwater Area High School junior Cassie Deeg falls in a playoff to Anna Laorr and settles for second place in the Twin Cities Junior Championships golf tournament at Victory Links in Blaine.
Equestrian — Sarah Nelson of Lake Elmo and her horse Fleet Dee Machine becomes a world champion in the Novice Youth Western Pleasure division and is a reserve world champion in the Novice Youth Western Ideal Pinto division at the Pinto World Championship Horse Show in Tulsa, Okla. Gracie Frecentese of Stillwater and her horse Pennies for Pleasure finish in the top five in the Youth Western Ideal Pinto while Meagan O’Connell of Lake Elmo also competes at the World Championships with her horse Ready for the Golf. The riders each train with Sarah Crowley at Castina Farms in Stillwater.
